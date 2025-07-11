I-System TrendCompass

I-System TrendCompass

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Immigrant's avatar
The Immigrant
1h

Unfortunately, only “former” commies countries can see what’s coming out Brussel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elial1's avatar
Elial1
3h

Very ominous. A reminder of how national values and a sense of nationalism can be captured by and manipulated by dark forces. The Empire of Lies is clearly planning a large scale war in Europe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Krainer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture