Last week ended with a tense anticipation of imminent new, heavy US bombardments of Iran. These expectations were built up by a number of US officials including President Trump himself. Although their precise scope and targets were not clear, it appeared that the intent was to inflict heavy damage on Iranian civilian infrastructure and energy facilities. Israel was apparently prepared to join the operation, with a preference for striking at the Iranian regime and economic targets.

However, in an unsurprising turn of events, Trump called the whole thing off. In the evening hours of Saturday, 1st August, he turned to his TruthSocial platform with the following announcement:

“The U.S.A. is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II. Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to. This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat. Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL. The Country of Israel joins me in this commitment. Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Supposedly, just as he was about to obliterate Iran with strength and power not seen since World War II, US Gulf allies and the Iranians begged him to hold off and offered “perimeters of a deal…” For the future benefit of the WORLD, Trump magnanimously agreed to cancel the attack.

Cold feet, not magnanimity

More likely, Trump held off his attack for a number of other reasons. For starters, it would be surreal and surprising if the Iranians offered Trump any deal, especially one that included an “Immediate, Total, and Complete opening OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” as Trump claimed. Why on earth would Iran hand Trump such a massive concession, instantly depriving themselves of their main point of leverage against the US? Of course they wouldn’t, and Iranian official sources denied that any new deal was under discussion.

There may have been more truth in Trump’s claims about the request of his Gulf allies. According to some reports, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) placed a call to Trump on Saturday, warning him that Iran would respond to any bombings by directly attacking the energy infrastructure of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf neighbors. MBS spoke on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and explicitly demanded that Trump call off his attack on Iran, explaining that the Iranians had already mapped oil fields, refineries, and power plants across all GCC members for an immediate counter-attack, which would destabilize the global energy market for an extended period.



In effect, MBS highlighted two implicit dilemmas for Trump. First, if he refused MBS’s request and pressed ahead, he would bear responsibility for the destruction of the region’s economies and the unforeseeable global fallout from the crisis. Second, if GCC economies were destroyed, their leaders could potentially be deposed and their partnerships and alliances with the US could collapse, switching to the Iran-China-Russia axis. This would cement the eviction of the US from the Middle East. All of the extensive Western investments in the region, including those of the Trump/Kushner dynasties, would be lost.

The question of troops’ morale

In addition, more and more reports from US military units in the region suggest that their morale is alarmingly low, as they almost universally perceive that they are being asked to risk their lives in a war for Israel. One US veteran and reservist who mentors younger officer said, “I’m hearing out of service members’ mouths the words, ’We do not want to die for Israel — we don’t want to be political pawns'…”

According to HuffPost, many service members complained about the “lack of a clear, consistent narrative justifying the Iran war,” and about the prospect of risking their lives in a “poorly planned conflict” for “no identifiable strategic benefit.” Meanwhile, the Center on Conscience and War revealed a 1,000% increase in conscientious objector applications. Apparently, the deadly strike on the girls’ school in Minab has become a breaking point for many US service members.

Flailing with no clear objective or strategy

It would be truly surreal and incredible that it was Mohamed bin Salman’s call that stayed Trump’s hand, that whatever his vassal told Trump was news, something that the Commander in Chief hadn’t considered yet. It all leaves the impression of an administration caught in a trap of its own making, flailing without clear objectives, strategy or any kind of an exit plan. Instead, their exit plans are being made for them by the Iranians, forcing the U.S. to evacuate all of their bases in the Persian Gulf; they are all largely empty now, and their evacuations may be irreversible.



Nonetheless, the narrative Kabuki theatre that seems fully convincing to the capital markets and crude oil traders is continuing. However, the narrative plot is not the same as victory and the happy ending with immediate, total and complete opening of the Strait of Hormuz may now be permanently out of the administration’s reach. If MBS’s call to Trump signifies anything at all, it is that US Gulf allies no longer believe that the US has the capability to impose its own solution on Iran militarily, which constitutes a radical change of reality on the ground, and the Iranians have exactly zero incentive to bail Trump out of his check-mate.



Like his Gulf allies, even the most trusting consumers of White House’s shifting narratives will ultimately stop believing the tall tales and hedge their bets accordingly. This morning, the price of crude oil opened nearly 9% below Friday’s close, as though the markets fully believed Trump’s claims that the Iranians are yet again begging for a deal and that Hormuz will soon be open again.

Conceivably, the markets can be fooled and manipulated indefinitely in this way, and the facts on the ground might prove irrelevant. However, I very much doubt that and this weekend’s rerun of the Hormuz Kabuki show could be the administration’s last narrative hurrah. Ultimately, if the price is pushed too low, the markets will signal the imbalance through shortages. Global shipping could stall, gas stations go empty, inflation will spike, creditors will bail out of US Treasuries and inflation will soar, starting at the gas pump.

No amount of narrative massaging will be able to cover this all up with an alternative reality. For playing stupid games, the Trump team can look forward to some real stupid prizes.

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Today’s trading signals

With Friday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: