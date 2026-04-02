During my recent visit in Calgary, I shared an evening with a group of analysts and podcasters with a notable presence in social media, including Martin Armstrong, Matthew Ehret, Vince Lanci, and Larry Johnson. We all write periodic reports and articles and during the evening we discussed AI as a productivity tool that could enhance our work or make it easier. The consensus view that quickly emerged around the table was that AI fell far short of its presumed potential.

A few months ago, a friend persuaded me that I could train AI to write like me: not only could AI be trained to process my own domain of research, it could even be trained to mimic my writing style. My friend helped me to train up Claude to do just that. Once set up, I could ask Claude to draft an article for me on XYZ subject and presumably, Claude could do the research and write up a report in seconds that would read as though I had written it.

Too many words…

The results seemed impressive at first glance. Claude produced the articles as I had asked; they were real articles, they seemed coherent and well researched, but they weren’t quite it. The devil’s in the details, as they say, and the details never quite added up. The shortfall may be difficult to explain, but it was crystal clear to me as the author of my articles. After a few attempts at having Claude draft my reports I had to give up on the idea. At best, I could use a paragraph or two of the AI prose with much rewording, but I could not bring myself to publish Claude articles as my own.

One problem with AI generated prose is that it’s predictably formulaic and awkward-sounding, using much too many words to express a simple thought. For example, if I wanted to say that little Johnny caught a fish, I’d write, “little Johnny caught a fish.” AI often adds pointless gravitas with statements like, “Little Johnny caught a fish. Not a whale; not a giraffe - a fish!”

Then there’s the coherence issues: AI often makes the same assertions in different parts of the text. It might state that Johnny caught a fish in the first paragraph and again towards the end of the article as though it was a brand new assertion. That evening in Calgary, all around the table agreed that while AI could mimic our work, it could only mimic an unconvincing and somewhat pompous versions of ourselves. But it gets worse…

Going stupid

I wasn’t even sure if this all was worth a discussion until this morning. I spent 20 minutes listening to an AI YouTube report about an Iranian attack on USS Porter in the Persian Gulf. The report claimed that the Iranians launched 15 anti-ship missiles at USS Porter, that 12 were intercepted and that 3 hit the vessel, sinking the ship and killing 43 of its crew. It was the first time a U.S. Navy’s vessel was sunk since World War II - spectacular news!

The report was so detailed, it even included the story of an officer who sacrificed himself to try to save the ship. His last message to the commanding officer Sarah Mitchell was, “tell my wife that I love her.” All this supposedly happened about six weeks ago, on 21 February 2026. The only problem is that apparently, none of it was true: USS Porter is still afloat and in service. Regardless, according to AI, three months after the event - in May of this year - Sarah Mitchell received an award for her bravery. During this solemn occasion next May, she read the names of all 43 of her fallen comrades.

Delusional spiralling

It seems that AI had no trouble confabulating detailed events that took place in the future. This was just one report, but as it turns out, AI definitely has a tendency to confabulate. MIT researchers have shown that ChatGPT tends to create a phenomenon they call “delusional spiraling.” You make a proposition and AI agrees. You make it again, and it agrees even more, backing it up with arguments that are flat-out false.

From the paper’s abstract:

“ ‘AI psychosis,’ or ‘delusional spiraling’ is an emerging phenomenon where AI chatbot users find themselves dangerously confident in outlandish beliefs after extended chatbot conversations.”



Another seemingly pervasive feature some of my friends in Calgary complained about was the injection of wokery into their research. They said they tried to train Chat GPT to take the conservative approach to their analyses, but then Chat GPT would suddently take a “sharp left turn,” and produce woke, progressive narratives completely at odds with the author’s intent. What’s worse, such errors in AI seem to compound since the they become reabsorbed into the models through continuous training.

Peak AI?

This “progressive” bias plus “AI psychosis” could, in fact, be the technology’s undoing. American big tech companies have been investing hundreds of billions of dollars into the technology every year (just the 2026 CapEx from a handful of big tech firms exceeded $650 billion). They counted on profiting on that investment through paid subscriptions. But while people will pay subscription to a service that’s genuinely useful, they might hesitate to pay for a service that’s chronically and unpredictably psychotic.

It may turn out that the future of AI is much less bright than initially anticipated, or it might simply be different from what its creators and promoters intended. AI is certainly a revolutionary technology and it can be extraordinarily useful. However, it is far from flawless and the hype about it may have contributed to exaggerated expectations. That also contributed to exaggerated valuations of AI companies, creating a bubble that coud soon burst. In fact, historical precedents suggest that AI is at a ripe stage for just that:

Unless, of course, this time it’s different. But in observing the above chart, note again: markets move in trends.

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Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: