Ever since the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) released the nearly 3.5 million pages of documents, 2,000+ videos and some 180,000 images from the infamous Epstein files on 30 January of this year, citizen journalists and curious social media participants have been extremely busy, unearthing a bewildering amount of information, connections and coincidences that are simply amazing to contemplate.

Epstein’s American casualties

While the whole Epstein affair appears to be largely an American one, so far it has had zero political casualties in the United States. The only official who is facing calls to resign is the Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. He discussed business arrangements with Epstein and has apparently planned a visit to Epstein’s Little Saint James island with his family in 2012. Although Lutnick has not resigned thus far, there were a few American casualties in the private sectors.

Perhaps the highest profile one was Kathryn Ruemmler, Goldman Sachs’ Chief Legal Officer (she announced resignation February 12, 2026, effective June 30) and former Obama White House Counsel. Other casualties were the chairman of Wall Street law firm Paul, Weiss Brad Karp, former Treasury Secretary and Harvard President Larry Summers (he stepped away from Harvard teaching position), and David A. Ross, director of the School of Visual Arts in New York.

British collateral damage

The affair’s most prominent political casualties are all overseas, primarily in Great Britain. Among the British public servants, Prime Minister’s Communications Director Tim Allan, and his Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney both resigned in close succession. Of course, the highest-ranked casualty has been Lord Peter Mandelson who was first recalled from his U.S. Ambassadorship last September and then had to resign from the Labour Party and the House of Lords in the immediate aftermath of Epstein files release.

Now the Prime Minister Starmer himself is under intense pressure to resign but has so far refused, stating “I am not prepared to walk away” Department of Justice. Anas Sarwar, who leads Starmer’s Labour Party in Scotland, has called on Starmer to resign, saying “The distraction needs to end and the leadership in Downing Street has to change” Department of Justice.

We shouldn’t forget also that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, was stripped of his royal titles and is now under criminal investigation for potentially leaking sensitive government information to Epstein when he served as UK trade envoy.

What’s the connection?

Epstein’s operations were predominantly in the U.S. but he also had extensive connections to Israel and Israeli officials, leading many to claim that he was a Mossad asset. Still, for some reason, Epstein flew to London an awful lot:

All this - resignations included - suggests that Epstein’s connections in London were disproportionately important, as though the operation may have been directed from there and targeted at the U.S. If this is correct, we haven’t seen even the beginning of the fallout that’s in front of us and which might draw much of what’s been hidden about the British political establishment into the light of day, including elements that are not directly related to the Epstein affair.

It is clear that a covert civil war has been brewing within the UK and US government structures over the Epstein affair. For example, in January 2020, shortly after the British Foreign Office recalled Ambassador Sir Kim Darroch was recalled (after he got caught insulting President Trump in diplomatic cables for failing to order an attack on Iran), the NCA (UK National Crime Association) began a classified Epstein inquiry from the British Embassy in Washington and in cooperation with the FBI.

It may be that the existence of this inquiry and whatever it may have unearthed prompted Sir Keir Starmer to appoint none other but Lord Peter Mandelson as ambassador to Washington. That put Mandelson in charge of the very embassy where a major Epstein inquiry was being conducted. Was this a conspiracy to find out what the inquiry came up with, to shut it down and to destroy all evidence? We may find out more with time, but whatever the case may be, it seems that there’s something very big and very important about the Epstein case that is still being hidden from view and which is keeping the whole British establishment in a state of panic.

And that’s with only half of the files released. What could be in the other half? The question came up in a podcast last week, and I said that my guess would be that Epstein files might hide a lot of evidence about the 9/11 terror attacks. It was just a hunch, but over the weekend the following chart relatled to Epstein documents emerged:

Mind the gap: what important events took place in 2001?

That chart could be a hyper stimulant for one's imagination. With time, we’ll hopefully know more. However, the revelations could prove extremely toxic to the political and banking establishments in the U.S. and even more so for their British counterparts.

Some of these revelations have led the MP Rupert Lowe to ask publicly whether the British state is today in the hands of organized crime? I believe his question isn’t overdramatized and that the Epstein files might hide the answer. Rupert Lowe’s own inquiry into rape gangs of Britain will shed much light on that question too.

In all, it seems that “global Britain” is in for some very tumultuous times, which will be worth paying close attention to.

