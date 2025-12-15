On Friday, 12 December, the EU crossed the legal Rubicon, in order to indefinitely freeze the $246 billion in Russian assets held in Europe. Under the previous system, the assets were frozen temporarily, and the freeze required a renewal every six months, conditional on a unanimous vote by all EU member states. So far, all EU member states could agree to a six months freeze, then another six, and another six… But now with Ukraine rapidly running out of money, with the acute danger that peace might stop the gravy train and lead to the fall of the government in Kiev, the Eurocrats are in a panic. The high priestess of “our values,” decided to lead the bloc across the legal Rubicon and seize the said assets permanently.

The move faced obstacles from Belgium and certain opposition from Hungary and the new government in the Czech Republic. Without unanimity, Russia’s assets might defrost, leaving the EU in a check-mate and removing Zelensky’s government off life support. To get around this problem, the Council of Europe resorted to Article 122 of the EU treaty, which allows them to invoke emergency powers and adopt exceptional economic measures in crisis conditions, without requiring unanimous agreement.

But the move is fraught with risk and it is certain to unleash a hailstorm of consequences and unintended outcomes. The very act of resorting to Article 122 is dubious and highly controversial. The article was intended for exceptional emergencies like natural disasters or sudden supply shocks. Using it to bypass member state opposition to Russian assets seizure amounts to voiding the Union’s legal framework to facilitate an act of piracy. If this can pass, anything can pass and the rule of law loses all meaning at the EU level.

The EU is an association of sovereign, independent nations. They were associated with the union on the basis of the EU treaty. If a small group of unelected bureaucrats can void the treaty’s articles or interpret them at their discretion around their political objectives, then the whole legal foundation of that Union collapses and loses all legitimacy, both in the eyes of its member nations and in the eyes of the world.

EU’s action also sets the bloc on a collision course with the Trump Administration and their effort to broker a peace plan for Ukraine. Namely, point 14 of the Trump’s 28-point peace plan envisioned the unfreezing of the Russian assets and their transfer out of European oversight. Trump’s plan was to allocate $100 billion of those funds to be used as U.S.-controlled capital and invest them in Ukraine for reconstruction. The EU’s move sabotages Trump’s plan and with it any chance of peace in the near term. Effectively, the EU’s action all but guarantees the continuation of war in Ukraine.

Desperation and panic

Why would the Eurocrats gamble so recklessly with the legitimacy and viability of their own bloc, basically just to extend life support to a government of a non-member state? That state happens to be a notorious money pit and one of the most corrupt nations in the world. Its president’s term in office expired more than 18 months ago and he now faces an aggressive investigation for corruption that appears staggering in its proportions. To boot, Ukraine is also facing an imminent defeat in war with Russia. It is surreal that EU’s leaders now risk collapsing their own house for a lost cause.

This all reeks of utter desperation stemming from a mindless, obsessive fixation with Project Ukraine, ultimately to the detriment of EU member states and their populations. As its facade of legitimacy crumbles, it has triggered very heated debates about EU association in most EU member nations, providing ammunition to political factions that wish to reassert sovereignty and loosen their ties to the Union, or exit from it altogether. It is hard to see how this trend could be reversed, particularly in view of an almost overt hostility from the Trump administration. As we saw in the recently unveiled United States National Security Strategy, (NSS25) the U.S. treated the EU to a scathing criticism:

The Trump Administration finds itself at odds with European officials who hold unrealistic expectations for the war perched in unstable minority governments, many of which trample on basic principles of democracy to suppress opposition. A large European majority wants peace, yet that desire is not translated into policy, in large measure because of those governments’ subversion of democratic processes.

The NSS25 equally spells out Trump Administration’s explicit support for the sovereigntist movements in individual European nations:

American diplomacy should continue to stand up for genuine democracy, freedom of expression, and unapologetic celebrations of European nations’ individual character and history. America encourages its political allies in Europe to promote this revival of spirit, and the growing influence of patriotic European parties indeed gives cause for great optimism. Our goal should be to help Europe correct its current trajectory. … We want to work with aligned countries that want to restore their former greatness.

Who’s really running the show?

EU’s course seems defined by a handful of unelected apparatchiks around the EU Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, all of whom have been warned in very strong terms against pursuing their current action. The warnings came from the U.S. administration but also from the European Central Bank, from Euroclear where most of the assets are held, and from a number of European governments. The fact that they are pushing ahead in spite of all these warnings begs the question: who is really driving the agenda and to what ends?

We can only speculate who that might be, but we can be more certain about who it is not: it’s most of the European Union’s ultimate constituents. I suspect that the puppet strings ultimately lead to the moneylender oligarchies in London, Paris, Frankfurt and Stockholm, together with their comrades on Wall Street. Behind the veils of EU’s political institutions, the brewing scandal with Russia’s frozen assets is the result of the oligarchs’ own fear that their Ponzi scheme could soon unravel.

They bet the ranch on Project Ukraine and they lost. Russian assets could be the last scrap of collateral with which they might keep the Ponzi together for another while. Without it, they may have to orchestrate new lockdowns, or World War III if they can arrange for a convincing enough false flag event to galvanize the people’s fighting spirits.

