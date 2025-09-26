As we saw in yesterday’s report, London experienced a bank panic in 1857, triggering a period of economic stagnation. However, up until that time London was the proverbial shining city on the hill and other European nations sought to follow its example. Adam Smith’s and David Ricardo’s free market orthodoxy was the unquestioned gospel of economic development in German universities. However, in the 1870s the “English disease” spread to Germany and Austria, exposing the weakness of following the British economic model.

Unlike Britain, however, the German government wasn’t entirely subservient to its banking oligarchy, making them more open minded to alternative models of economic development. In the crisis ridden 1870s, Germany adopted the economic reforms proposed by Friedrich List, which included tariff protection for her emerging domestic industries, agricultural output and large infrastructure investments including a modern rail transport network.

The government also invested heavily into education and technological development. German universities also placed heavy emphasis on natural sciences and engineering in their curricula - what we’d refer to as STEM education today. It also established a national system of technological schools (Technische Hochschulen) and colleges, modelled on the French Ecole Polytechnique, for the education of scientific and engineering talent. Furthermore, a system of “Handelshochschulen” was organized with support from the various chambers of commerce and industry, for education of business people. Training of skilled tradesmen was fostered through a nationwide system of “fachschulen.” As a result, German engineering and science began to blossom, giving rise to a dramatic increase in the technological competence of the German working population after the 1870’s.

The economic miracle

This all had a very positive impact on Germany’s economic development. On the eve of the First World War in 1913, German total domestic output increased five-fold compared to 1850s figures. Per capita output increased by 250%. The population began to experience a steady increase in its living standard. From 1871 to 1913, real industrial wages doubled. The pace of growth of Germany’s output - both in terms of quantity and quality started to outpace Great Britain very significantly.

In 1870, British large industrial companies dwarfed their German rivals. But Germany was catching up fast. For example, in 1890, Germany produced 88 million tons of coal, while Britain produced 182 million tons. But by 1910, German output of coal increased by nearly 225% to 219 million tons, while Britain’s only grew by 45% to 264 million tons. Between 1880 and 1900, German steel output increased 1,000%, leaving British production far behind. At the same time, thanks to Germany’s technological improvements, the cost of making Germany’s steel dropped to one-tenth the cost of the 1860’s.

In terms of pig iron, from 1890 and 1910, German output increased 220%, from 4.6 million tons to 14.6 million tons. During the same interval, Britain’s only grew by about 27%, from 7.9 million tons to 10 million tons. By 1913, Germany was smelting almost double the amount of pig iron as British foundries.

The rail infrastructure to transport this rapidly expanding flow of industrial goods was the initial “locomotive” for Germany’s first “Wirtschaftswunder” - the miracle of science. The state-backed investment in rail infrastructure fully doubled the kilometers of track from 1870 to 1913.

Germany’s electrical industry grew from small beginnings, employing only 26,000 people in 1895 to dominate fully half of all international trade in electrical goods by 1913. Her chemical industry also grew from one vastly inferior to both French and British industry, to become the world’s leader in certain products, like aniline dye production, pharmaceuticals and chemical fertilizers.

With chemical fertilizers and mechanization, Germany recorded spectacular growth in agricultural production. Durign her “free trade” early decades of the 19th century, Germany procured grain from Russia and Argentina, while investment in domestic production was neglected. But after abandoning the “free market” economic policies, Germany’s grain harvest yields improved dramatically.

Investment in mechanization increased the number of harvesting machines from 20,000 in 1882 to some 300,000 by 1907. Over the 20-year period through 1907, German farmers’ harvest of grain crops increased by 80%. From being heavily reliant on “free market” food imports, by 1913 Germany became 95% self-sufficient even though meat consumption doubled between 1870 and 1913. In 1913, free trade Britain still imported 45% of its meat demand.

Part of Germany’s large-scale investment in her national infrastructure also involved ship building, because her export goods in 1870 was subject to both the rates and ships of other nations, above all England. In 1870, her total merchant fleet amounted to only 640,000 tons. At the time, it was the fifth largest in the world, behind the British, American, French, and Norwegian. But by 1901, Germany had 52,000 ships sailing under the German flag, totalling 9,000,000 tons. By 1909, her fleet grew to 65,000 vessels totalling 13,000,000 tons. By 1914, the German fleet was the world’s second largest, just behind England, and gaining rapidly.

List’s economic reforms also had beneficial demographic effects: Germany went from a net emigration country in the early 1800’s, to a country with strong population growth by the end of the century. Between 1870 and 1914 Germany’s population increased almost 75% from 40,000,000 to more than 67,000,000 people.

Miracle’s end and its lessons

Germany’s stunning economic blossoming was killed in its youth through World War I. However, up until that point Germany proved the superiority of the “American System” of political economy. Its development was almost perfectly consistent with the predictions articulated by Henry Carey in 1851 in his book, “The Harmony of Interests.” Over the last 40 years, China adapted the same model, which helped her rise from being the world’s poorest nation in the early 1970s to being the world’s leading economic superpower.

It is truly strange that Western universities today teach us about Adam Smith and David Ricardo, that they continue to sing praises of free trade while continuing to ignore Friedrich List, Henry Carey, the German 19th century economic miracle and the “American System.” Thankfully, the Internet resurrected all these lessons and today it’s clear that the Trump administration is beginning to follow them in the United States. Hopefully, they’ll yield the same results as in China and in Germany during the last century.

