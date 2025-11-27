Many of the conflicts raging today are the result of the global (in)security architecture that was created over the last century. The Balkans, which I mentioned in a report earlier this week has been one of Europe’s main crisis flashpoints. But contrary to the narratives served up by our trusty corporate media, this is not because the people there are hopelessly primitive and violent, or because of “centuries old hatreds,” but because dominant colonial powers of the age purposely created the conditions enabling them to spark conflicts and destabilize regions as needed for their “Great Game” balance of power geopolitics.

Last time the Balkans experienced wars was during the early 1990s. To be sure, hatreds did erupt, but they did not do so spontaneously: since the end of World War II, those tribal passions were dormant, if present at all. That all started to change in 1990. Seemingly out of nowhere Serbian media began publishing extensive fearmongering content about the separatist movements in other republics, especially in Croatia.

CIA’s excellent adventures in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The fear mongering had its effect and sparked an uprising that ultimately escalated to a full shooting war. But these fears were provoked deliberately in order to trigger the conflicts, and they were provoked by Western intelligence agencies. In a 2015 interview with the English language WebTribune (via Sarajevo Times), former CIA agent Robert Baer offered some very revealing insights into the agency’s activities in former Yugoslavia.

Baer was a leading agent there during the critical period between 1991-1994 and by then had 21 years in service in various hotspots around the world, including the Middle East (Baer’s character was played by George Clooney in the Hollywood film “Syriana”). When he resigned from the agency, Baer was awarded the CIA’ Career Intelligence Medal, awarded on the basis of “Cumulative record of service which reflects exceptional achievement that substantially contributed to the mission of the Agency.”

“We were given money,” said Baer, “a few million dollars, to fund various NGOs, opposition parties and various politicians who inflamed hatred.” To get the war in Bosnia going, Baer described how he and three other agents arrived in Sarajevo by helicopter on 12 January 1991. Ostensibly, their assignment was to keep an eye on alleged Serbian terrorists who were expected to attack the Bosnian capital. They had files on a group called “Supreme Serbia,’‘ detailing plans to conduct a series of bomb attacks on key buildings in Sarajevo.

Invented bogeymen

But “Supreme Serbia” was an invented bogeyman. As Baer explained, “No such group ever existed! Our headquarters lied to us. Our mission was to alarm and spread panic among politicians in Bosnia, simply to fill their heads with the idea that the Serbs would attack. In the beginning we accepted the story, but after a while we started to wonder. Why were we raising such hysteria when the group clearly did not exist?

When asked whether the CIA was just producing propaganda against the Serbs, Baer answered: “Yes and no. The aim of the propaganda was to divide the republics so they would break away from the motherland Yugoslavia. We had to choose a scapegoat who would be blamed for everything. ... Serbia was chosen because in some ways it is a successor to Yugoslavia.”

As a testament to the utter mendacity of these demonic schemes, Baer revealed that CIA’s activities were code-named, “Operation Truth” and included CIA agents writing the official statements which the TV anchors read on the news: “Of course the announcers knew nothing, they got it from their boss and he of his, who was our man. There was a task for everything and through television we incited hatred, nationalism and pointed out the differences between the people.”

Ants in a jar

Researchers in nature observed what happens when you put 100 black ants and 100 red ants in a glass jar: nothing: the ants just go about their business. However, if one shakes up the jar violently, the alarm induces the ants to fight. Since they can’t know what caused the shake-up, they direct their self-preservation instincts upon the other and now the red ants regard the black ones as the enemy and vice versa, and wholesale killing ensues.

In the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s, someone shook up our jar and created those “centuries old hatreds” in order to get the killing going. But the hatreds did not emerge spontaneously from the people: they emerged as a result of fear and self-preservation instincts. The same playbook was attempted in recent years in Bosnia and Herzegovina and countless other times in other flashpoints around the world.

The tragic experience of the Yugoslavian peoples may explain also the “centuries old hatreds” of ethnic Ukrainians toward the Russians, of the Hindus against Muslims in India, of the Buddhists against Muslims in Myanmar, as well as the many metastasizing intolerances along whatever arbitrary presently brewing in western nations along whatever arbitrary division lines seem like fertile grounds for the empire’s centuries-old tactic of divide and rule.

The good news

The good news is that the playbook no longer seems to work as well as it has in the past. Thanks to the Internet and social media, those who would instigate war no longer have sovereign control over the narrative and as we saw in the most recent times, those who defend the peace have repeatedly taken deliberate, purposeful action to diffuse tensions. In just the last few months we saw this happen in Bosnia and Herzegovina, between Rwanda and Congo, India and Pakistan, Armenia and Azerbaijan. Fingers crossed, the near future could bring peace in the Middle East as well as in Ukraine. That all is much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving Day.

