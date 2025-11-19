In Ukraine, Russia’s Special Military Operation is advancing relentlessly, breaking the resistance by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in what appears to be an acceleration to the final defeat of the Zelensky regime. By now, even some of the most stalwart fans and supporters of Ukraine’s new Winston Churchill concede that Ukraine lost the war.

But the bad news for Zelensky has been gathering on the home front as well. Namely, a corruption investigation against him and his closest political allies has hatched the “golden toilet” scandal and the greatest political crisis in his political career. Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) launched a money-laundering probe naming members of Zelensky’s inner circle, including a plot to siphon off around $100 million from Ukraine’s energy sector.

Who’s running NABU?

What’s particularly interesting about NABU is that it is allegedly under American control. The agency was ostensibly set up to fight corruption, but in reality its purpose was the exact opposite: to protect corrupt practices, at least for certain participants as a number of American officials like Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and John Kerry had family members who had lucrative business ties with Ukrainian officials and businesses.

Zelensky himself is suspected of knowing about and participating in some of the corrupt schemes., and in August of this year he and a number of his closest aides tried to derail the investigation and muzzle the anti-corruption agency. However, they were not successful and NABU recently released a trove of detailed evidence that senior officials close to Zelensky were taking kickbacks on various government contracts.

These included construction projects to protect power stations from Russian missile attacks, at a time when Ukrainians are living with daily rolling blackouts. The revelations prompted a wave of public anger because, as headlines at Ukrainska Pravda read that “the president’s friends robbed the country in wartime…” Unable to stop the NABU probe (code named “Operation Midas”), Zelensky turned on the suspects in a last-ditch attempt to preserve his presidency (and probably his life).

Zelensky’s damage control: too little, too late

Last Wednesday, he demanded the resignations of justice minister German Galushchenko and energy minister Svitlana Hrynchuk, both of whom were subsequently removed from the national security council. He also imposed sanctions on his friend and former business partner Timur Mindich. Investigators claim that Mindich was the ringleader and “co-organiser” of some of the high level corruption schemes. According to charges, some $100mn of illicit funds passed through his office. According to NABU, Mindich allegedly controlled the so-called ‘laundry room’, where criminally-obtained funds were laundered.

Apparently, Mindich was tipped off about the investigation and fled to Israel. Mindich and Zelensky co-owned the company Kvartal 95. As The Kyiv Independent headline read, “3 Years Ago It Was a Casting Agency. Now it Has $1 Billion in Drone Contracts.” This amount corresponds to about 10 percent of Ukraine’s defense procurement spending and Mindich appears to have benefited enabling him to live a life of great luxury with, among other things, golden toilets in his Kiev apartment.

Targeting the heavyweights

NABU’s investigation even put some real heavyweights in Ukraine’s government in its crosshairs, like Andriy Yermak, the head of Office of President and Rustem Umerov, the head of National Security & Defense Council of Ukraine and former Defence Minister. Yermak appeared in compromising wiretapped conversations with Mindich’s collaborators and led, during the summer months, Zelensky’s operation to strip NABU and SAP of their powers.

Like Mindich, Umerov also fled Ukraine, but not to Israel. He is now apparently in the U.S. and willing to testify to the FBI about top level corruption in Zelensky’s inner circle, which could spell trouble not only for Zelensky and his government, but also for many of their Western sponsors and business partners. It is also a very heavy blow to the government’s ability to function and maintain its own security bringing the prospect of Mussolini ending closer to Zelensky himself.

Who wants to die for corrupt war profiteers?

Unsurprisingly, the ongoing fallout has had a profound negative effect on Ukraine’s defenses. A former government official told Fox News that, “Ukrainians don’t have any motivation to fight now because of enormous human rights violations and also because of this corruption now exposed… People inside the country are already seeing this corruption and this is just part of the corrupt swamp. Zelenskyy is part of the problem.”

Defeat and its consequences

Facing a mounting perfect storm on the battlefield, inside his own governing clique and in the court of public opinion, embattled Zelensky may not be able to hold on to power much longer. If he falls, it could be game over for Kiev’s alliance with Western power and a defeat, by proxy, for the EU, NATO, and their trusty fellow warmonger, Great Britain. Beyond the embarrassment, I believe that the defeat will have severe adverse consequences in the capital markets.

Recall, when the U.S. had to withdraw from Afghanistan in 2021 and the Taliban retook Kabul, the “bonds armageddon” ensued. It was the biggest bear market in the 236-year history of US T-Bonds market, and the U.S. fared least badly through it:

If not its magnitude, the event was predicted by yours truly at the time (Aug. 2021: “Why the loss of Afghanistan will ultimately end the empire”). The loss of Ukraine will probably be much worse for Western powers, especially for the UK and the EU.

Donald Trump’s efforts to extricate the U.S. from the morass is paying dividends and will probably pay more in terms of a softer landing, as the bonds trajectories already indicate. However, the Europeans will sustain a shipwreck, probably resembling the collapse of the USSR during the 1990s or Germany’s Weimar Republic in 1920s:

This could turn out to be the greatest trade of our lifetimes (notice, it was a trend).

