In February 2022 I wrote an article titled, “The Cultural Drag on the Price of Gold,” making the point that market trends are invariably accompanied by a cultural contagion of sorts, as when shoe-shine boys were talking about stocks during the 1920s bull market and everyone was talking about tech stocks during the dotcom boom. More recently, a similar cultural contagion set cryptocurrency prices on fire. In fact, over the years, we’ve seen many assets form hockey-stick charts, appreciating strongly in relatively short intervals. However, no such contagion had hit precious metals yet, which seemed odd.

No takers for gold

The point was brought home in a short video put together by a popular podcaster and author Mark Dice titled, "Trying to Trade 1 oz Gold Coin (worth $1800) for Worthless Random Stuff." Dice's report was a testimony to the cultural perception of Gold. During the 8-min. video, he interviewed 24 different individuals, offering to exchange a 1-Oz. Canadian Maple Leaf gold coin for their T-Shirts, water bottles, hats, etc. The interviews are done right in front of a bullion dealer where they could check the authenticity and value of the Gold coin, which Dice points out. Still, none of the interviewees were interested in this offer.

If people were rational and well informed, he should not have been able to find 24 individuals who would decline an $1,800 coin in exchange for items of negligible value. Clearly, public perception of the value and desirability of owning Gold partly explained its tepid performance at the time. In my article, I wrote that, “for this very same reason Gold and Silver prices could shape up the hockey-sticks of tomorrow.” …

Central banks are driving the cultural shift

The catalyst of this change may have been the world’s central banks. According to Goldman Sachs, global central banks have been buying gold at a rate of about 80 tons per month, or about $8.5 billion at current prices. For the most part, these purchases were made privately and in secret. The chart below, courtesy of Otavio Costa, tells the story:

In the last three+ years, central banks may have caused the cultural shift where markets are no longer ignoring gold. This shift could have a powerful secondary effect. Globally, the shadow banking system, which includes hedge funds, pension funds, insurance companies, endowments, charities and similar organizations, has more than $200 trillion in assets under management and until recently, they held less than 1% exposure to gold prices. Even if a fraction of these players decide to allocate additional risk to gold, the impact of their decisions could exert tremendous further pressure on the metal’s price. What we’re observing today could be the beginnings of another hockey-stick chart. Time will tell.

Silver broke out, but it’s far below its ATHs

Other metals haven’t exactly followed suit, but they may be catching up. On Friday last week, I drew attention to the technical rumblings in the silver price chart, suggesting that it was about to break out to new highs. So it did this week, vaulting from about $33/tr.oz to $35.70 this morning. However, Silver is still far below its all-time highs above $50/tr.oz. and could continue to vault higher toward that level.

Of course, predicting the trajectory of future fluctuations is out of the question and the shape of things to come will remain shrouded in uncertainty. To begin with, this week’s breakout could fail; in technical analysis there are such things as “false breaks” which move strongly in one direction, then reverse sharply. The price then typically goes back to its consolidation range, or even shoots right past it if it hits a motherlode of leveraged long positions that need to cover at whatever price to limit their losses.

The trick in managing the day-to-day market exposure is to not get swept up in the emotion of sharp price changes as they unfold; the trick is to have the correct exposure to the price before the large-scale price event becomes the talk of shoe-shine boys.” The idea is to navigate these events with confidence and peace of mind - just exactly what we are after with this newsletter and the signals it communicates.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: