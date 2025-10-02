In yesterday’s report I stated that Ukraine’s defeat was imminent and someone correctly remarked that, “according to you the Russian victory has been imminent for several months.” The reality on the ground is that Russia has already won the war in Ukraine. Even though the fighting is ongoing and Ukraine is still capable of inflicting damage on Russia, and in spite of the heavy propaganda in the West, Ukraine no longer has the means of reversing its defeat.

But the clash in Ukraine is only one battlefield in Western empire’s war of global dominance. From the geopolitical standpoint, the empire is still committed to capturing Iran, Pakistan and China. With main powers out of the way, the rest of the dominoes, presumably, would fall easily. On the home front, the empire has to prevent uprisings or revolutions that could jeopardize its hold on power in their host nations.

Given the rising social tensions there, we have escalating repression and censorship along with a rush to introduce digital ID schemes and Central Bank Digital Currencies. In all this, their main weapon against their home populations is fear. As the Financial Times’ bard Janan Ganesh put it, “Chronic discomfort isn’t enough. An element of real fear has to come in...”

But the most important battleground for the empire is the United States itself. With the U.S. as its military enforcement muscle, the empire may be viable. Without the U.S. the empire could be lost. It is therefore essential to keep the U.S in its fold and make sure that the government in Washington D.C. is its loyal servant. With the election of Donald Trump last year, this is no longer a given, which could explain a lot of the power jockeying around him and his government including, so far, two assassination attempts at Trump.

Purge of the generals

For his part, Trump and his team are aware of the danger and they’re taking steps to defend the presidency from possible acts of sabotage, civil uprising or a possible military coup. In 1933, a military coup was planned against Franklin D. Roosevelt except that the coup’s designated leader, Major General Smedley Butler outed the conspirators: on November 20, 1934, Butler testified about the “Business Plot” and said that he was approached by the conspirators and asked to help them recruit a veterans’ army for a fascist-style coup.

This danger could explain why Trump and his Defence Secretary Hegseth summoned all the generals and admirals in the U.S. military to a bizarre meeting where both Trump and Hegseth gave underwhelming, cringe-inducing speeches making one wonder what the whole summit was really about. One common theme was a foreshadowing of a purge in military ranks. In his speech, Hegseth told the generals that if they didn’t like what he was saying, they should resign. For his part, Trump gave a brief statement to the press:

“I’m going to be meeting with generals and with admirals and with leaders and if I don’t like somebody I’m going to fire them right on the spot.”

The word “bizarre” doesn’t even begin to describe this, if it were government business-as-usual. But this is clearly not business-as-usual. Unfortunately, we can only guess at what the business really is about. Some analysts thought Trump was preparing to take the nation to war. Maybe against Russia, but more likely against Iran or China. But the United States has been in many wars over the recent decades and no president before Trump thought it was necessary to assemble all the generals and admirals under one roof for that reason.

I think it’s more likely that Trump is at war for his presidency and that war is being fought on the home front and will require extensive purges of disloyal personnel. That isn’t unprecedented either. During the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln felt that he needed to purge disloyal individuals from within and around his government, resulting in mass arrests and imprisonment of between 14,000 and 38,000 people in 1862.

Trump may not be able to get away with such sweeping measures, but a limited crackdown is definitely taking shape: in the recent days we’ve seen an indictment of former FBI chief James Comey, a raid against John Bolton’s home and his office, cancellation of 37 individuals’ security clearances and the outing of former president Obama’s role in Russiagate. Most likely, many more tremors are in the works…

