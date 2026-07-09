Today, Iran buries their martyred spiritual leader Seyyed Ali Hussaini Khamenei. The event has gained historical proportions, solidifying Iran’s whole-of-society defiance against the US and Israel. In addition to “Death to America,” and “Death to Israel,” people reportedly chanted also “Death to compromisers,” loudly demanding revenge. The “compromisers” would be the more moderate part of Iran’s leadership still inclined to resolve the current crisis through negotiations with the US. The large crowds that gathered for Khamenei’s farewell suggest that there’s little public support for any compromise.

Things get complicated over the Strait of Hormuz

But even if there was strong public support for negotiations, its framework - the Memorandum of Understanding adopted on 17 June - has all but disintegrated over the control of the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranians insist that even if they waive any fees imposed on ships passing through the strait, they should retain full control of the traffic. Meanwhile, the US designated their own, southern corridor near the coast of Oman and guided tankers through that route. The Iranians disagreed and launched missiles and drones against at least five commercial vessels.

In response, the U.S. launched new airstrikes on multiple Iranian targets (including areas near Bushehr, Bandar Abbas, Chabahar, and other southern sites), ostensibly to degrade Iran’s ability to threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. I say “ostensibly,” because it appears that US forces may be preparing for a full-blown amphibious and airborne invasion of Qeshm island in the Persian Gulf: USS Abraham Lincoln, George Bush and Boxer assault groups have reportedly been readied for the assault while the ongoing US strikes are specifically targeting Iranian coastal installations that could repel the US attack. Donald Trump himself hinted that an assault on Qeshm island could be in the works.

This could be another colossal blunder in the making, but at this stage, it is hard to predict what we could expect from the Trump team. The temptation to seize the island is understandable: Qeshm is Iran’s largest island and its geographic position in the Hormuz Strait could be decisive in wresting the control of the maritime choke point. At the same time, the Iranians are well prepared, well equipped and highly motivated to repel any such attempt. By contrast, US forces in the region are exhausted, running low on key defensive armaments and running low on morale in a clash with no discernible strategy, no existential interests at stake and no exit points.

Worse, even if US troops managed to seize Qeshm, that would be the easy part. Keeping it would be the hard part as the troops and their supply lines would become an instant target for unrelenting attacks from the Iranian side. Regardless, the pattern of last two days’ US strikes on Iran suggest that an assault on Qeshm could be on the cards and ceasefire was definitely declared over by President Trump: at the recently concluded NATO summit, he stated that he was done negotiating with the Iranians because they’re scum, sick people, etc.

Anyhow, the sick people weren’t taking the blows lying down: they responded with their own drone and missile strikes at US military facilities in Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and UAE. At least for the time being, the Strait of Hormuz appears to be still firmly under the sick people control: all tanker traffic appears to be following their designated route, with virtually no ships following the US-designated Oman corridor.

This might partly explain Trump’s hesitancy in waging full-scale war against Iran. In the last 12 hours, he already announced that the Iranians want to make a deal so badly, they are practically begging for it. Kind-hearted as he is, he might send Steve Wytkoff and Jared Kushner to Islamabad, Istambul or wherever else just to give the sickos another chance to redeem themselves. But the Iranians immediately denied that they asked for a deal and at least at the moment, with the “compromisers” slapped down by the angry public, it looks like we might see a significant escalation in the Middle East.

NATO scrambles for relevance

At the same time, NATO held its latest summit in Istanbul. The alliance seems to be disintegrating at the seams, with multiple recriminations emerging among its members, war and more war is the only glue that could keep things together for another while. Few NATO members are keen on waging war against Iran, but they make it all up and then some, in their seeming zeal for war against Russia with even the Trump administration suggesting that “we’re all in this together.”

It is now clear that there would be no further negotiations or deals over Ukraine, that the “spirit of Anchorage” between the US and Russia all but died since last summer and that the conflict in Ukraine will be settled in blood, on the battlefield.

Safe haven investments: not what they used to be

It would be extremely difficult to try and predict how events might unfold over the coming months or what their outcomes will be. What is clear, however, is that war drums are beating louder and louder, and that diplomatic efforts to settle the outstanding issues peacefully had the rug pulled from underneath them. We should probably expect a period of hightened uncertainty, escalating internal and external conflicts (social uprisings and foreign wars), rising commodity prices, rising interest rates, and accelerating inflation in most developed nations.

With interest rates rising, there will be few “safe haven” investment options left, probably amounting to farmland and precious metals.

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Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: