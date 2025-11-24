On Thursday, 20 November someone leaked the 28-point peace plan for Ukraine drafted by the Peace Council headed by U.S. President Trump. That someone - according to Steve Wytkoff it was none other than General Keith Kelogg - has already been sacked and replaced. The American plan is remarkable in a number of ways but, most importantly, it could actually prevent the outbreak of World War III on the European continent and clip the wings of the warmongering factions among Europe’s leaders.

Its first point affirms Ukraine’s sovereignty, a good start. But already in its second point it asserts that a “full and comprehensive non-aggression agreement will be concluded between Russia, Ukraine, and Europe. All ambiguities of the past 30 years will be considered resolved.” Third point affirms that “Russia will not invade neighbouring countries and that NATO will not expand further,” and point 16 states that, “Russia will legislatively enshrine a policy of non-aggression toward Europe and Ukraine.” If these points make it into the final agreement, and they probably will, the Eurocrats call to arms because, “the Russians are coming,” will lose all credibility.

This would be backed by powerful security guarantees by the U.S. for which the U.S. would be compensated. The size of Ukraine’s army would be limited to 600,000 personnel and Ukraine would commit to “enshrine in its constitution that it will not join NATO,” and NATO would agree not to deploy troops in Ukraine. Furthermore, NATO would adopt statutes proscribing Ukraine’s membership in the future.

This has sent the Europeans into a white-hot panic mode and they immediately countered Trump’s plan with their own 24-point plan remarkable only for its delusional wishful thinking and unreality. The entire plan was seemingly drafted with the intention to make sure it’s completely unacceptable to Russia. In that, its effect would facilitate the one obsession that’s gripping the warmongering Eurotards: to keep the war in Ukraine going at all cost.

Timely anti-corruption inquiries

It is hard to see, however, what leverage the Europeans have and how they could derail the U.S. peace plan if the United States, Ukraine and Russia agree to it. The Ukrainians aren’t inclined but their internal corruption inquiries are piling on pressure for them to cooperate. As the rumors have it, the $100 million inquiry I mentioned last week is just the tip of the iceberg.

A larger, $48 billion corruption probe could pile on a whole lot more pressure on Ukraine-supporting Europeans. Allegedly, billions of dollars have been laundered for the benefit of European banking and corporate war profiteers. Much of that money apparently passed through Estonian banks which might further explain why Estonia’s political class led by and EU’s High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas have a phobia of peace breaking out in Ukraine.

If the Eurocrats can’t derail U.S. brokered peace, there’s a good likelihood that their defeat on the diplomatic plan will trigger an avalanche of regime-changes across Europe, starting with Germany and France. The EU might disintegrate or be forced into radical reforms.

Ukraine’s reconstruction and Russia’s frozen assets

Point 12 of the U.S. peace plan envisions “A powerful global package of measures for the reconstruction of Ukraine” with U.S. cooperation, including “in the fields of energy, natural resources, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data-processing centres, rare-earth mining projects in the Arctic, and other mutually beneficial corporate opportunities.”

Point 13 affirms that, “Russia will be reintegrated into the global economy,” with “The lifting of sanctions,” to be discussed and agreed upon gradually. Furthermore, “The United States will conclude a long-term economic cooperation agreement aimed at mutual development in the fields of energy, natural resources, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data-processing centres, rare-earth mining projects in the Arctic, and other mutually beneficial corporate opportunities.

Point 14 indubitably contributed to Eurocrats’ panic: it deals with Russia’s frozen assets and states as follows:

“US$100 billion of frozen Russian assets will be invested in U.S.-led reconstruction and investment efforts in Ukraine. The United States will receive 50% of the profits from this undertaking. Europe will add another US$100 billion to increase the total investment available for Ukraine’s reconstruction. Frozen European assets will be unfrozen. The remaining frozen Russian assets will be invested in a separate American-Russian investment vehicle that will implement joint American-Russian projects in areas to be determined. This fund will be aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and increasing shared interests in order to create strong motivation not to return to conflict.”

Europe will add $100 billion? Frozen assets will be unfrozen? The fund will be aimed at strengthening bilateral relations… in order to create strong motivation not to return to conflict? Gasp! Who could have seen that coming?? Actually, this bit seemed very logical and obvious after last August’s summit in Alaska. On 25 August I wrote in this report as follows:

I suspect that one of the outcomes of Russia-US cooperation - this we will find out in due course - will resolve the fate of the Russian frozen assets held by Western countries. The amount in question is estimated at $300 to $335 billion. Most of these assets by far are held in Europe: the largest portion is managed by Belgium-based Euroclear central securities depository, which holds around $190 to $208 billion. France holds up to $71 billion in Russian Central Bank assets, but there’s suspicion that the Macron government already helped themselves to much of that money. According to the more recent figures, only about $25.6 billion of the Russian money remains in French custody. The UK holds about $37 billion of Russian assets. At the same time, the US portion is estimated at only $5 billion to $8 billion, primarily in debt securities and cash. … If anything about Donald Trump is predictable, it is that he’ll want those assets in the US in order to rearm, reindustrialize and Make America Great Again. For the same low price he’ll be able to deliver another humiliating kick to the duplicitous, warmongering Europeans. I simply don’t see him resisting that temptation and one day soon, the news will report that Trump has ordered that the Russian assets held in Europe be transferred to US custody. The Eurotards will have no recourse but to comply.

Europe at the brink

In fact, an agreement about unfreezing of Russian assets between the U.S. and Russia seemed like such an obvious move, I suspected it would come as soon as Trump and Putin had their first call in February this year and reported that it was a positive call. In a report I wrote back then I wrote why this prospect could be a massive blow to the Eurocrats:

“For the collateral starved British financial system, this could prove catastrophic. The same is true for Europe: Emmanuel Macron‘s dream of using $260 billion in frozen Russian assets as collateral for reconstruction investments was also meant to underpin a large-scale credit impulse in Europe. The reconstruction [of Ukraine] was meant to be financed by European banks and the contracts awarded to European corporations. Unfortunately, none of that will be possible without strong backing by the United States.”

For whatever reason, capital markets haven’t caught up yet. Here’s how the UK gilt and Euro bund have been trading:

Horizontal drift through 2025 so far.

Since 2023 they’ve basically stabilized, fluctuating in a horizontal drift. But if Trump gets what he wants and wrests control of the Russian frozen funds, I expect that both British and European bonds will take a nosedive. It should be obvious that this is in both Donald Trump’s and Vladimir Putin’s interests and at this point I believe it is more likely that this will happen than not.

I can’t guess why the markets are oblivious to this risk, but I know why I adopted systematic trend following as a method of navigating the uncertainty of these events. What I think about these developments is ultimately irrelevant, even if I’m right (only time will tell). What is relevant is what the collective mind of the markets thinks about them and trends may be our only unbiased compass to navigating uncertainty.

