Last week we were treated to the spectacle of Britain’s king Charles III calling for World War III against Russia during his speech at the joint session of Congress to an enthusiastic ovation from his audience. In Wednesday’s TrendCompass report I suggested that,

“The king’s speech and his kingdom’s foreign policy over decades suggest that their obsession with waging a total war against Russia remains all consuming for the British political class. This poses a mortal danger to the whole world by now, and we can be sure their obsession won’t stop with a speech: furious lobbying and influence campaigns will be unleashed, perhaps only requiring a well-orchestrated false flag attack attributed to Russia.”

As it turns out, the British have been very busy and they’re farther ahead than just lobbying and influence campaigns.

Meet JEF!

On 23 April 2026 at Whitehall in London, UK’s First Sea Lord General Sir Gwyn Jenkins hosted a meeting of naval chiefs from ten northern European nations to form an integrated, permanent joint naval force focused on the High North, North Atlantic, and Baltic regions. The initiative builds on Britain’s Northern Navies initiative to create a new maritime coalition of the willing: the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).

Sir Gwyn

The ten “like-minded” nations include Great Britain, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and the Netherlands. All ten are already NATO members, but JEF will operate independently of NATO structures. That made it possible to include Ukraine, which was granted a “partner” status.

The creation of JEF was publicly announced by Sir Gwyn during his speech at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) last week, on 29 April. He disclosed that last week (on 23 April), the ten nations’ naval chiefs signed an official statement on joining JEF and that a formal declaration would be made by the end of 2026.

A thoroughly British affair

The United Kingdom is the “Framework Nation” behind JEF, providing the core command structure, much of the headquarters staffing, and forces including commando, airborne, armoured, aviation, air, and maritime task groups. The UK provides JEF’s operational command and control (OPCON) for JEF through its Standing Joint Force Headquarters (SJFHQ), based at Northwood Headquarters in Hertfordshire, UK.

JEF’s current top commander is British Army’s Major General Tom Bateman CBE and serves as the primary coordinating authority for JEF command and control. The coalition’s Secretariat, handling the organization’s routine management and administration operates from within the UK’s Integrated Warfare Centre. By 2029, this integrated fleet should effectively place the naval assets of ten nations under a singular, London-based Northern-Atlantic operations command, formalizing a new military bloc capable of independent kinetic action.

Let’s you and him fight!

But perhaps the two most British things about JEF are the whole approach to planning wars and the new coalition’s purpose. Since Britain barely has an Army and a navy, any actual kinetic action is usually planned on the principle, “let’s you and him fight!” As Winston Churchill said to Joachim von Ribbentrop (according to his 1948 memoir, “The Gathering Storm”):

“When you talk of war, you must not underrate England. She is a curious country, and few foreigners can understand her mind. … Do not underrate England. She is very clever. If you plunge us all into another Great War, she will bring the whole world against you like last time.”

The subtle message was, obey us, or else… This is almost certainly the “very clever” scheme behind Britain’s Northern Navies initiative and JEF: organizing nine north European nations under British command and creating an effective fighting force, free from the inhibiting NATO bureaucracy, and targeted to indulge Britain’s centuries-old Russia derangement. From Sir Gwynn’s RUSI speech:

“Since 2014, the UK, through the joint expeditionary force, has led a group of 10 like-minded European nations. Collectively we work together to ensure we can rapidly respond to emerging threats in the High North, North Atlantic and the Baltic regions. JEF is there to complement NATO, rather than drawing resources away from it. … we must now deepen and evolve this partnership if we are to generate the collective combat power necessary to provide conventional deterrence along our open sea border with Russia. … A force in which interchangeability - the ability to substitute, swap, or mix equipment, parts, ammunition, or personnel - is made possible because member nations would be operating common systems and platforms, shared digital networks, logistics and stockpiles. A force that generates the maritime, air and amphibious strike capabilities we need. This would be a visible and persistent conventional deterrent. A force that is stronger, collectively, than the sum of its parts.

Jenkins claimed that Russian incursions into British and allied waters have increased by nearly 30% over the last two years, warning that the intensification of surface and submarine deployments by Moscow remains the gravest threat to European security despite the ongoing focus on the conflict in the Middle East. To bring the allies’ focus back to Russia, NATO member nations have been running military exercises to blockade Russia’s Baltic enclave of Kaliningrad.

In addition, twelve European nations led by the UK and Germany began aggressive insurance inspections of Russian commercial vessels. In March 2026, Swedish and Belgian forces executed high-profile boardings and detentions of vessels suspected of espionage and sanctions violations.

Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stated that such actions pose an existential threat to Russian economic security. Russia has already started re-flagging its ships to the Russian flag to claim sovereign immunity and has reportedly placed armed mobile fire groups from the FSB-linked security formations on certain high-value tankers.

Reactions from Moscow

Meanwhile, the Kremlin dismissed the formation of the JEF maritime force as “hysterical.” Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council said that Russia harbors no aggressive plans toward Western Europe, but warned that the persistent rhetoric from London and Brussels about an “inevitable war” risks creating a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Artyom Bulatov, ambassador at large for the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that the European Union and NATO are now using the Baltics as a testing grounds for unilateral mechanisms to control international navigation and target Russia. Other officials characterized the needless escalation as a way to justify the “ReArm Europe” initiative and hundreds of billions of euros in military spending across the continent.

Speaking of needless escalation, another friend of Jimmy Saville’s, the “right an honourable” Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer issued a directive in March for British and allied navies to potentially seize Russian “shadow fleet” of oil tankers. In response, Moscow has deployed armed frigates to escort its energy exports through British waters. That enabled Admiral Jenkins to claim that Russian incursions have increased 30% - totally unprovoked, of course.

If (another) war breaks out…

In all, it appears that a number of European nations led by the UK are deliberately escalating a campaign of provocations and are actively preparing for war. Mr. Bulatov said that Russia will use the full range of available means including legal, political and military resources to ensure unobstructed movement of Russian flagged vessels. But if another war breaks out in the Baltics, we will surely be swamped with claims of illegal Russian aggression, totally and completely unprovoked attacks, calls for NATO’s Article 5, etc.

That would be the fulfillment of the British ruling establishment’s undying ambitions to impose never-ending wars on Russia, invariably sacrificing their “allies” in the process. Peace, talks and diplomacy are not even considered, and their main source of irritation with the Trump administration is that the latter actually maintains diplomatic relations with Russia and occasionally responds to calls to de-escalate tensions, which is not a very British thing to do.

Time will tell whether Britain is still as clever as Churchill suggested and whether she will be able to bring the whole world against Russia. The current rift between Britain and the U.S. may weaken Britain’s ability to orchestrate the next war, but that doesn’t mean that the Brits won’t keep calm and carry on. After all, Trump’s term will expire in less than three years and who knows, another Harry Truman or Barack Obama could immensely help to advance the cause of World War III once more.

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Today’s trading signals

With Friday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: