After nearly five months of consolidation between $3,200 and $3,400 per troy ounce, the eprice of gold has rallied strongly over the past three weeks, soaring past $3,600 yesterday. Since the start of this year, gold has gained more than $1,000/tr.oz, from below $2,650 at the close of 2024 to around $3,650 where it is trading this morning.

For the gold bugs, this was coming - it was only a matter of time, and the trend has far more to go. But $1,000/tr. oz. ago, many “bold” analysts were saying that gold might rise to $2,800 within the year, or to $3,000 or even a bit higher… That cohort is perpetually adjusting their price targets to just a bit higher from where we are. Meanwhile, I tried to summarized how I-System strategies navigated the trend. The chart that tells a thousand words is below:

The top chart shows the price of COMEX gold futures in USD per Troy ounce, overlaid with I-System’s trend confidence function which fluctuates between -1 (certainty that we are currently in a down-trend) and 1 (certainty that we are in an uptrend).

The panel below the price chart shows our net exposure, in terms of the 12 individual strategies in our “Major Markets” portfolio: -12 means, we’re fully short, 12 that we’re fully long. The bottom panel summarizes the results (net of broker’s commissions) of trading per each of the 12 I-System strategies and their average performance in terms of USD per Troy ounce.

There is quite a lot to unpack here, and to my mind it is critically important stuff for understanding the trend following as a solution to the problem of uncertainty. I will therefore provide a more thorough treatment of the above chart in tomorrow’s report.

