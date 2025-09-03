As local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia are approaching, six AfD (Alternative for Germany) party candidates died suddenly, all in a 13-day time interval. This will prove a serious challenge for the coincidence theorists out there as it appears that the odds of this happening by chance are very close to zero. Generally, people who run for a public office tend to be in good health since the process of campaigning tends to be mentally and physically exhausting, and voters themselves don’t favor sickly, low-energy candidates.

So, one party losing six candidates in 13 days should be highly suspect, even during the pandemic of “died suddenly.” If AfD deaths were due to that pandemic, one would expect that a proportional number of other party candidates might have died too, but a quick AI search (using Grok) found that no deaths were reported for non-AfD candidates. Truly, that would be an amazing coincidence!

Already last summer, a friend who is a high ranking member of the AfD party told me that the establishment’s crackdown against the party was getting increasingly aggressive. Even on a private phone call, he was clearly nervous about saying too much, but explained to me that German police, intelligence agencies, courts and the media have been working in concert and outside of the bounds of law; that the repression they have unleashed against dissidents in Germany is "scandalous" and that it was "devastating" for those who find themselves targeted.

Part of the problem is that the far-right extremists at the AfD aren’t so keen on supporting Ukraine or going to war against Russia. In fact, many of them are inclined to explore developing constructive cooperation with Russia and reopening the surviving Nord Stream pipeline in order to resupply the German economy with cheap, abundant Russian gas. That position is increasingly popular in Germany and the ruling cabal understands this.

West’s fatwa: we must keep hostile to Russia

Rules-based global order’s obsession with making sure they all, Germany included, remain on hostile terms with Russia goes back more than a century. That fatwa was already formulated by the British statesman and geostrategist Halford Mackinder. Mackinder and his fellow members of the Round Table group in London were concerned that their empire was at risk of being eclipsed by a land-based empire which was beginning to emerge in the “Pivot Area.” In his 1904 book titled, “The Geographical Pivot of History,” Mackinder wrote as follows:

“The oversetting of the balance of power in favor of the pivot state, resulting in its expansion over the marginal lands of Euro-Asia, would permit of the use of vast continental resources for fleet-building, and the empire of the world would then be in sight. This might happen if Germany were to ally herself with Russia.”

Contrary to the standard narrative taught in history courses, World War I did not erupt because in the summer of 1914 Gavrilo Princip shot Archduke Franz Ferdinand and then Germany decided to invade Belgium (as if anything about that narrative made any sense at all). The war was deliberately orchestrated precisely in order to destroy Germany as an emerging, independent European power and to prevent her from allying with Russia. In that sense, WWI achieved its objective, but Germany’s natural inclination to partner with Russia didn’t vanish in 1918.

In the aftermath of World War I and the Versailles Treaty, the victorious allies subjected Germany to extortionate war reparations amounting to $33 billion, or 132 billion Gold Marks. That figure was beyond imagination at the time. Even Lord Keynes, who was privy to the Versailles Treaty negotiations, thought the sum was three times larger than the maximum that Germany could even theoretically repay. No matter, the British and French weren’t about to relent: they even imposed a 26% tariff on all German exports to Britain.

1922 Rapallo Treaty

The German government tried hard to find ways to improve its economic output and foreign trade in order to be able to service the war reparations. As Economic Reconstruction Minister after Versailles, Walter Rathenau made repeated pleas and proposals to the British and other allied governments to allow the German economy breathing room so it could recover, but his pleas were consistently ignored or rejected. Finally, left with no other choice, Rathenau reached out to his former enemy, the Soviets. The two sides quickly found common interests and made a deal.

On April 16, 1922 in Genova, Walter Rathenau (by then he was the Foreign Minister) announced that Germany and the Soviet Union had entered into a bilateral agreement whereby Russia agreed to forgive its war reparations claims on Germany in return for Germany’s agreement to sell industrial technology to the Soviet Union.

Their agreement was known as the Rapallo Treaty. When Rathenau announced the news, it caused panic and consternation among the Entente powers (read, Britain and France) and their response came very quickly: on 18 April the French and the Brits issued an official protest note, accusing Germany of having negotiated with the Soviets “behind the backs” of the Versailles Reparations Committee.

A few weeks later, on 22 June 1922, Walther Rathenau was assassinated and within a year from the signing of Rapallo Treaty, every last German delegate who participated in German-Soviet negotiations was dead. Germany’s treaty with Russia was torn up and their mutually beneficial cooperation was once more cancelled. This history may add some context to the strange coincidences happening in Germany today. Some may object that Rapallo was over 100 years ago, nothing to do with today’s events, but another political assassination related to German-Russian relations occurred as recently as 1989.

At that time and only three weeks after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the CEO of Deutsche Bank Alfred Herrhausen, who also became an influential economic advisor to then Chancellor Helmut Kohl, was assassinated by a roadside bomb. Herrhausen was advocating a rapprochement between Germany and Russia, providing German technologies for the modernization of the Russian economy and seeking to facilitate loans that would enable Russia’s orderly transition to a capitalist economy.

In that, Herrhausen, like Rathenau before him broke the rules-based global order’s empire’s fatwa against cooperating with the evil Russians. As far as the Empire is concerned, there is only one appropriate way to relate to Russia: war!

Putin, the most serious war criminal

Accordingly, in addition to actively “discouraging” AfD candidates from running for office, current German leadership are, like true believers, bristling with hostility toward Russia. Chancellor Friedrich, “BlackRock” Merz thought he would remind the deplorable Germans of just whom they must hate:

“Putin is a war criminal. He is perhaps the most serious war criminal of our time that we have seen on a large scale. We must be clear about how to deal with war criminals: There is no room for leniency.”

Those are tough, fighting words from the same Friedrich Merz who, only a few months ago, was prepared to defy the International Criminal Court and void German laws to extend a warm welcome to his friend and top customer for weapons exports, Benjamin Netanyahu.

At the same time, European powers remains determined to move to a war footing. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen went on a tour of European military production facilities taking advantage to talk about threats and about our security. Her message seems to be about as popular as she is personally. Two days ago in Bulgaria, the adoring crowds greeted her with shouts, “Nazi woman, go away!”

Is World War III imminent?

Per latest news, French government just instructed its hospitals to prepare for World War III. According to a leaked letter from the French Health Ministry, a “major military engagement” could take place by March 2026, requiring hospitals to prepare for thousands of wounded soldiers. Is this just France preparing for emergencies out of an abundance of caution?

German authorities are talking conscription again; NATO’s gearing up for Russia’s next Zapad military drill; and top EU diplomat is muttering about Russia plotting long-term aggression and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, is talking about Europe being “on the brink of World War III.” All these moves and news suggest that Europe is preparing for war and that its oubreak has moved up, from 2029/2030 as Poland’s Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski was suggesting only weeks ago, to as soon as March 2026.

Meanwhile, British and European bonds are on the verge of breaking through the new 26-year lows and their interest yields are surging. This, in fact, might explain the urgency much more than any imminent Russian aggression on Europe.

