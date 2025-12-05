As the current year draws to a close and we draw the line under various investments, it will turn out that 2025 was the year of silver and gold. Both precious metals appreciated very considerably this year, in a trend that accelerated through the year to a nearly vertical climb since late August. Gold rose from around $2,600/tr.oz at the end of 2024 to $4,235 today (+63%); silver more than doubled, from $29/tr.oz. to over $58/tr.oz.

While their bull trends are fully intact, we couldn’t expect the same performance from the two precious metals in 2026, so several investors asked me over the past few weeks what I thought would be a good trade in 2026, and I’ve no trouble making such predictions: they tend to be spot on about half the time. The brig trade for 2026 could be government treasury bonds, including in particular those of Germany, Great Britain, Japan, France, Spain and Italy. They all seem to be in long-term bear markets and it seems that there’s every chance this will continue through 2026:

As the chart above shows, the long-term bull market in bonds ended in 2020 and 2021 and since then we’ve seen very significant corrections in bond prices. In fact, the decline in US Treasury bond prices has been the largest on record, and the record goes back more than 265 years! As we can see from the chart above, the price drop on German and British bonds has been significantly worse.

Through 2025, US bonds recovered somewhat, but German bund and British gilt both spent the year barely holding onto a horizontal support level (just below 130 for German bund and low 90s for gilts). By contrast, Japanese government bonds seem to be going off a cliff. If British and European bonds breach through their current support levels (in fact, the European bonds seem to be doing so as I write this), the next leg of the bear market could be very ugly.

Even if we take the economic fundamentals into account, this scenario makes sense: European economies are disintegrating, government spending is increasing at the same time as tax receipts are shrinking. Furthermore, they all made massive investments in Project Ukraine which now looks like it will soon be a total writeoff. Their cunning plan to use Russian frozen assets as collateral to fuel a new credit cycle will most likely fail too and if there’s any light at the end of the tunnel, that will probably prove to be a speeding train.

In all, 2026 will likely see further decline in European and Japanese bond prices, and the decline might, in fact, span the rest of the decade as these processes tend to take quite a long time to run their course. I have, in fact, written about this on a few occasions since 2021, suggesting that the decline could follow the trajectory of the German imperial bond in the early 1920s:

The worst interval of the decline in German bonds occurred after the end of World War I. In part, this was the consequence of Germany’s defeat in war and the economic crisis that followed. It may be that the economies of European nations are more robust than that of Germany and the damage they incurred from the failed Project Ukraine certainly doesn’t compare to German experience from 1914 through 1918. We shouldn’t, therefore expect British, Japanese or European bonds to go to zero, but a 50% decline could be realistic.

In all, the 2026 bonds Armageddon could be the next big trade to look out for. Where I feel I have better than 50% probability of getting it right is with this newsletter: the trend following strategies are close to 100% likely to pick up the large-scale price events that lie ahead.

