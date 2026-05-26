I-System TrendCompass

I-System TrendCompass

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mccollums's avatar
mccollums
6m

Chinese models are not as good.

They are about 6-9 months behind. I build with AI and watch all the builders test these models. The frontier models (Opus/Codex) are the best for serious development.

Also, they would be further behind if they weren't spinning up thousands of free accounts to copy responses.

With that said, they are getting very capable though. Does AI hit a point where the difference is minor?

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Doug Ross's avatar
Doug Ross
16m

Very interesting, Alex. It's a very fair point. However... anyone inserting Chinese models into their production environment (open-source or not) is taking a chance with hidden and malicious capabilities.

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