Today marks the one-year anniversary of Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which may have been Ukraine’s fatal strategic blunder. The incursion made little military sense and the reason why it was launched was never properly explained. Ukraine’s and Western military planners considered the operation for many months but, as we later learned, the decision to launch it was based on financial rather than military considerations.

With Ukraine’s economy disintegrating, Kiev’s tax receipts collapsed to a trickle, making it extremely difficult to continue servicing their debt to Western creditors. Last July, Ukraine’s total external debt was $161.5 billion, some $20 billion of which Ukraine owed to a consortium of private creditors, including Blackrock, PIMCO and Amundi. Ukraine’s inability to service that debt was about to destabilize Western financial markets.

After many weeks of discussions and negotiations, on 22 July 2024, Ukraine’s government (advised by Rothschild & Co. as financial advisors) announced a preliminary deal to restructure the $20 billion debt in question, which entailed a painful 37% haircut for Ukraine’s Western bondholders. Still, they had little leverage over Kiev and the agreement was reached only "in principle," setting out that "Ukraine intends to launch the Restructuring as soon as practicable."

That illusion stood for all of two days when, on 24 July, Fitch Ratings cut Ukraine’s credit rating from CC to C, suggesting a high risk of default. Indeed, only a week later, on 31 July, Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree suspending all payments of external debt - temporarily, of course - for a period of 2 months (3 months according to some reports).

Panic in London

By now, Ukraine’s sponsors in London were in a panic, fearing that the British financial system was on the verge of collapse. The Bank of England (BOE) moved hastily to pump liquidity into the system by entering the Repo market and accepting any junk asset (likely including Ukraine bonds), pound-for-pound, as money-good collateral. The move was announced on the very same day as Ukraine’s deal with her Western creditors (22 July) was finally scotched up.

Barely two weeks later, on 6 August, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched the Kursk incursion. AFU diverted some of their best fighting units such as the 80th and 82nd Air Assault Brigades, at a time when they were struggling with manpower shortages along their defensive positions in the Donbass. The move left military strategists scratching their heads, but not Ukraine’s creditors…

Kiev’s financial position improved immediately: the European Council immediately released 4.2 billion Euros in financial aid for Ukraine which was previously blocked over Ukraine government’s corruption (non-compliance with reforms of the some nine areas of governance including the management of public finances, management of state-owned companies, business environment, energy policy and mine clearance).

Suddenly, on 6 August 2024, the corruption was no longer an issue and neither was Ukraine’s credit rating downgrade nor Zelensky’s declaration of default. The 4.2 billion Euros were paid out to Kiev within the week: it was enough money for Kiev to resume servicing its obligations to Ukraine’s Western creditors.

Even more successful than anticipated

Of course, a one-off piece of good news wouldn’t do so the highly reliable and truthful Western press accompanied the incursion with breathless reports about Ukraine’s stunning success which took the brutish Russians by surprise and threw them into a panic. The true believers among Western pundits were once more piling in to predict the beginning of the end of the Putin regime, collapse of the Russian forces, Ukraine's ultimate victory, etc.

One of these was Markus Faber, the head of the Bundestag Defense Committee, who said that the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region was progressing better than expected. Said Faber:

“The Ukrainian offensive against the Russian forces near Kursk is advancing more successfully than anticipated. This is forcing the aggressor to withdraw a significant number of troops from the front in the east, which alleviates the tension there,”

Faber added that this was a demonstration to the Russian people that "their dictator controls nothing," and that the Russian military is "overwhelmed" fighting the war in Ukraine... The incursion’s success was drummed up to the point that the British threw their caution to the wind and declared openly that the whole operation was their own brain child.

As the Sunday Times revealed on 18 August, Britain's PM Kier Starmer and his Defence Minister John Healey deliberated about how far to go to confirm British involvement. Ultimately, they decided "to be more open about Britain's role in a bid to persuade key allies to do more to help - and convince the public that Britain's security and economic prosperity is affected by events on the fields of Ukraine." From the Sunday Times:

“There won’t be shying away from the idea of British weapons being used in Russia as part of Ukraine’s defence. We don’t want any uncertainty or nervousness over Britain’s support at this critical moment and a half-hearted or uncertain response might have indicated that.”

Of course, anybody who paid attention already suspected as much: the incursion started only 18 days after Volodymyr Zelensky’s two-day working visit in London where he huddled with Kier Starmer’s cabinet discussing, among other things, Ukraine’s military strategy against Russia was being discussed.

A loss for Ukraine, but a win for her creditors

Ukraine’s success in Kursk turned out to be a Pyrrhic victory of sorts. Its initial success was hyped up by the Western press but it ultimately proved to be a costly strategic setback. To launch their “surprise” attack, the Armed Forces of Ukraine diverted some of their best troops from their defensive positions in the Donbass. They entered the Kursk oblast in Russia where they sustained enormous casualties, estimated at between 49,000 to 75,000 troops and more than 700 pieces of equipment including at least 177 tanks, 97 infantry fighting vehicles and 44 rocket launch systems.

The whole operation was mopped up by March of this year and its effect was nothing but a staggering loss for Ukraine. In retrospect, it would appear that the only purpose it served was to open an escape route for Western creditors who, once more, took advantage of a nation’s tragedy for their own financial profits.

End of the golden age of the West

A year on, Russia’s systematic attrition of Ukraine’s defenses is accelerating and the Eastern front is now collapsing. Soon, very little will be left to restrain Russian troops’ advance Westward toward the Dniepr river. Ukraine could be forced to capitulate, which will mark the West’s final defeat in their struggle to dominate the continent of Eurasia.

The consequences will be dire and unlike the Kursk incursion, it will be difficult for the media to put a positive spin on that failure. In the recent past, Western leaders gave us an indication as to what the West’s defeat in Ukraine would mean:

''If we lose in Ukraine, the world order we created 80 years ago will crumble" - then US Chief of Staff Mark Milley, April 2022

“If we lose in Ukraine, we will lose the world for decades. Defeat in Ukraine could be the beginning of the end of the golden age of the West." - Mateusz Morawiecki , Poland’s Prime Minister in a TV address, April 2023.

“If Ukraine loses, world order will be established by our enemies” - former NATO Secretary General (1999-2003) and member of the House of Lords of the British Parliament George Robertson in The Telegraph, Jan. 2024

"If Ukraine falls it would be a catastrophe for the West, it would be the end of Western hegemony and we will have no one to blame but ourselves." - Boris Johnson, in a short video message, April 2024.

It seems this could be bad news for those who created and controlled the world order 80 years ago, to use Mark Milley’s framework. It could be brilliant news for everybody else, even if we have to endure a difficult transition in the short term.

