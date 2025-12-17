When we consider the outside world, we may like to think that we’re considering facts about the world. But what we normally process are narratives, which shape the bigger picture and determine how facts fit together and make sense. Our actions depend on what we understand about the external reality and how we perceive changes. The question of how we know things is central to everything we do in life, and that includes investment speculation. The big word for this is epistemology - the “science” of how we know.

In this sense, the economy and the markets represent an instructive domain because here, we discover that the narratives we accept as true often end up at odds with external realities. We may arrive at the judgment that some asset is cheap, only to find that, over time, it got a lot cheaper still. The price here represents a fact that’s hard to argue with, since it’s accurate and objectively true. But it is the dynamics of its fluctuations over time that we struggle to understand.

Facts vs. narratives

Nearly ten years ago, I wrote an article titled, “Market facts vs. market narratives,” in which I elaborated my observation that “over time, it is the price that leads the narrative, not the other way around.” The idea is actually central to the way we analyze markets and make speculative investment decisions because all the data, analyses and discussions about markets that we entertain shape up some narrative which inclines us toward taking a certain risk.

Our narratives are inevitably based on uncertain elements: data, information, and analyses that, more often than not, are inaccurate and untimely. Over the years, I must have read hundreds of articles - these appear weekly - where the headline announces “surprise draws,” or “surprise builds” in oil reserves.

Mind you, we are talking here about the world’s largest and most closely studied commodity market with legions of analysts tallying up all kinds of data from across the world and producing literally thousands of analysis reports every week. Yet the collective industry seems to be perpetually surprised.

Trade the news, lose your shoes

Here are two ZeroHedge articles from last September, published exactly 1h apart:

In a similar example on 5th January 2017, crude oil first declined somewhat and later rallied. Here two headlines from ZEROHEDGE, published about 150 minutes apart on that day:

10:07 AM: “WTI, RBOB Tumble After Massive Product Inventory Builds”

12:36 PM: “Crude Jumps On Report Saudis Fully Implemented OPEC Output Cut”

Then there was this jewel from Reuters on Thursday, 10 Mar 2016:

8:21 AM: “European stocks rally after ECB unveils more stimulus”

3:59 PM: “European stock turn lower as ECB says more rate cuts unlikely, banks up.”

Prices rally and decline (or vice versa) most days. If you follow ZeroHedge, MSNBC, Bloomberg TV, or any similar financial outlet, you invariably receive a daily stream of near-constant explanations for why such things happen. Prices moved and the analysts simply had to explain the moves with some experty-sounding something.

This is every day, and I believe it is actually a disservice to investors. Is it any wonder that investors who ignore news generate double the returns of those who regularly check the news? That’s an empirical fact based on the studies of Harvard professor of psychology Paul Andreassen.

Just follow trends

If prices rally, bullish narratives dominate; if they decline, bearish narratives do. For an active investor, it’s better to pay attention to what the price trends are telling us. Here’s what Paul Tudor Jones (PTJ) wrote in his May 2020 note to clients, titled “The Great Monetary Inflation:

“One thing I have learned over time is that the best thing to do is let market price action guide your decision-making and then try to understand the fundamentals as they become more evident and more comprehensible. Quite often, how the markets respond will be at odds with your priors.”

In that statement PTJ explicitly endorses the wisdom of relying on price fluctuations in guiding one’s trading decisions, which is one of the foundational principles of trend following. Two years later (May 3, 2022), he penned an even more explicit endorsement of the strategy:

“If there was a strategy that I would want to employ right now, if someone put a gun to my head, I’d say simple trend following strategies. They are not too popular today... They will probably do very well in the next five to 10 years.” Coming from an investor with a lifetime’s experience in the markets, these statements carry some weight. We reached the same conclusions and this is how I-System Trend Following and this newsletter came about.

Simply, markets move in trends. They don’t all trend all the time, but they do so in intervals and in their own time. Over the last two years or so, gold was perhaps the best case in point. We may not know which markets will trend in 2026 or how strongly, and we can’t predict it. The best antidote to that uncertainty is to be diversified and to allocate some risk to several uncorrelated markets and follow trend following strategies with due discipline and patience.

