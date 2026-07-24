Over the last few years, it became glaringly obvious that there’s so much wrong in our world today. Diagnosing and analysing all the issues in social, psychological, religious, economic, monetary, military, geopolitical and other domains went into hyperdrive, churning out countless reports, conferences, lectures, documentary films, and podcast interviews.

All this has enhanced humanity’s collective knowledge and understanding to the point where it must be orders of magnitude greater than it has ever been in our history. In that sense, digging up the dirt has offered an incalculable potential benefit to humanity.

However, in addition to accurate diagnosing of our challenges, we also need effective remedies, which are much less prevalent in all this chatter. To be sure, they’re out there, but solutions require creative thinking, hard work and relentless drive, which is much harder to come by than just being a learned observer of events.

Heroes walk their talk…

One of the few people I know who has diagnosed many of our society’s issues far ahead of most of us, and has also cleared much of the path forward for us through sheer drive and passion, is my friend Charles Kovess. I met Charles during the early months of the plandemic, through our regular “Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International,” Zoom calls.

The organization was co-founded by Dr. Stephen Frost, and over the years, it has hosted lectures and presentations by many authorities in health-related domains including Carrie Madej, Pierre Kory, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Sucharit Bhakdi, Wolfgang Wodarg, Peter McCullough, and many, many others.

Charles invariably moderates these calls and his participation and many incisive interventions caught my attention. At one point, he mentioned that he was involved in the hemp industry and ever since, I’ve been wanting to talk to him about it. Better yet, I thought I should make it into an interview available to all, which I’ve now done at long last. It turned out about 60 min. long and I will upload it to my personal substack publication and you can visit it at this link.

The transformative potential of industrial hemp

Years ago, I saw a documentary about industrial hemp and how it’s been made illegal to grow in 1937 - not only in the United States, but in many countries around the world. Mind you, the prohibition didn’t just prohibit the Marijuana plant but also the industrial hemp, which is strange and Charles explained what that was about.

Hemp is one of the most productive, fertile plants known to humanity; it grows about 4 centimeters (1.5 inches) a day and farmers can harvest as much as ten tons of hemp every 100 days. More than 25,000 products can be made from hemp. For example, once upon a time Ford Motor company built cars whose body was made out of hemp, with an engine powered by hemp-derived ethanol. During our interview, Charles showed a structure entirely made out of hemp that’s even stronger than steel! Furthermore, for diversified farms, hemp is also the perfect rotation crop.

Solutions should be perpetually sustainable

Contemplating the polycrisis that’s gathering upon us, and which could turn out to be significantly worse than the 1930s depression, we’ve heard much talk about protecting oneself and family by investing in gold and silver, crypto currencies, commodity stocks or real estate, etc. But these types of investments aren’t really solutions - they’re merely temporary refuges.

Real solutions should preferably be perpetually sustainable, and nothing is as sustainable as a fertile, diversified farming operation and hemp could be the ideal crop to cultivate. During our conversation Charles shed much light on the great potential of hemp farming and processing. Our chat led to another related problem and the way hemp farming (and other types of farming) could be the perfect solution…

Emancipating humanity from banker tyranny

Our bank balances represent one of our greatest vulnerabilities to “the system.” The threat of being sanctioned (losing access to your bank accounts) or debanked is enough to get most of us to think twice before committing any thought crimes. It follows that getting our money out of the banking system is a way of reducing that vulnerability. But money eventually runs out. Preferably, it should be put to a productive purpose.

As Charles pointed out, a good way to put money to productive use can be share farming. For anyone who can’t buy a hectare of land and do their own farming, they can invest in a collective farming operation. Our farmers are often forced to rely on bank loans to fund their operations. In the process, they usually have to mortgage their farms and end up working as serfs for the banks. In many cases, they lose their farms.

But if farmers need funds and people need sustainable investments, a happier solution could be people investing in diversified farming operations in exchange for a share of the farm’s produce. The farmer gets their funding and the investor gets farm produce, every season and every harvest, making the arrangement a real solution, not just a temporary refuge. The best part: all this can bypass the banking system completely, and everyone can live happily ever after.

Links and resources

I was privileged to discuss all this and much more with Mr. Charles Kovess whose expertise, as one who has been an active participant in hemp farming for some three decades, is second to none. To see the interview, which I’ll post shortly, please visit my personal substack.

If you wish to learn more about hemp, hemp farming and proessing you can visit the Federation of International Hemp Organizations (at link). To reach out to Charles, he has a website: CharlesKovess.com

Last but not least: Charles uploads all the Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International zoom calls - the presentations, discussions and all - to his Rumble channel. It is a massive treasure trove of knowledge on health and related issues. I highly recommend visiting and bookmarking it: https://rumble.com/search/video?q=charles%20kovess

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Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: