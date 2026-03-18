In August of 2020, I published an article on my blog titled, “Covid 19: the Banking Cartel is Driving the Agenda.” Those were the fun times when overwhelmed and exhausted hospital staff around the world took time to record choreographed dance videos. We spent months in lockdowns, had to social distance, wear face diapers and comply with a whole series of measures that added up to a New Normal which we had to make peace with.

From the start of the SARS-Cov2 pandemic, very little about the public health response made any sense at all, starting with the “2-week” lockdowns to “flatten the curve.” It seemed like only the loopiest of the loopy conspiracy theorists saw anything wrong with that brilliant idea, except that the public health professionals knew, or should have known perfectly well that lockdowns were a very bad idea.

Has everyone gone insane?

In 2006, the George W. Bush administration commissioned one Donald Henderson to advise them on such public health measures as quarantines, lockdowns and business closures. Henderson was one of the 20th century’s most acclaimed authorities on public health and infectious disease epidemics. In the report he presented to the government, Dr. Henderson concluded that,

“Experience has shown that communities faced with epidemics, or other adverse events, respond best and with the least anxiety when the normal social functioning of the community is least disrupted.”

Yet, in 2020 our public health authorities acted as though they wanted the “normal social functioning of the community” most disrupted. Throughout the period of the pandemic, their “science” and rationale kept shifting. In my article at the time, I wrote this:

“The utter incoherence of the official positions has by now become so obvious that they have long lost all credibility. But rather than declaring victory against the virus and celebrating that life can return to normal, the officialdom has become even more deeply entrenched in their own contradictions, turning increasingly aggressive with ever more restrictive “public health” measures. Meanwhile, the media have escalated the ‘project fear’ propaganda to nauseating proportions.”

That begged a rather obvious question:

“Has everyone worldwide gone insane? If it is not science and logic that’s informing the public health measures, then what is it?”

Fingerprints of the bankers

Pondering these questions and everything that was going on led me to the conclusion that the only agency that could be behind the whole agenda were the bankers:

There can be little doubt that the enemy is the international banking cartel headquartered in the City of London and on Wall Street, together with their agencies like the Bank of International Settlements, the IMF, World Bank, the global systemically important banks and institutions like the World Economic Forum, big pharma corporations, World Health Organization, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, GAVI and numerous others. … the ultimate culprits, the super-predator are the bankers: a handful of families and individuals who control and manage the present monetary system.

This only made sense to loopy conspiracy theorists while the “normies” remained unmoved, preferring to ignore the evidence of their own eyes and ears and dismiss any notion that there could be such a thing as a conspiracy. Fast forward to 2026 and the partial release of the “Epstein files.” They hid interesting evidence that “a handful of families and individuals,” really did conspire to orchestrate the 2020 pandemic.

Yes, it was the bankers

In an X-thread published on Monday, health researcher Sayer Ji unearthed evidence from the Epstein files about the way public health authorities’ pandemic response policies were formulated.

Sayer Ji referred to “The Rothschild Conference on Health and Security” held on September 11 (hmm, that date again) 2015. That was the title of the event in internal communications. As far as the public knew, the conference was a UN event titled, “Preparing for Pandemics.” It was organized in partnership between following organizations:

World Health Organization

International Committee of the Red Cross

Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Medecins Sans Frontieres

Edmond de Rothschild Foundations (Jeffrey Epstein’s employer)

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (Bill was Epstein’s BFF)

The conference sought to plan the public health response to “accidental or deliberately perpetrated outbreaks.” Of course, even the possibility of any “deliberately perpetrated outbreaks” must have referred to such rogue actors like the CPP, Vladimir Putin, the evil Iranian mullahs or Nicolas Maduro. Never, god forbid, would such fine, fine banking families like those who hired Jeffrey Epstein after his conviction, think to do something as nefarious as that!

But since we didn’t hang them the last time…

… they’re doing it again.

Apart for the loopy conspiracy theorists cohort, this story, for which there is now very damning evidence, still seems to mostly elicit shrugs: it’s complicated. As a result, virtually none of the perpetrators have been charged or prosecuted - let alone convicted. People like Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, Albert Bourla, Tedros Gheberyesus and thousands like them continue to walk free with complete and total impunity.

Impunity is a good way to ensure that they’ll try to do it again. In fact, they are trying to do it again. On 21 November last year I published an article in this newsletter titled, “Are new & Improved lockdowns coming?” as evidence started emerging that the good “Epstein class” are up to no good again. Among other things, UK Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) in partnership with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) conducted the Exercise Pegasus from September to November 2025.

The exercise focused on testing the UK’s response to a novel enterovirus outbreak, involving all government departments, devolved nations, arms-length bodies, Local Resilience Forums, and broader stakeholders. It was a major national (Tier 1) pandemic preparedness simulation whose results were debated in the House of Commons on 7 November 2025.

Coincidence of coincidences, it would appear that the UK and France are now experiencing an outbreak of meningitis. Not just any ole’ outbreak but an “Unprecedented, explosive and deadly” kind. The kind that might necessitate lockdowns, business closures and colossal-scale bailouts of banks. I do hope the normies might at long last start to wonder about all these coincidences and pay closer attention to the agendas of our benevolent philantropists and their banker overlords.

Lord Acton had warned long ago, “the issue which has swept down the centuries and which will have to be fought sooner or later is the people versus the banks” This might be the ultimate struggle between humanity’s emancipation or our final enslavement. To prevail, we must understand our true enemies and the financial, economic, political and social structures enabling their agenda.

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Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: