Today’s report finds me in somewhat “different” circumstances. Rather than working at my desk, I’m working on a train - of necessity. Namely, I needed to purchase an item (not too important what it is) which I found on sale by a vendor near Marseille. Normally, I was planning to make the trip tomorrow, on Saturday, but thanks to my bank, I had to choose one of the work days this week. The vendor asked me to pay him by a bank transfer, and I agreed - shouldn’t be a problem, should it? Well...

The bank says, no.

The problem arose because the price of this item is a bit more than the maximum amount my bank allows me to transfer. The vendor thought that the solution is easy: I should request the bank to authorize the transfer and execute it when I come to retrieve the item. That seemed to make sense, so I went to my bank to request this, but the bank said, NO. I could only request this authorization just before the transfer and since the bank is closed over the weekend, I wouldn’t be able to make that payment on Saturday.

Of course, I asked for an alternative solution. Sure, they could issue a bank cheque, but the vendor wouldn’t accept it - apparently there’s been too many cases of forgery with bank checks. Then I proposed to pay the amount greater than the price of this item in cash - you know, the legal tender. Too complicated, the vendor could have a hard time to justify depositing that much cash and my own bank was obviously going to make a fuss about handing me the cash. The simple purchase turned into a hassle along with a dismayingly bossy attitude of the bank personnel.

The errand would not be worth sharing if it wasn’t for the fact that I simply decided to purchase a perfectly legal item with my own money, but was being restricted by my bank. For many people in the West, this isn’t exactly news. But what is disturbing about it nevertheless, is that in my several interactions with my bank this week - in person and over the telephone - I got a strong impression that the restrictions that have been put in place were designed around the assumption that we will “own nothing” one day.

The bank personnel have no discretion whatsoever to override the restrictions in order to enable me, their client, to make the legal purchase using my bank balance. Even the kind authorization they generously promised is conditional upon me providing the requisite documentation about my purchase: they need to see the receipt and a document specifying the item I’m purchasing. If I couldn’t or wouldn’t provide those documents, they would not authorize my payment, and that’s that.

Banks are deputized as “rules” enforcers

The maximum allowed limit I can transfer at my own discretion is simply a variable that can be reduced at any point, and I expect that it almost certainly will. This wasn’t my first frustrating experience with a European bank: this has now become our new normal where we have to ask permission to spend our own money even when the purchase is perfectly ordinary and legal. Law and law enforcement makes no part of this equation: the restrictions are being enforced by the banks themselves.

The rules themselves are almost certainly being written by corporate lobbyists and simply rubber-stamped by our dysfunctional legislative bodies. Our “representatives” haven’t a clue what they’re voting for when they pass 13,000-page omnibus bills.

It should be easy to see how this is a gross and unjustifiable infringement on our liberties, but the fact that any of it is being enforced by banks gives it the dystopian dimension: there’s no telling when, how or why the restrictions might tighten and by how much. Sure, they’ll give us “justifiable” reasons: it’s to fight crime, money laundering, climate change, viruses, illegal immigration, Vladimir Putin, or whatever. But keeping the whole population on a tight and ever shortening leash for whatever reason is clearly tyrannical. And I wish that were all.

What’s your reason for travelling, citizen?

Yesterday I went to the web portal of the French railways, the SNCF, to purchase my ticket to Marseille. All good, except for another innovation: in addition to specifying the normal parameters (date of travel, place of departure and destination, and class), they are now also asking for my reason for the trip. The field is not obligatory, but why is it there at all? Someone had to take the trouble and add that record to SNCF’s database and they didn’t do that out of boredom.

I know, someone will say that it’s all perfectly innocent, they’re just gathering data for their own statistics: how many business travelers, how many vacationers, etc… I don’t believe this is the reason; they already know those statistics, and they find out by conducting periodic marketing surveys. This is not a marketing survey, and it is definitely intrusive. The “reason for travel” field might become obligatory at some point. We’ll probably also need to provide an authorization to leave our respective districts of residence.

All this creates an anxiety - the expectation that the matrix is only tightening around us as our creeping tyrannies are slowly eating away at our liberties until there’s hardly anything left. And it seems to me that this tyranny is a home-grown phenomenon of our free world - our wonderful liberal democracies where human rights are sacrosanct. A few months ago, author Frans Vanderbosch, who lives between China and the Western world published this in his newsletter:

For years we were told that there was no alternative to Western technology, media and financial services. That illusion has now completely collapsed. In Disconnected and Unaffected I describe how I have systematically said goodbye to Western products and services, and replaced them with fully-fledged Chinese alternatives. My smartphone, operating system, email, cloud storage, banking services, travel applications, clothing, tools and even everyday groceries, everything is now Chinese. And that not only works, it works better. More privacy, less dependency, cultural cohesion and a noticeable inner peace. This is not a resistance to something, but a liberation from something. A conscious choice to regain control over what we use, how we pay, what we read, watch and value. The Western monopoly is over. The time for real choices has arrived.

“More privacy, less dependency, cultural cohesion and a noticeable inner peace,” is the part that stings: these are all aspects of the quality of life that are slowly and steadily being eroded in the West. My day today is a real consequence of this, along with the increasingly urgent feeling that we need alternatives. Hopefully we can have them without having to move to China or staging a revolution.

How’d we get here?

It’s been a long, gradual process which we allowed and complied with because we agreed to believe their justifications.

Oh, they’re only collecting statistics about their travellers.

Don’t be paranoid, your bank account is restricted because they’re fighting crime.

If they’re adding fluoride to water, it’s to fight tooth decay!

If we don’t comply with digital ID, we can’t solve the migration crisis.

If you heat your home, Putin will win!

Many amongst us even accepted the absurd and unscientific claim that in order to build “herd immunity,” 70% 80% 90% of us must comply with vaccine mandates. Back in 2017 when my book, “Grand Deception” was banned, my friends and colleagues would ask, “what did you write in it?” The implication of that question was that if I wrote something naughty, the ban could be justified. At the same time most of them believed - and perhaps still believe - that we live in the free world where we enjoy freedom of expression. Just so long as you don’t express any naughty thoughts.

All the while, the matrix has been slowly but inexorably tightening around us. Thomas Jefferson said that “Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.” We’ve clearly not been very vigilant and the full price of our complacency might fall on our children.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: