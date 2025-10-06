Last week, Wall Street’s darling Nvidia pushed through brand new all-time highs, soaring to $4.6 trillion market cap. Particularly over the past three years, Nvidia’s rise has been driven by large-scale investments in artificial intelligence which has boosted the price of Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs) by 4 to 5 times over the last four years. The company turned practically into a money-printing operation: Nvidia’s current assets exploded from $16 billion to over $100 billion in just four years, of which $57 billion is cash.

But this valuation rise hasn’t been all organic. One of Nvidia’s largest customers has been Sam Altman’s OpenAI, which has invested billions in Nvidia’s GPUs. OpenAI has itself reached a market valuation of $500 billion on the basis of its latest, $6.6 billion round of funding; if the company were listed, it would be the 19th largest U.S. corporation in terms of market cap.

This is all very, very impressive, only OpenAI is losing money hand-over fist. While their revenues are growing, their losses are growing faster. For H1 2025, OpenAI generated about $4.3 billion in revenues, a 16% increase over its total revenue for all of 2024. This surge is primarily driven by demand for its API services, ChatGPT subscriptions, and enterprise partnerships, underscoring the company’s rapid scaling in the AI market despite being a private entity with limited public disclosures.

However, AI development is hugely capital-intensive. During H1 ‘24, OpenAI spent $6.7 billion on R&D, $2 billion on sales and marketing (nearly double the full-year 2024 figure) and $2.5 billion in stock-based compensation to retain experts. In all, OpenAI reported a net loss of $13.5 billion! Regardless, OpenAI had no difficulties sourcing additional investment capital even at very high valuation levels. In fact, one of OpenAI’s largest investors is Nvidia: namely, on 22 September Nvidia announced that they’d invest $100 billion in OpenAI to build 10 GW of AI data centers.

Two companies mutually inflating each other’ stock prices

The project will require an additional 4 to 5 million GPUs - nearly twice as many as Nvidia produces each year. In other words, Nvidia will invest more than the full extent of its current assets into the shares of a major customer. Which, in turn, will boost Nvidia’s top and bottom lines.

Stripped to its naked essentials, the deal is about further inflating the AI bubble which has evidently boosted the valuations of both companies: let’s say Nvidia buys $1 billion in OpenAI shares. OpenAI then spends that cash on Nvidia’s hardware. OpenAI is growing its operations and investing in its capabilities while Nvidia gets to show that its top line is going through the roof, and its share price along with it. Why not do that same deal again. And again: wash - rinse - repeat - 100 times over!

It is a brilliant way to create value, generate wealth, boost the GDP, improve productivity, generate employment and much more. In fact, it’s amazing that nobody’s ever thought of that before. Imagine: local shopkeepers and restaurant owners could lend local people money so they could eat out more often and spend more. The people get to go out more and enjoy good food, while the restaurant owner keeps full and busy, earning much more money than he otherwise could.

How could anything possibly go wrong there? Of course, many investors are so thrilled, they’d rather not overthink their luck: we’re making money hand-over-fist, why question it. Sadly, many - if not most - of these fast-money investors today don’t remember the dotcom bubble when the dominant mantra was, this time is different: the Internet changed everything and old-fashioned valuation metrics didn’t matter any more.

In the same way, the hype about AI has many people convinced that this time is also different and that two companies mutually inflating each others’ stock bubbles is as good as actual value creation and wealth generation. But at some point this bubble too will burst, just as all other bubbles in history have done before.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With Friday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: