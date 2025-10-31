This week I had the privilege of participating at the XVIII Verona Eurasian Integrations Forum held at the stunning Ottoman era Çırağan Palace in Istanbul. This is the fourth Verona conference that I’d been invited to and over that time, the conference has grown considerably since the first time I participated, in Baku, Azerbaijan. The event has continued to gather ever more top-notch political, corporate and financial leaders from the East, West and global South.

Among the participants were the former Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi, Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan (the son of Turkey’s president) and many high-level executives from central banks, commercial banks, industry, research institutions, governments and media. Participants came from Russia, France, Germany, India, China, United States, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Serbia and many other Eurasian nations.

This year’s event is focused on energy, but encompasses other areas of economic development, like banking and finance, evolution of the currency and payment systems, cryptocurrencies and crowdfunding; about infrastructure and social development, health care, food production, and the role of technology in society. The quality of deliberations is quite impressive and it is less about possibilities of development in some distant future and more about real solutions: elements of a new and improved operating system for society that are actually being developed and implemented across much of the world.

West’s self-exclusion and madness of the EU

Unfortunately, the West is not participating in these developments on an equal basis. This is not because Western nations were excluded but, as a number of participants underscored, the West chose to exclude itself. This is especially true for the European Union. Even Romano Prodi, who remains a true believer in the EU project, had to concede in this morning’s session that the EU has gone mad.

This morning’s opening session of Eurasia Economic Forum in Istanbul

Prodi suggested that the EU is “the best bread in the world,” because it brought together a number of former enemies who spent centuries fighting bloody and destructive wars against one another through history. But he said that “the bread” is half cooked and half raw, and so nobody likes it. His solution: bake the bread all the way. Mr. Prodi didn’t explain what he meant by that, but if the idea was to create a political, financial and military union, this is unlikely to happen without a thorough overhaul of the project.

Prodi’s statement about the EU was mirrored by an Italian sociologist Francesco Sidoti who said that the EU “went mad, literally.” Sidoti offered a definition of this madness: it is when you act with an absolute certitude in your own reasoning and your convictions and including the conviction that those who disagree with you are wrong, mad and dangerous. Journalist Alessandro Cassieri pointed out that in the space of only a few months, the EU leaders destroyed their relations with Russia, China and with the United States: three of the EU’s most important political, economic and security counterparts.

Love, actually.

However, the most surprising and most important aspect of this conference is perhaps the ethos that’s woven into many discussions and speeches I heard here in the past two days. The conference was opened by Italian singer Albano. His remarks were brief and delivered in English with heavy Italian accent, off the cuff and with tasteful humor. His central message was peace and love: “with peace, humanity grow up; we produce culture and great stuff. And the main thing - the stuff that gives meaning to everything else is love.”

Albano was one of Italy’s biggest stars during the 1980s and 1990s. Today he’s 84 years young, but you’d never guess that: after the close of yesterday’s sessions, a concert was organized and Albano sang for nearly 90 minutes with an exuberant energy, performing many of his best songs, and they were all moving pieces about love, peace, liberty, a better world of tomorrow - probably not a random selection of songs but a deliberate message…

In that, Albano’s performance was a complete success which culminated in a way that was beautiful and moving. Singing his last song, Felicita (hapiness), he walked around the whole audience shaking hands, hugging and taking selfies with just about everyone in a gesture that removed devision between the celebrity and his public and brought everyone together instead, which was clearly appreciated by all.

Albano singing Felicita, bringing together all in the audience: Italians, Russians, Turks and others.

Albano wasn’t the only one talking about love and peace. The conference’s organizer, Dr. Antonio Fallico conveyed the same message, essentially, adding an explicit denunciation of imperialism, colonialism and fascism that is today nurtured by certain circles in the West. In the context of the festering global conflicts, he underscored the need to embrace, acknowledge and respect “the other.” He said this was a very tough challenge but it is also absolutely necessary as part of the “absolute responsibility of all humanity.”

Perhaps the most unlikely person to amplify this basic message was young Mr. Erdogan who turned out to be a very thoughtful speaker. Educated in the U.S. and in Italy, he has clearly paid keen attention to world events and has a deep understanding of their broad historical perspective. In his remarks, he said that compassion and love must be at the center of things…

Is peace for imbeciles?

It may be odd to hear bankers, financial and political commentators, politicians and corporate CEOs speak unabashedly about peace and love, but I think that this is only because in the West, we became inured to a certain unscrupulous and aggressive conduct of policy where dropping bombs on people elicits little more than yawns and shrugs. Of course we must kill the evildoers and fight them over there so we don’t have to fight them over here, bla, bla… We have an endless parade of enemies: the savages, the infidels, the terrorists, the communists, socialists, drug cartels, the Russians, the Chinese, the Venezuelans… It just never ends. In this environment, any talk of peace and love is mocked as the stuff of naive romantics or political weaklings.

A few years ago, when the U.S. finally decided to withdraw from Afghanistan, Sir Tony Blair, Britain’s honored Knight Companion of the “most noble” Order of the Garter denounced the move as having been motivated “in obedience to an imbecillic political slogan about ending ‘the forever wars’” His statement didn’t even elicit any shrugs; we’ve simply come to accept this mindset and even deem such leaders as somehow clever and capable. But the idea that ending the forever wars is an “imbecillic political slogan” should be an affront to any thinking human.

To the extent that we have any agency at all, the way we relate to others is always a choice. There is nothing fixed or determined about it: seeking to subjugate and dominate “the other” is a choice, but so is cultivating cooperation and sincere friendship. Abraham Lincoln said that the best way to destroy an enemy is to make him a friend. And what is a friend? It’s someone we should love and respect. This is a real choice and in holding the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum events, those who organize and sponsor them are making a deliberate, explicit choice in favor of humanity and peace. This may seem unusual, but it shouldn’t be.

West is excluding itself by excluding others

The reason why the West is now excluding itself from global developments is precisely due to the way we are choosing to relate to others. It is because we are only invited to participate as equals and as dominating leaders. The result of this choice is that the West is falling behind and becoming increasingly irrelevant. As Rosatom’s First Deputy Director of International Development Kirill Komarov said in his remarks yesterday, Western leaders defined the energy development model they wished to pursue. But they didn’t only decide it for themselves: they also demand that all the world implements that model, on pain of threats, sanctions and exclusion.

And as the world turns away, it is the West that’s finding itself excluded instead, even while our leaders remain passionately attached to their unwavering conviction that they are right and that all who disagree are wrong and dangerous. But the world is moving on without us, leaving us with our madness.

