Yesterday was Labor Day in the United States and US markets were closed. But this Labor Day was a bit different in that Donald Trump set of another PR grenade, this time aimed at the big pharma:

“It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs. Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree! With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW. I have been shown information from Pfizer, and others, that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show those results to the public. Why not??? They go off to the next "hunt" and let everyone rip themselves apart, including Bobby Kennedy Jr. and CDC, trying to figure out the success or failure of the Drug Companies Covid work. They show me GREAT numbers and results, but they don't seem to be showing them to many others. I want them to show them NOW, to CDC and the public, and clear up this MESS one way or the other!!! I hope OPERATION WARP SPEED was as "BRILLIANT" as many say it was. If not, we all want to know about it, and why??? Thank you for your attention to this very important matter. President DJT”

This post was simply extraordinary on a number of counts:

Trump is distancing himself from Operation Warm Speed, for which he previously claimed credit.

He is saying that Pfizer and other big pharma corporations may have misled him

He is demanding they come clean with the studies and the data

He is blaming this “MESS” for ripping the CDC apart and laying it at the feet of big pharma

He is demanding an investigation of the effectiveness and adverse reactions to Covid vaccines

In addition to its contents, the timing of Trump’s post is also interesting. Last Tuesday, 26 August, Trump had dinner with the self-appointed world health czar, comrade Bill Gates. Trump and comrade Gates spent three hours together, having already spent three hours together just prior to Trump’s inauguration in January. Recall, after Trump won the elections in November, Bill Gates immediately congratulated Trump, offering to work with him in his new administration to “build a better future.”

The strange thing about the saga between Donald Trump and Bill Gates is that in 2017 during Trump’s first term, Gates met with Trump at the White House and warned him against his idea to set up a commission tasked with investigating the safety or efficacy of vaccines. In 2017, Gates gave an interview in which he recounted his encounter with Trump. At the time, his demeanor was markedly smug and superior. Below is the 30-second clip from that interview which, incidentally, also mentions “someone named Robert F. Kennedy Jr.” Trump’s current Secretary of Health and Human Services:

We don’t know what Trump and Gates spent three hours discussing, but I can’t help thinking that Trump was tapping Gates for the upcoming showdown between his government and big pharma. Weeks ago, Trump declined to turn Jeffrey Epstein files public.

One thing we do know for sure about those files, is that Bill Gates had an extensive relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and may have been one of the most frequent fliers on his Lolita Express private jet. This is only a guess, but Trump’s dinner with Gates was probably not just a courtesy call. On the very day they met, US FDA revoke the EUA (emergency use authorization) for mRNA Covid shots, then immediately issued a different authorization - the move that coincided with RFK Jr.;s promise to end Covid mandates, keep vaccines available and demand placebo-controlled trials.

Purge at the CDC

Significantly, the FDA made it plain that their approval isn’t based on new clinical trials as Pfizer themselves admitted that it is based on “cumulative body of evidence.” That is exactly the vague, smoke-and-mirrors justification over which Trump seems to be demanding accountability. But there’s more… On August 27, 2025, only hours after Trump and Gates met at the white house, the CDC director, that someone named Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired the Director of the CDC, Dr. Susan Monarez.

Dr. Monarez has been quite notorious as a pro-vaccines, pro-big pharma crusader, so her sacking came as a bit of a shock to the whole deep healthcare industry and four key CDC officials resigned almost immediately. The four were:

Dr. Debra Houry, Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Director for Program and Science Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Dr. Daniel Jernigan, Director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases Dr. Jennifer Layden, Director of the Office of Public Health Data, Surveillance, and Technology

Dr. Demetre Daskalakis attracted the most attention in the social media over the series of interviews he gave after his resignation, but also over his interesting lifestyle. However, all four Dr’s who resigned from the CDC held key positions related to respiratory infections, vaccines and public data.

Dr. Fauci in FBI’s spotlight

Then there’s also the almost forgotten fact that Bill Gates’ BFF, Dr. Anthony Fauci has been subject of ongoing investigations since February of this year when a coalition of state attorneys general, led by South Carolina’s Alan Wilson announced they would pursue state-level legal action against Dr. Fauci, since he obtained a preemptive pardon from President Biden. More recently, FBI director Kash Patel gave an interview to Joe Rogan on his podcast and mentioned a “breakthrogh” in Fauci investigation after the FBI raided Fauci’s offices and seized the hard drives from his computers.

Following the fashion of the day, many commentators in the social media interpreted Trump’s meetings with Bill Gates as yet another betrayal of the people in favor of Gates and big Pharma, but I’m not convinced this is the case, especially given the healthcare establishment’s reactions. For example, 9 former CDC directors came together to pen an OpEd stating that RFK Jr. is “Endangering Every American’s Health,” and Senator Chuck Schumer, the dependable errand boy for the New York banking establishment called for RFK’s immediate sacking.

We will probably learn a great deal more in the coming month but, at the moment, it appears as though Trump has put the Big Pharma on the spot over their mRNA vaccines business which now appears to be deeply controversial. It may only be a coincidence but over the past days I’ve also noticed a growing flood of negative content about mRNA vaccines (and vaccines in general) appearing in the social media.

