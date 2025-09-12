It should be clear by now that a small but powerful segment of the political class in the West, and particularly in Britain and Western Europe, are almost single mindedly committed to escalating the military conflict with Russia, but also the war in the Middle East. The march to war is always concealed behind some good cause; at the very least it’s to show firmness and strength, or to prevent a bigger war down the road. In that sense, Western leaders often reach for the “Appeasement” analogy where, in 1938 Britain’s Prime Minister Chamberlain let Hitler take a chunk of Czechoslovakia (the Sudetenland) in order to prevent the wider war on the European continent.

Supposedly, Chamberlain was a soul whose intentions were good: he wanted to preserve peace in Europe by appeasing Hitler. Instead, he got a devastating war that resulted in well over 50 million casualties. The implication of that “lesson” for today is that if “we” let Putin take a chunk of Ukraine, we’ll only get a much bigger war from it. Therefore, we must not be too squeamish about going to war against Russia. We must show strength and prevent the bigger war, after all.

The fake history

However, the lesson of Chamberlain’s appeasement was one of history’s big lies and the idea that we should go to war to prevent war is the war party’s self-serving narrative, contrived to engineer consent for war and for the people to willingly send their sons to fight and die in a war in which there’ nothing for them to gain. For an ordinary man, the best he can get out fighting in a war is to come back home intact: all the risk is only on the downside for him. Sadly, the war party is increasingly willing to sacrifice women in their wars too, for whom the cost/benefit math is the same.

With regards to the appeasement story, I tried to expose what really happened in 1938. I published that report in 2021, before the war in Ukraine started - you can find it at the following link: “Appeasement: the shocking truth about the 1938 Munich agreement.”

Clearly, there are those who want war, they go to great lengths to make sure it breaks out and they could not care less how much destruction it could bring nor how many women and men could die. We recently learned that Ukraine sustained 1.7 million dead and disappeared soldiers, but that didn’t cause the calls for escalation to subside - they only intensified. This state of things is not unique to our times. In fact, back in 1922 Mark Twain warned us against the warmongers in our midst and how their war mongering could gain traction:

The loud little handful – as usual – will shout for the war. The pulpit will – warily and cautiously – object – at first; the great, big, dull bulk of the nation will rub its sleepy eyes and try to make out why there should be a war, and will say, earnestly and indignantly, ‘It is unjust and dishonorable, and there is no necessity for it.’ Then the handful will shout louder. A few fair men on the other side will argue and reason against the war with speech and pen, and at first will have a hearing and be applauded; but it will not last long; those others will outshout them, and presently the anti-war audiences will thin out and lose popularity. Before long you will see this curious thing: the speakers stoned from the platform, and free speech strangled by hordes of furious men who in their secret hearts are still at one with those stoned speakers– as earlier– but do not dare say so. And now the whole nation – pulpit and all – will take up the war-cry, and shout itself hoarse, and mob any honest man who ventures to open his mouth; and presently such mouths will cease to open. Next the statesmen will invent cheap lies, putting the blame upon the nation that is attacked, and every man will be glad of those conscience-soothing falsities, and will diligently study them, and refuse to examine any refutations of them; and thus he will by and by convince himself the war is just, and will thank God for the better sleep he enjoys after this process of grotesque self-deception.

However, what changed between 1922 and today is that we have the internet and social media: we can question the distorted and falsified lessons of history and the official narratives of the day and share the news and insights instantly with anyone in the world. In this way we can learn the truth and sidestep the lies aimed at herding us into more and more wars. The truth should set us free. As Thomas Jefferson wrote to Pierre du Pont de Nemours in 1816, “Enlighten the people generally, and tyranny and oppression of body and mind will vanish like evil spirits at the dawn of day.” With the internet, literally thousands of researchers are working daily to “enlighten the people generally,” which can’t but change the way narratives evolve.

What is important to keep in mind, however, is that we must take active part in the process: read, research, listen, share, speak… Thankfully, millions are already doing it.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: