The month of June started with a bang, courtesy of Ukraine’s junta and their Western sponsors. Yesterday, just a day before the scheduled peace talks in Istanbul, president Zelensky authorized the launch of Operation Web, a large-scale drone attack on Russian military targets and civilian infrastructure.

The attack was a spectacular success resulting in the destruction of at least four Russian strategic bombers. According to Zelensky, as many as 40 aircraft were destroyed or damaged. Over at the New York Times, the always reliable and impartial war afficionado Max Boot said that a full third of Russia’s strategic fleet has been eliminated. We may not actually know the exact extent of the damage but it’s certain that it was extensive and the Russians were lucky that it wasn’t much worse (one or more drone delivery vehicles apparently malfunctioned and self-destructed). For a more detailed account, this morning Simplicius the Thinker has an exhaustive report on yesterday’s attacks:

In addition to destroying Russian aircraft, Ukrainians also conducted a successful sabotage attack on railroad bridges inside Russia, derailing one passenger and one freight train. The passenger train sustained at least seven casualties and dozens of injured. From the Russian perspective, these attacks were very problematic on two counts:

Sabotage attacks on a passenger train qualifies as terrorism

According to Russia’s nuclear doctrine, the destruction of her strategic bombers justifies nuclear retaliation, not only against Ukraine, but against any other state actor which may have been involved in planning and executing the attack;

Keep calm and escalate the war

It is very likely that the Ukrainians had help planning and executing the attacks. Unsurprisingly, there’s much evidence that it was the usual suspect: the UK. As The Grayzone’s investigative reporter Kit Klarenberg exposed it in this article, British intelligence came up with the idea of sabotaging Russian railways and had already formulated detailed plans to do that. Those plans were put forward to Biden's NSC. The explicit aim of such attacks was “prolong[ing]” the war “by virtually any means short of American and NATO forces deploying to Ukraine or attacking Russia.” One Zachary Kallenborn, of King’s College in London explained the brilliant idea:

“Fuel tanks for diesel locomotives are typically on the bottom, underneath the engine,” Kallenborn wrote. “It wouldn’t be very difficult to plant and disguise small explosives between the wooden slats of the railway then detonate when the locomotive is above it… Ideally, guerrillas operating behind Russian lines would place the anti-locomotive lines.”

Interestingly, prolonging the war has been Britain’s core objective in Ukraine since the very beginning. One of the expressions of this objective was formulated by Project Alchemy, convened in February 2022 under UK’s Ministry of Defence. It brought together a group of military and intelligence officers who put together an array of plans “to keep Ukraine fighting.”

Dusting off the Operation Gladio playbook

Led by Lt. General Charlie Stickland, “The Elders” of Project Alchemy produced a document titled, “Ukraine’s Next Chapter - Elders Grand Strategy Options.” Stickland is not a ‘Sir’ yet, but he claims lineage from “a long line of pirates and buccaneers,” so his knighthood is as good as in the bag. Among other admirable counsels, Stickland’s elder alchemists advocated for outright terrorism, envisioning a Gladio-style army of Ukrainian partisan fighters to do assassinations, sabotage and terror missions behind enemy lines. Throughout the document, the need to “keep Ukraine fighting.. at all cost” was described as London’s “main effort” in the conflict.

Why keep Ukraine fighting? If you guessed that it would be for the democracy, freedom, and human rights of the Ukrainians, I’m afraid you guessed wrong. The merry cabal of British alchemists had other plans in mind: it was to “set the conditions for the reshaping of an open international order of the future.” To do that, it will be necessary to eliminate Russia: the Elders were convinced that so long as Russia struggled against Ukraine, British intelligence would be able to challenge Moscow’s “stature as a competent international actor: “A long war against a small state makes [Putin] look a fool.”

Absorbing Russia

Stickland’s Elders mused about absorbing Russia into the Western-dominated financial order under the guise of a “Post-Putin Marshall Plan.” Of particular interest was London’s “re-engagement” with Moscow “in global energy and commodity markets.” Incidentally, these alchemists were sophisticated enough to urge the creation of SWIFT 2, as they knew that SWIFT was “going to be destroyed” by West’s anti-Russian sanctions, “slowly but inevitably.” In all, it is plausible that yesterday’s attacks in Russia originated from the same source as Stickland’s strategy options paper: the inner sanctum of the British foreign policy establishment.

As if to reinforce this idea, the very popular and charismatical British PM Sir Keir Starmer chose again to draw attention to himself and his government as the most reckless and adventurous among their Western peers, at least when it comes to such commendable initiatives as dimming the sun, destroying British farmers, cracking down on civil liberties, and playing stupid war escalation games with a nuclear superpower.

Starmer announces war preparedness mode

Unable to contain his war lust, Starmer announced that Britain is moving into “war preparedness mode,” adding that, "When we are threatened by states with advanced armed forces, the best way to deter is to show that we are prepared - to keep the peace by force…" The fact that nobody actually threatened Starmer’s “we,” did not seem to deter this fearless warrior who won’t hesitate to sacrifice the youth of Britain to show Vladimir Putin who’s the West’s top rabid chihuahua. Of course, the plan is a bit more ambitious than that: remember, it’s to absorb Russia into the Western London-dominated financial order, and to the last Ukrainian.

