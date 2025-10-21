Scene from the 1976 SciFi film Logan’s Run.

In the Western world, freedom is truly on the march. Britain’s NatWest recently introduced hip new functionality to their banking app, monitoring each client’s carbon footprint based upon their purchases. An X user posted screenshots of the app showing his own footprint:

The biggest contributor to this client’s 2215 kg carbon footprint was transportation, accounting for over 63% of his footprint for September. If somebody wanted to reduce this and if, hypothetically speaking, they were fanatically committed to net zero policies, one idea could be to create something like 15-minute cities where everything one needs is within walking distance.

The same carbon tracking “service” is offered also by RBS and it’s safe to assume that it won’t be long before most if not all European banks follow suit and offer this helpful service. But where does this come from? Why are banks offering information and services nobody asked for, and which has nothing to do with depositor financial services?

It’s about saving the planet!

NatWest and RBS didn’t build the carbon tracker - it’s a service provided by a New Zealand-based company named Cogo which feels that they, “owe it to future generations to leave them a sustainable and fairer world…” Their goal is, “to help everyone better understand how their spending affects the climate crisis.” To do this in time “to save the planet,” they “need to affect change at scale,” which is why they “work with financial institutions and corporations,” so that they could reach their millions of customers and drive change on a global level.

Thus, Cogo took it upon themselves to save the planet by “changing behaviors” at scale and somehow they’re managing to sell this concept to leading banks. In addition to the already mentioned NatWest and RBS, Cogo counts among its clients the ING Bank, Bank of China, Suncorp Bank, OTP bank, Bantotal, MoneyHub and TandemBank.

If you go to their website, everything about Cogo seems cool and hip. They even work to break gender stereotypes! And their mission isn’t coercive. It is clearly aimed at achieving maximum voluntary compliance: once people understand how their “behaviors” impact their carbon footprint, they might seek to reduce it by changing their ways and perhaps even influencing others to do the same.

It’s all voluntary until it isn’t

But who knows, once there’s enough buy-in, those with extra-heavy carbon footprints could be shamed nudged into correcting their behaviors. Or democratically-minded citizens might even demand that certain restrictions be made obligatory. After all, our very planet is at stake!

But in spite of all the hip-ness and voluntary buy-in, it is odd that Cogo markets its services to banks. If people could be induced to care about their carbon footprint, Cogo might have offered their app as a download directly to individual consumers. Alternatively, they could have marketed it to retail outlets so consumers could see the carbon footprint of their purchases on their receipts.

The fact that this is being monitored through the banks is what makes the whole concept creepy and intrusive. Given that banks are already comfortable with enforcing all kinds of restrictions on their depositors, policing our carbon footprints will come naturally. One day, our friendly bankers may add carbon footprint policing to the range of services offered and compliance might not be voluntary.

Did you check your carbon allowance?

Once digital IDs and CBDCs are fully implemented, we could be facing a much more restricted life. In fact, these restrictions are already being developed. A few days ago, the former British Member of Parliament Andrew Bridgen posted this revealing image:

The words, “dietary carbon allowance” should set off the alarm bells. I was not aware that I had a carbon allowance, nor do I know exactly who gave me that allowance. Yet somehow, it seems that purchasing this sandwich would squander fully 8.1% of it. If that information somehow got to our nice bankers, you can see how this could become a problem.

Give me black markets or give me death!

At this stage, voluntary compliance with any of this is paving the way to a system of modern slavery and soon perhaps the only way out will be by developing black markets and adopting a new monetary system, one that might be based on block chain or on gold and silver coin. Without the black markets, our children might truly find themselves locked inside of a matrix where they’ll live in 15-minute cities where they’ll have to receive semi-annual vaccine boosters and subsist on an allowance of insect protein fodder. Medical Assistance in Dying could become the most frequently used treatment in our health care systems… But perhaps I exaggerate: who would even think up such a monstrous things? Oh wait…

How we got here was nicely summed up in a recent Coinbase ad, which is funny and concerning in equal parts (2 min):

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: