Trend following is an alternative school of thought about the way markets operate. It forms the foundation for investing strategies based on the study of market price fluctuations, usually exclusive of other considerations like supply and demand economics or asset valuation metrics. It is a niche school of thought and as such it is often dismissed and even derided by adherents of other approaches.

Proof in the pudding…

Nevertheless, the core idea that market move in trends has been accepted by practitioners for many centuries with the first known acknowledgement going back over 2,000 years, mentioned by Sun Tzu in his classic, “The Art of War.” During the last five decades or so, many trend followers have validated this view by successfully navigating markets using trend following strategies, often outperforming other strategies and generating positive results even during bear markets.

However, trend following only answers the questions of directional exposure to markets and timing of trades. It does not offer easy answers to the problem of risk. The main source of risk in trading securities is related to price volatility: the more volatile the market prices, the more risky the investments. Moreover, volatility regimes evolve over time as conditions in markets change.

The evolving volatility environments

Over the last two decades we’ve seen a marked rise in volatility, particularly in commodities markets. A regime change in commodity price volatility occurred at some point around 2006 as the following chart of Brent crude oil illustrates:

This change was visible in most other commodity markets. As we can see, in the “good old times” before 2006, market price fluctuations were relatively tame compared to what we’ve experienced since then. The new, high volatility environment, with the exception of the long consolidation period between 2011 and mid-2014, has been quite favorable for trend followers, manifesting many strong trends which generated very substantial windfall gains for the strategy.

This year, however, we may have entered a period of even higher volatility which could make the previous ten years tame by comparison:

Greater volatility entails greater risk. Given that trend following strategies only tell us when we should gain exposure to markets and on which side (long or short), we must reconsider the question of risk quite apart from the trading signals. In lower risk environments, we can afford to trade larger position sizes. When volatility and risk spike, we should reduce our exposure accordingly. The temptation to keep trading large position sizes is understandable: when prices move in our favor, we stand to gain more. However, we also risk larger losses.

Sailing trends

In the past I’ve compared trends to winds and trend following to sailing. The more wind you catch in your sails, the faster you move forward. But a sudden change in wind direction coud capsize your boat.

During periods of “smooth sailing,” trend following can almost run on auto-pilot. We gauge market exposure on the basis of historical volatility and proceed to sail along with the trends. In extreme winds, we have to remain very alert to risks and trim our sails accordingly, regardless of what the auto-pilot says.

“Extreme winds” in the silver market

As a concrete market example, last year, the prices of silver went almost vertical, soaring well past $100/tr.oz. By January this year, rumors started circulating in the markets that some major bank was in serious trouble with a colossal short position in silver, worth tens of billions of dollars, and that they’d be forced to buy silver to cover their shorts.

Furthermore, China was imposing export restrictions amid fears that the supply from silver mines around the world wouldn’t be able to keep up with industry demand. That was allegedly pushing certain manufacturers, principally in the IT, electric vehicles and defense sectors to front run any possible supply shortages and purchase silver at any price.

All these elements added up to an extremely bullish narrative, and certain market experts were projecting that silver could soar to over $400/tr.oz. For inexperienced traders, the temptation to boldly raise their sails may have seemed irresistible. As the price of silver soared past $120/tr.oz on 29 January, the trend was as obvious as it gets, and the narratives explaining the conditions rang very credible. However, by 5 February 2026, only a week later, silver crashed to below $65/tr.oz.

For any trader that succumbed to the temptation to take a large position in silver, that correction could have capsized their boat. Those who knew to trim their sails as the volatility spiked, they were in the position to take advantage of the unusually sharp correction and prosper.

Navigating through the coming storms

It is likely that the current conditions of extreme volatility will persist for some time, exacerbating market risks for investors. We must not lose sight of the fact that risk is the flip side of opportunity. That implies that the markets will be rife with opportunity and we’ll likely see many powerful trends manifest across the financial and commodities markets.

In this sense, trend following strategies will continue to provide very valuable navigation support and I-System strategies have performed particularly well in these circumstances. I shared the following chart in 30th January TrendCompass:

The coming interval of high market volatility will be the time to advance cautiously, trimming our sails when conditions get rough and cautiously unfurling them once more when excessive volatility creates rare opportunities after panic-corrections. Here’s what I wrote here on 26 January, three days before silver prices peaked:

If you are already long gold and/or silver, consider lightering up and staying put with partial exposure. If prices go to $412/tr.oz you’ll still be rewarded. But if a punishing correction is on the cards, be sure you have plenty of dry powder to add to your positions after a 20%, 30%, or 50% pullback.

To generate investment returns we are obliged to take and manage risks. Today, managing risk is disproportionately important and should be the investor’s top priority. Failing that could have extremely distressing consequences…

Not a good position to be in.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: