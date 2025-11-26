Throughout my professional life I’ve been fascinated by groupthink, a phenomenon of collective psychology that’s driven by people’s individual desire for harmony, conformity and unanimity. That’s broadly the scholarly definition of the phenomenon, but I believe that groupthink has a certain “gravity” of its own that draws people in subconsciously.

I’ve observed many clear examples of groupthink, and I believe that the same collective psychology drives market trends. Nevertheless, I’ve never met anyone who consciously recognized that they are part of it, or that they’ve formed their opinions in order to conform to some reference group: it’s only those other, feeble-minded simpletons who succumb to groupthink.

Smart individuals, stupid collectively

Groupthink itself can be staggeringly stupid and it can diverge widely from reality. A good example was a poll byWPA Intelligence in 2024, which found that among U.S. democrats, 22% said they believed that men can get pregnant. Among white, college-educated female democrats, 36% (more than 1 in 3!) believed the same. But the fact that groupthink can be that stupid doesn’t imply that it’s made up of stupid people. In fact, the expert class - the most sophisticated thinkers among us - may be more susceptible to it than other groups in society.

John Maynard Keynes reflected on this in the final chapter of his classic, The General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money” (1936):

“The ideas of economists and political philosophers, both when they are right and when they are wrong, are more powerful than is commonly understood. Indeed the world is ruled by little else. Practical men, who believe themselves to be quite exempt from any intellectual influences, are usually the slaves of some defunct economist. Madmen in authority, who hear voices in the air, are distilling their frenzy from some academic scribbler of a few years back.“

In “Mastering Uncertainty in Commodities Trading” I presented a good example of groupthink because I believe it revealed some of the reasons and incentives behind it. As an oil market analyst, for years I read various market reports published by the world’s leading authorities on oil markets and energy economics.

The timid experts

After some time I noticed that even the longer-term forecasts by most of these experts tended to be a few dollars per barrel above or below the current oil price: the experts seemed very timid with their forecasts. Here’s the perfect case in point: every year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), publishes an exhaustive report titled “International Energy Outlook” that includes long-term price forecasts from the EIA and from a group of the industry’s leading research institutions.

In 2003, when the oil price started its remarkable ascent to new historical highs, the two-year forecasts submitted to the EIA all clustered narrowly around the low $20s per barrel:

This wasn’t a one-off fluke either; in January 2019, Reuters asked over one thousand energy market professionals to predict future oil prices four years into the future. These experts thought that the barrel would average between $65 and $70 through 2023, very close to where it was trading at the time. Why weren’t the forecasts by these experts more widely dispersed - say, $40/bbl, $100/bbl, $150/bbl? After all, these were supposedly four-year forecasts and who has ever seen any market fluctuate in a horizontal line for 4 years?

The reason behind this timidity is members’ fear of standing out: it’s much better to be wrong while conforming to the group, than to be bold and stand out. If you are bold and right, you might look like a genius; but if you get it wrong, it could cost you your reputation. By contrast, if you stay wrong with everybody else, you’re safe: hey, who knew - we all got it wrong based on the best information we had at the time.

Thus, even if in 2003 some bold analyst correctly estimated that oil prices would more than double through 2005, probably would have self-censored, or they’d be muzzled by their employer. From the institution’s point of view, it’s better to be wrong with your peers and keep the hard-earned reputation intact.

So, if everybody is saying that men can get pregnant, by golly, they can get pregnant and that’s that! Ukraine is winning the war? Hurrah, the Russians are finished! Deficits don’t matter? Spend oceans of money!! Cow farts jeopardize the planet? Destroy all the herds! All these positions can be held and defended fiercely as groupthink affords powerful advantages to its member thinkers:

A sense of invulnerability: the group may feel optimistic and believes it is immune to failure or danger which can lead to overconfidence and excessive risk-taking. Collective rationalization: groupthinkers tend to disregard evidence that their thinking is flawed and dismiss or ridicule those who try to warn them. They have many ways to rationalize their position. Men can get pregnant because gender is a social construct, a continuum and who can even tell what a woman is… Moral high grounds: groupthinkers often feel morally superior and often accept and justify immoral conduct by their members (even if we do bad things here and there, we do them for good reason; we are saving the planet so locking people down, killing all the cows, reducing the population, dimming the sun, etc… it is all more than justifiable.) Othering the out-groups: at times, groupthinkers regard their critics or detractors as outsiders, opponents, or even enemies who are too evil, stupid, and dangerous. Self-censorship: groupthinkers usually keep their doubts and counterarguments to themselves to avoid being proscribed, ridiculed, or cancelled by the group. Illusion of unanimity: if no one speaks up, everyone in the group assumes that everyone agrees with the groupthink - we have a consensus, your honor! Thought police: in some cases, members of the group may promote themselves to become thought police tasked with protecting the group from evil information that might shatter their worldviews.

How Trump became the victim of groupthink

Over the last few months I’ve sat through at least one podcast interview per day and I noticed that at some point, most people began to express very negative views about President Trump. The avalanche may have been triggered over the Epstein files, but Trump himself may have been his own worst enemy, providing daily ammunition to his critics and detractors.

However that trend materialized, it is today unmistakable: saying anything positive about Trump today is grounds for dismissal and ridicule. Even if you can make a really, really good case that Trump did something right, your case will only be accepted very grudgingly: ah yes, but he is only doing this because he wants to get the nobel peace prize; he wants real-estate development deals; he’s vain so he wants these other people to like him, and so on. God forbid you suggest that Trump did something right because he wanted to do the right thing: NEVER!

Of course, every last person in these conversations would be deeply offended if anyone suggested they’d succumbed to groupthink: certainly not, it’s only the other, feeble-minded simpletons who are susceptible to those sorts of things. Me, I’m a fierce, absolutely independent thinker, completely exempt to external intellectual influences and my convictions are all, totally my own. If they happen to dovetail perfectly with what everyone else is braying, well, that’s because it’s obviously all true! And if you disagree, you are a Q-tard, Putin puppet, climate denier, antivaxxer, socialist, fascist, racist, antisemite, homophobe, misogynyst, etc. And if you think that deficits matter then you are definitely an economic girly-man!

