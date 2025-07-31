Yesterday, the price of copper experienced something of a flash-crash, or at least it appears that way: in only a few hours’ time it dropped by nearly 20% and lost another 5% in this morning’s trading. Events like this are extremely rare, but they can and do happen. Copper’s daily chart tells the story:

This wasn’t a fun day on the copper market for trend followers; copper has been in an up-trend and only recently made historical all-time highs. Any trend follower would have held a long position in copper, making yesterday’s crash a painful experience. But that experience is an inevitable part of the game; it consists of two essential elements: one is uncertainty and the other one is risk.

Risk vs. uncertainty

Uncertainty means that we can’t predict what might happen during the next hour, let alone next week, month or year. Risk, by contrast, measures how much we stand to lose by holding a certain position in the market. In investment management, managing risk is perhaps the most important component of an investment portfolio management process.

Determining the position limits for our trades is the foundation of your risk management. Position limits define how much risk we are willing to take in each market. That limit should never be exceeded. To determine position limits, we can use Value-at-Risk (VaR), which measures how much money we stand to lose (or gain) per contract or share of some security.

For example, we risk losing around $3 in holding a single barrel of oil during any 5-day period (that's an estimate that will vary over time). More technically, we can calculate the 5-day, 99%-confidence VaR, which isolates the largest 1% of 5-day price swings. That may sound like mumbo-jumbo, but it’s not rocket science:

5-day, 99%-confidence VaR isolates the largest 1% of 5-day price swings

3-day, 99%-confidence VaR isolates the largest 1% of 3-day price swings

3-day, 95%-confidence VaR isolates the largest 5% of 3-day price swings, and so on.

VaR gives us the number of dollars (or yen, or euros…) we stand to gain or lose in function of the expected price change during any 3- or 5-day period in some markets. It will be different for crude oil, silver, coffee, USD/JPY or the US 2-year Treasury note as each market has different price fluctuation dynamics. That’s what drives our investment risk. In any 3-day period, the 2-year T-Note will barely move, while the price of Brent crude oil could move 5% or more. As we just saw in the copper market, things could be worse when exceptional events take place in the markets.

Either way, when we multiply that VaR per so many barrels of oil, ounces of silver or pounds of copper, we get a fair estimate of how much we stand to lose or gain from such exposure in the short term. Conventionally, market practitioners select the number of days they expect they'd require to entirely liquidate their market holding of any particular security.

Recent history is the most relevant

In calculating VaR it is best to use a relatively short ‘lookback’ period of price history: perhaps the last three to six months. It is important to make that calculation for each market we trade. We might have our views about which market is next to explode higher or collapse and there will always be the temptation to overweight our exposure to that market. However, if we’re wrong, too much risk in one market could result in outsize losses.

Best practices in trend following suggest maintaining approximately equal risk weighting so that we run similar-sized risk exposure in each market. It is essential to keep in mind that the source of your risk exposure are the price changes in each market For that reason, risk weighting must reflect Value-at-Risk calculations and not the absolute value of the underlying securities we buy or sell.

Risk is inevitable

Whether we are talking about portfolio management or life in general, achieving any positive departure from the status quo entails risk taking. As St. Thomas Aquinas wrote seven centuries ago:

"If the highest goal of the captain was to preserve his ship, he would keep it in port forever."

People build ships, not to preserve them, but to use them in productive, profitable enterprise. The same ought to be true of any other form of capital. That inevitably entails uncertainty and risk, navigating through storms and experiencing psychologically straining moments. Still, navigate we must.

