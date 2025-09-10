In yesterday’s report I shared the chart showing the gold price chart from January 2020 along with the trading performance of the 12 I-System trading strategies in our “Major Markets” portfolio, which we launched at that time:

During the period, our strategies generated a net positive gain of $419 per troy ounce of Gold. That may seem quite anemic given that gold gained about $1,000/tr.oz. in the last eight months alone! But for most of those who invested in gold (long only) during the recent years, they’ve done so for reasons that aren’t related to trend following. Usually, people buy gold as a hedge against inflation, stock market crash or just as a way to diversify their risk. For those same reasons, I’ve had a long-only allocation to gold since 2013 and have added to it from time to time over the past 12 years.

Uncertainty is the main issue

However, trend following algorithms have no idea about money printing, inflation, asset bubbles or anything else. They make no difference between precious metals, stocks or foreign currencies. All they do is track asset price fluctuations, generate a judgment about the price trend and issue buy and sell decisions. In this sense, the positive $419/tr.oz. is an excellent result. In fact, any positive result extracted out of sheer uncertainty of market price fluctuations is an excellent result.

And if we take a careful look at the gold price’s trajectory, we see that it only started to trend in 2023. The trend only became “obvious” in 2024. In fact I do recall commenting that it may seem odd that our newsletters recommended holding short positions in gold even in late 2023, as the exposure chart shows above. Recall, the algorithms can’t predict the future: they only make a judgement about the current trend and generate buy and sell signals.

However, once the trend turned upward, so did the system’s trend confidence, and the positioning recommendation. As a result, our recommended positioning turned to the long side since the end of 2023. In fact, if we isolate the 12 strategies’ performance from 2024 onward, the result looks much more handsome:

In this interval, the net result (after broker’s commissions) was $568/tr.oz, which is a considerable improvement, since the market has been trending throughout this time. It is, however, still inferior to the buy-and-hold result. Why should that be?

The reason why trend following can fall short of long only investing during strong uptrends is that trend following strategies don’t know when the current trend might end or how high the price could go. The trend judgment and positioning is recalculated every day anew; any price correction can trigger sell decisions, either as stop loss or as profit taking trade, and deeper corrections could be interpreted as trend reversals.

For gold bugs out there (myself included), this could seem unjustified, but we must always remember that our chief problem is uncertainty. We really don’t know what will happen tomorrow, let alone next year.

Palladium’s roller-coaster ride

Take palladium as an illustration: a few years ago, it launched into a trend that seemed headed for the stratosphere: from a trough at around $475/tr.oz in January 2016, palladium rose steadily for over five years, reaching just over $3,000/tr.oz in 2021. Then it spiked once more past $3,400 in February 2022, but from there it deflated dramatically, dropping back to $820/tr.oz in August 2024.

Holding palladium long only from 2016 to 2022 would certainly have outperformed trend following strategies, but after 2022, trend following would have continued generating positive returns by switching to the short side and capturing windfalls from the downtrend.

Still the most reliable navigation aide…

Investor convictions vary, including about the question of whether markets move in trends or not. However, in my 25+ years as a market participant, I believe that over the long term, trend following remains the most effective and most reliable market navigation aide. It demands a great deal of patience and an iron discipline, but on the + side it allows us to trade markets in which we have no expertise at all, since we’ve substituted the trend following expertise for market fundamentals expertise. It works exactly the same whether we’re tracking stocks, bonds, palladium, gold or soybeans.

In that, trend following also provides one of the most valuable options in investing: diversification. With adequate diversification we can achieve the same returns with less risk. Or, we can achieve superior returns for the same amount of risk. Diversification truly is the only free lunch in investment speculation.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: