As we’ve witnessed during the last 48 hours, the war in the Middle East has escalated once more, just as a “deal” between the US and Iran seemed imminent (since Donald Trump was announcing its imminence since late March). In fact, the de-escalation of the conflict seemingly tranquilized the commodities and capital markets which became anxious about the potential consequences of the disruption of trade from the Persian Gulf.

Yes. For once I can agree with CNBC!

As a result, the oil prices spiked to $120/barrel (Brent crude oil) at the end of April, fell back below $100 by the end of May and largely remained below that level over the last two weeks. Now that the optimism about deals and the eventual noramlization of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz proved premature, one would have expected the oil prices to spike along with the new escalations, but one would be wrong, at least in the short term. In fact, crude oil and key metals all sold off, and silver spectacularly so.

The chart below shows an index of key commodity prices this year:

As we can see, the oil price reacted strongly to the outbreak of war in the Middle East after 28 February. Precious metals and copper didn’t rally, but they remained stable at prices that were relatively high, after last two years’ rallies that saw gold more than double and silver nearly quintuple as new safe haven assets for investors, and especially central banks.

But market reaction to the war’s de-escalation seems counterintuitive: most commodities sold off, especially gold and silver. As I write this, Brent crude oil is trading barely over $94/bbl and WTI is trading around $90.50/bbl. Trump’s “deal” is off the table and the new escalation promises uncertainty and risk rather than normalization. What can possibly explain the markets’ insouciance?

I don’t know the answer to that question for certain. However, after over 30 years of active participation in commodities markets, I’m inclined to tune out the analysts and the commentariat who never fail to interpret the mind of the markets and conjure up a compelling narrative for every price uptick and downtick. Experience has taught me to suspect manipulation of prices, which is not a conspiracy theory but a fact of life in the markets.

Yesterday, toward the evening trading I checked the markets and exactly at the moment when I was looking at the chart of silver, the price collapsed from around $64.87/tr.oz to $63.89 momentarily. It wasn’t a series of successively lower price ticks that slammed the price of silver nearly 3% in under a minute. The price fell 3% from one moment to the next as though there wasn’t a single bid between $64.87 and $63.89. It only occurred to me later to make a screenshot of the moment:

At times, it’s hard to escape this suspicion - it’s as though someone takes advantage of instability and uncertainty to dump a lot of sell orders into the markets all at once, overwhelming the buyers and triggering a flash-crash, or a series of them. That someone has been so consistent, they even earned themselves a nick-name in the markets: Mr. Slammy.

It seems that Mr. Slammy prefers to work during US regular trading sessions (between market open and close). Someone put together a chart of Mr. Slammy’s track record: it isolates the overnight changes in silver price. In other words, it plots the price of silver without the overnight price changes (between US market opening and closing hours):

NY overnight silver index vs. NY silver prices

Even though we’re encouraged to believe in the integrity of Western capital markets as free commerce venues where price discovery is entirely transparent and unbiased, time and experience suggest that market manipulation is real. Nowhere are these suspicions more rife than in the precious metals markets. Here are a few headlines about suggesting as much over the recent years:

However, market manipulation takes place in the short term. Over the long run, markets move in trends and trends are far and away the most powerful drivers of investment performance. That’s the twin hypothesis behind I-System Trend Following, elaborated in more detail in the two articles linked below and the underlying philosophy behind this newsletter:

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: