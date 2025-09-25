Two pivotal events marked the year 1815 in the history of the British Empire: (1) the defeat of Napoleon at Waterloo on 18 June, and (2) the completion of the Congress of Vienna. Napoleon’s defeat left Britain without serious rivals in Europe and the Congress of Vienna enshrined the balance of power politics on the continent, which Britain will skillfully use to defend its global hegemony from the emergence of potential rival powers. The victorious Empire was now free to focus on securing, expanding and looting its colonial possessions around the world.

Adopting the gold standard

On June 22, 1816, British parliament enacted a law declaring gold to be the sole measure of value in the Empire and over the next eight decades, British foreign policy was increasingly focused on ensuring that the newly mined gold from Australia, California and South Africa flowed into the vaults of the Bank of England (BOE) while denying the same, as much as possible, to other nations.

Part of this strategy entailed establishing naval supremacy across the world’s oceans. Britain’s dominance in shipping, maritime insurance and control over key ports and trade routes enabled her to limit the trade of other European powers’ trade and their access to global markets. British ships carried gold and silver, as well as steel, coal and other commodities from her colonies back to England while the products of English industries sailed to foreign markets across the globe. As a result of this process, Britain accumulated the world’s largest hoard of monetary gold.

Adopting “absolute free trade”

The abundant and rapid success of this colossal looting operation also shaped Britain’s internal economic and social policies. In 1820, under the influence of a powerful group of London commercial and banking interests centered around the Bank of England, British parliament passed a Statement of Principle in support of so-called “absolute free trade,” as formulated by Scottish economist Adam Smith a few decades earlier. In 1843, these same interests founded a weekly propaganda journal, The Economist, whose explicit purpose was to promote this system of free looting trade.

Under this system, Britain’s bulging accumulation of capital would be invested into expanding her colonial conquests and global trade, largely neglecting economic development and improvements at home. Furthermore, Britain’s own domestic market would be opened wide to cheap imports from around the world, suffocating the domestic economy. Part of the free trade approach also included the “cheap labor policy.”

Crushing labor and farmers

The repeal of “Corn Laws” in 1846, which had protected British farmers from foreign imports, crushed the farmers. Now Hindu farmers, with their dirt poor wages, competed against British and Irish farmers for the market of the British “consumer.” As a result, the prices of produce, wage levels and living standards inside Britain began to collapse.

As the “free trade” merchants, ship owners, large industrialists and bankers were reaping enormous profits from this rapacious arbitrage, British society was rotting from within. One Joseph Kay observed these developments and in the early 1850s described Britain, as the place

Where the aristocracy is richer and more powerful than any other country in the world, the poor are more oppressed, more pauperized, more numerous in comparison to the other classes, more irreligious and very much worse educated than the poor of any other European nation…

Doubling down on the “success” of free trade

The colonialist “aristocracy” didn’t question the “success” of their winning system and never sought to change course. Instead, they pursued it further with growing zeal and avarice. As they subjected their colonial possessions in India, China and Africa to increasingly ruthless looting, the capital they thus accumulated flowed in prodigious amounts to fund new looting operations, especially Argentina, Brazil and the United States, if only in a more refined form. New systems of bondage were struck through instruments of debt which proved cheaper and more effective than the old fashioned military conquest.

Britain’s financiers and merchants invested their capital to develop mines and plantations in these new markets, and to build ports and railroads needed to move and export their products. In the process, they saddled the local economies with massive amounts of debt that would keep them impoverished and chronically underdeveloped. For example, during the 1880’s, Argentina’s new railroads and ports enabled her to move large quantities of beef and wheat for export, but at the same time her external debts, mainly to London bankers, increased by 700%. This was the new & improved, “imperialism on the cheap,” as one observer dubbed it.

The need for security

Of course, the stunning “success” of Britain’s colonialist business model didn’t go unnoticed by her potential rivals, so to protect this looting operation from any aspiring competitors and pirates, more and more capital had to be allocated to bolster its security. In addition to building a large fleet of warships, the Empire evolved an elaborate and sophisticated security state, bringing together an extensive, revolving door network of intelligence agents, diplomats, heads of strategic industrial companies, leading merchants and City of London bankers. On that basis, the British security state has evolved to the present time.

As an example, Sir Charles Jocelyn Hambro was a prominent banker who sat as a director of the Bank of England from 1928 until his death in 1963. During WWII, he was the Chief Executive of a British secret intelligence agency, the Special Operations Executive (SOE) at the Ministry of Economic Warfare. Hambro and the SOE would have the key role in developing a similar security state architecture in the U.S. including the formation of the Central Intelligence Agency and training up its leading talent like William Casey, Charles Kindelberger, Walt Rostow and Robert Roosa.

The collapse

On the surface, the British system seemed unassailable, but its internal rot, radical polarization of wealth and increasing allocation of that wealth to speculative ends finally pulled the bottom from under the whole enterprise. British gold hoard was largely invested in ventures abroad and the gold stored in London vaults wasn’t sufficient to meet the ballooning claims against it. Finally, in 1857 a banking panic erupted, precipitating a run on BOE’s gold reserves, collapsing bank credit across the country and precipitating an economic depression. But this was only the beginning of Britain’s troubles.

The policies pursued by the City of London bankers weren’t concerned with economic recovery for the nation; instead, they obsessed with reversing the outflow of gold and returning the bullion into the vaults of the City of London banks and the BOE. To that end, the bankers started raising interest rates in order to incentivize investors around the world to bring their gold back to England and exchange it for interest-bearing financial instruments. The policy was successful, but it came with a huge cost for the rest of the British economy.

High interest rates caused a wave of business bankruptcies and foreclosures. The financial bubble that emerged from speculation on railways construction in North and South Americas suddenly collapsed, and by 1873 Britain fell into The Great Depression which would last for 23 years, until 1896. During that time, even though the British Empire was at the zenith of its power, the price levels in free trade Britain collapsed by nearly 50%, again ruining farmers, destroying businesses at a mass scale, causing widespread and seemingly permanent employment and subjecting British people to crushing poverty and hopelessness. Some of this might ring familiar, but here we’re still talking about the late 19th century.

Is there an alternative to stagnation and poverty?

As a result, Britain’s industries, productivity, innovation and prosperity all sustained a crippling blow. Britain’s experience during the 19th century is in fact symptomatic of Adam Smith’s and David Ricardo’s system of “absolute free trade.” Wherever it was implemented, it reliably produced the effects described, as we saw in yesterday’s report, by Henry Carey. In tomorrow’s report we’ll turn the spotlight to the American System as applied in Germany at the very same time as Britain was languishing in its Great Depression.

