Last week I had the pleasure of spending five days in Calgary, Alberta to attend the Cornerstone Forum which has now become an annual event. Each year, the event is better attended than the previous one and that’s partly thanks to the speakers. At the first event in 2023, the only speakers were Tom Luongo and myself. Last week’s forum brought together the usual suspects plus Alberta’s Premier Danielle Smith, Neil Oliver, Larry Johnson, Martin Armstrong, Karen Kwiatkowski, Matthew Ehret, Brett Olin and a few others.

Cornerstone Forum grew out of the Canadian Trucker freedom movement and the topics of discussion consistently revolve around the ordinary people’s need to stand up to government overreach, reform of the banking and monetary system, and the desire to preserve prosperity and liberty for future generations. All this may be a tall order, but sharing research, comparing notes and discussing relevant issues is perhaps the most important thing we can do at this point: you shall know the truth and the truth will make you free.

Alberta independence movement hits identity crisis

One of the strongest themes of last year’s forum was Alberta’s independence movement which was clearly growing bolder and more numerous. Although some of its advocates sought outright independence, others saw brighter future in joining the United States as the 51st state. Donald Trump’s electoral win in 2024 gave a boost to the “51st staters,” but this year, the sentiment was significantly subdued.

Even in Alberta, many saw Trump’s ill-advised attack on Iran as a betrayal which cast a shadow of doubt over the desirability of Alberta becoming a part of the United States. Now, majority of Albertans believe that a more sensible course would be a greater autonomy within Canada, while some still believe that the ultimate goal should be outright independence.

Referendum, signature collections and polls

The referendum has been scheduled for October 19, 2026, and it will cover nine questions on topics like immigration control, constitutional changes, fiscal relations with the federal government, and related issues aimed at strengthening Alberta’s position within Canada. A separate citizen-initiated petition for a specific independence (separation) referendum question—”Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be a part of Canada to become an independent state?”—is currently underway.

Signature collection for this petition, led by groups like the Alberta Prosperity Project (and associated efforts such as Stay Free Alberta), runs until May 2, 2026. It required 177,732 valid signatures (about 10% of votes cast in the 2023 provincial election) to qualify, which just happened yesterday. Premier Danielle Smith has indicated that if the petition succeeds (it has), the independence question could be added to the October 19, 2026 ballot. She has stated that the government would respect the citizen initiative process and include it if the threshold is met.

Organizers claim strong support and expect to meet the requirement, though polls generally show only 20–30% of Albertans currently favoring separation (a majority prefers to remain in Canada, but this is only assuming that we can trust what polls say). Even a successful “yes” vote would not automatically lead to independence due to Canada’s Constitution and the Clarity Act—it would likely trigger negotiations with the federal government in which case, the role of the United States could emerge as decisive.

The dodgy rockstar premier

One of the most interesting events at the Cornerstone Forum was Premier Danielle Smith’s speech and Q&A session. Smith is very popular - she practically has a rock-star status in Alberta and it is easy to see why. She is a captivating speaker, has authoritative and detailed command of almost any issue raised and gives straightforward answers - for the most part.

But her answers to a handful of questions by the host Shaun Newman left the audience somewhat cool which Ms. Smith didn’t fail to notice. Although most attendees approve of her job performance, they were not prepared to give her a pass where her positions left them underwhelmed. This gap may be the result of the province’s identity crisis, which will probably have to be resolved in one way or another over the coming months.

Given Alberta’s status in Canada and the fact that this is one of the most resource rich areas of the world, the future of Alberta and of Canada could be one of the most consequential stories playing out over the coming years. If Alberta becomes part of the United States, it will be a great boost to the U.S. while at the same time it could mark the end of Canada as a nation. It would also mark a sharp downturn for the globalist world order which will not fail to do everything they can to derail any change in Alberta’s current status.

In fact, many Albertans have a foreboding that in not too distant a future, the transition could turn ugly. Nevertheless, the status quo is becoming unacceptable to most Albertans, regardless of what change of status they prefer. They feel that they are simply being shortchanged by the Ottawa government and that their economic and cultural potential is being deliberately stunted.

Wealthy but ugly?

One of the ways in which this stunting is quite visible is the appearance of Alberta’s capital. For a wealthy province, Calgary is a surprisingly ugly city and with very few exceptions (government buildings and luxury hotels), everywhere you look the city-scape looks like this:

Calgary’s architecture makes it look almost like a resource colony which is a shame, given the potential it has. Among Albertans however, the determination to see that potential fulfilled seems to be gaining momentum.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: