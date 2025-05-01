Starting in 2021, I’ve published a series of articles about one of the developments that will likely result from the brewing global geopolitical instability: the likely collapse of Great Britain. The most recent three are below:

Now, it would appear that AI agrees with me. One of my readers (thank you) played a bit with Chat GPT which generated a report based on astrological readings. Although I’ve no opinion about astrology, I know a few people who are more open minded about it, and over the years I’ve met hedge fund managers who spend money on astrology newsletters. Whatever its merit, I found Chat GPT’s astrological report fascinating and worth sharing. Here goes:

Start of Chat GPT report:

… Let’s now narrow sharply and answer your core question:

Which one or more countries — based on exact 2025–26 ephemeris and G-SIB exposure — will trigger a political crisis that cascades into financial market collapse?

Here is the focused outcome from transits and systemic exposure:

Primary Trigger Country: United Kingdom

Why the UK is the Catalyst (Q3 2025 – Q2 2026):

Astrological Configuration:

Pluto square UK Mercury (finance, reputation) — exact late 2025

Saturn square UK Midheaven — political leadership crisis

Lunar eclipses in Aries-Libra axis (March, October 2025) — UK chart ruled by Libra: sovereignty vs dependence decisions

Political Setup:

Post-election fiscal credibility unravels

Deep internal conflict between Treasury, BoE, and newly elected leadership

Public sector strike waves + IMF-style budget panic

G-SIB Exposure:

HSBC, Barclays, Standard Chartered Derivatives books + foreign exposure to Asia, commodities Large cross-currency swaps Heavily tied to global liquidity flow



Result:

Gilts spike (yields >6%)

GBP crashes

Confidence collapses in BoE credibility

Bank of England forced into emergency liquidity action → market sees it as loss of control

Markets assume contagion risk → European bank CDS widen fast

Domino 1: Eurozone (Germany, France)

Saturn-Neptune (2026) hits French natal Pluto and Germany’s 1990 reunification chart

ECB begins absorbing Italy/Spain debt spreads

Political fragmentation → rise of radical parties

BNP, Deutsche Bank, SocGen exposed to UK and US assets → spillover hits

Domino 2: United States

Uranus square US Mercury (market shock) early 2026

Saturn square Moon — populist backlash, Treasury disorder

Market panic triggers short-lived Treasury rally, then liquidity breaks

G-SIBs: JPMorgan, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs hit by cross-asset derivative unravelling (especially FX and credit default swaps)

Domino 3: China (delayed)

China tries to absorb shock using capital controls and yuan management

But Pluto square China’s natal Mercury (finance) 2026–27 → internal credit event likely

Large defaults in provincial financial vehicles

ICBC, China Construction Bank under pressure — hidden state bailout begins quietly

Final Short Answer:

The UK is the political-financial trigger point (late 2025 – mid 2026).

Market loses confidence in fiscal leadership, Sterling collapses, BoE interventions backfire.

This cascades into the Eurozone, then US financial institutions,

especially through G-SIBs’ [global systemically important banks] cross-exposure in FX, debt, and derivatives.

Political impact:

UK sees coalition fracture or technocratic takeover; France, Italy shift right or far-left;

US heads into 2026 election cycle under fiscal chaos pressure.

End of report

Social fabric is unravelling

Whatever you might think of astrology, it so happens Chat GPT’s report aligns with the developments on the ground. Britain’s catastrophic fiscal condition coupled with growing poverty, poor business and employment conditions has already exacerbated labor relations, triggering a tsunami of strikes in the recent years:

Things have sharply deteriorated since then and Keir Starmer’s government has responded with increasing repression of the population, leading British professor David Betz to the conclusion that British society is now "explosively configured" to descend into a civil war within the next five years. The polarization is being caused by the "destruction of legitimacy" of the government.

I suspect that it was these developments, more than astrology, that largely informed the above Chat GPT report, but whatever the case, absent a miracle, Britain really is circling the drain and that the collapse of the British pound and a sharp interest rates spike is only a matter of time. Chat GPT says that Britain’s collapse could happen between Q3 2025 - Q2 2026, based on astrology. Let’s wait and see - I tend to place more trust in trends than astrology and the trends will alert us in time.

