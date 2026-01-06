Klaus Schwab, the founder and longtime head of The World Economic Forum just published an Article in TIME Magazine (available at this link) titled, “The Fragile Foundations of the Intelligent Age,” in which he sheds some impressive crocodile tears over the erosion of trust in major established institutions and the rise of misinformation and disinformation. It turns out, Mr. Schwab thinks that truth is important:

“Truth and trust are often treated as virtues, but they function as conditions: the prerequisites for coherent societies, functional institutions, and stable international systems. Without them, even the most advanced technologies fail to deliver progress; without them, democratic debate becomes impossible; without them, economic and social life slowly lose their connective tissue.”

Yes Mr. Schwab, truth matters!

So far, so good and we’re in full agreement: truth is the first of the four foundational principles of I-System TrendFollowing. But from there, Schwab’s prose gets a bit strange. He laments about the good old times when, “societies could rely on a shared understanding that truth, however contested, was worth pursuing,” and “Instititutions - scientific, journalistic, judicial - created mechanisms through which facts were established, corrected and publicly recognized.”

Apparently this is no longer the case and, “that framework has weakened. … it is increasingly difficult for citizens to determine whether what they see and hear is authentic,” so “the very idea of a shared reality is weakening.” In addition to truth, Schwab is also lamenting the erosion of trust, explaining that “trust is not sentimentality; it is the operating system of social and political order.”

Great Reset failed

I, for one, would have a hard time believing that Klaus Schwab, of all people, is distraught about the difficulty which citizens encounter in establishing what’s authentic and what’s not. In fact, his sentiment is probably related to the fact that people no longer trust him and the institutions that were meant to advance his “Great Reset.” The reason why this is so is because the Great Reset was being promoted on a pack of lies calculated to mobilize the hackable animals to contribute to building back better and comply with a whole range of dehumanizing, dystopian arrangements they had in store for us.

Schwab and his comrades at Davos are likely upset that when they tell us that mRNA vaccines are safe and effective, not everyone believes them. When they tell us that Russia is our enemy and that we should sacrifice our children to wage war against Putin’s hordes, most people refuse. And when they ask us to embrace sustainable agriculture and eat insects, nearly everyone says no. In fact, Schwab’s friend Ursula von der Leyen said as much at the World Economic Forum while sharing the stage with him:

“For the global business community, the top concern for the next two years is… disinformation and misinformation, followed closely by the polarization within our societies. These risks are serious because they limit our ability to tackle the big global challenges we are facing.”

That was in 2024 and the fact that Mr. Schwab is still upset about the erosion of truth and trust suggests that they are realizing that the fight for the control of the narrative is being lost. As he put it, “when global institutions lose trust, multilateral solutions become elusive.”

Locking the barn doors after the hackable animals bolted

As things are going, in another two years, people might be even less willing to take up boosters, send their children to war, confine themselves in 15-minute cities or eat ze bugs. We do need to “build back better,” but without a shared understanding of reality as presented by Schwab or Ms. von der Leyen, we might discard the Great Reset blueprints and build back wrong, perhaps creating a different world marked by peace and prosperity.

For Schwab & Co. that would be very unfortunate as it would deprive them of their most important asset: billions of hackable animals happy to own nothing and be happy eating insects.

The sources of their dreaded disinformation and misinformation - the internet and social media could prove to be the catalyst of a new, great enlightenment whose impact will become more and more apparent with time. “Enlighten the people generally,” wrote Thomas Jefferson, “and tyranny and oppressions of body and mind will vanish like the evil spirits at the dawn of day.”

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: