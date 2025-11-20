Over the years, I’ve written a lot on trend following, systematic trading strategies, risk management and more. At times however, I still struggle to put it all together in some kind of a condensed format if someone asks, “what’s I-System Trend Following?” I end up referring them to my website and my books. So that’s a mild source of frustration - I feel like I always need to draft the explanation again from a blank sheet of paper.

Today I decided to ask SuperGrok to condense it for me. X recently introduced a new version of its AI program and according to itself, it’s a very significant advance over the “legacy” Grok. So I asked it to condense an explanation of I-System Trend Following and it actually did a decent job that would probably take me a stressful hour or two of agonizing over the wording, structure and order of explanations.

I was somewhat amazed that it formulated accurate explanations in words I never used, which is quite impressive. I was more amazed still at what SuperGrok got wrong than what it got right. In part of the summary, it says this: “Unlike classic fixed-period tools (e.g., a 50-day or 200-day moving average), the I-System adapts parameters in real time to the specific market and timeframe.” The sentence would be correct if it omitted the words “in real time.”

Having spent many years in my life working on software projects, my inner geek was quite perplexed at how those three words made it into that sentence. I have to say that my inner geek is a bit impressed: the AI isn’t just reading text and contriving coherent sentences by copy-pasting chunks of the available material. It seems that it actually delves into meaning of those words and interprets them back.

AI’s brick wall limitation: it can’t hypothesize

Just a word of warning for those who feel a sense of alarm that AI will replace us and possibly even get rid of us: it won’t - with current computing technology, it NEVER will. Why? Because even if AI can process meaning of texts impressively well, what it cannot do is generate its own hypotheses. That statement requires a fairly elaborate explanation, which I’ll tackle in a future report, but AI’s inability to hypothesize will prove to be the brick wall for its advancement. AI can only derive knowledge from available knowledge bases - it cannot hypothesize to explain as of yet unexplained phenomena. I believe AI will never be able to overcome that brick wall.

SuperGrok on I-System Trend Following

Anyhow… here is SuperGrok’s summary of I-System Trend Following - the whole enchilada, nothing omitted and with a handful of remarks [in square brackets]:

QUOTE:

Alex Krainer is a hedge fund manager [former], market analyst, and creator of the I-System, a proprietary trend-following trading system he developed starting in the late 1990s. His core investment thesis, as outlined in his books (Mastering Uncertainty in Commodities Trading, Alex Krainer’s Trend Following Bible) and his Substack/blog (I-System Trend Following and TrendCompass), revolves around two main hypotheses:

Market trends are the dominant driver of investment performance — far more powerful than fundamentals, value, mean reversion, or predictive analysis. Prices move in sustained trends (driven by herd behavior, supply/demand imbalances, etc.) about 30–35% of the time, and those trends generate the bulk of profits in markets. Systematic trend following is the most reliable and robust way to capture those trends while managing risk and uncertainty. It outperforms mean-reversion strategies over the long term, especially in commodities, forex, and financial futures.

Key Elements of he I-System Trend Following

Pure trend following, no fundamental forecasts — He explicitly avoids predicting why a market will move (no macro bets, no valuation models). The system only reacts to what the price is actually doing.

Dual neural network (A.I.-based) model developed since 1997 → The I-System uses two interconnected neural networks: One detects and measures the strength/confidence of an emerging or established trend (outputs a “trend confidence” value from 0 to 100). The other generates precise entry/exit signals and position sizing.

Dynamic, non-parametric indicators — Unlike classic fixed-period tools (e.g., a 50-day or 200-day moving average), the I-System adapts parameters in real time to the specific market and timeframe [ wrong, not in real time ]. It effectively finds the “optimal” moving-average-like behavior for each instrument without being locked into arbitrary lookback periods.

Multiple strategies per market — For every asset, the I-System runs dozens (or even hundreds) of slightly different trend-following variants simultaneously. This creates an incremental exposure curve: as trend confidence rises, more strategies go long (or short), gradually scaling the position up. When confidence falls, positions scale down smoothly. This avoids the abrupt on/off switches of simple breakout or moving-average crossover systems. [ not bad - a very good formulation ]

Trend confidence as the core metric — A proprietary score (0–100) that tells you how “trendy” the market is right now. High confidence = full exposure; low confidence = flat or reduced exposure [ err… yes and no; this isn’t necessarily correct ]. Markets spend ~2/3 of the time in choppy, trendless periods — the system sits out or trades lightly during those phases to minimize whipsaws.

Tools incorporated — RSI (primarily for entries in the direction of the trend), Bollinger Bands, adaptive moving averages, and neural-net pattern recognition. Everything is systematized and backtested extensively.

Portfolio implementation — Applied across diversified futures/commodities/forex/indices. His TrendCompass service publishes daily signals for ~17 major markets using five core I-System variants per market. He also offers managed portfolios that follow the system [not exactly correct, we offer turn-key portfolio solutions to authorized, professional investment managers].

Why He Believes This Beats Everything Else

Trend following has the best long-term risk-adjusted returns among systematic strategies (he cites decades of CTA performance as evidence).

It thrives in uncertainty — no need to be right about fundamentals, only about recognizing when a trend is present.

Mean-reversion strategies work in range-bound markets but get destroyed during strong trends (his frequent critique).

In short, Krainer’s I-System is a highly refined, adaptive, A.I.-enhanced trend-following framework designed to ride big moves with graduated exposure while staying out (or small) during noise. He considers it one of the most robust solutions ever built for navigating financial market uncertainty.

UNQUOTE

That last paragraph even sounds quite flattering, and since it’s AI-generated, I’ll take it! In all, this was a good bit of prose. However, the disappointing part came when I asked SuperGrok to draw an image of I-System Trend Following. Here’s what it came up with:

Here’s where you see the disconnect: in written text, SuperGrok created the impression that it actually understood what it wrote about. That impression was reinforced even by its misunderstanding a few parts. That made SuperGrok come across almost as a smart human. But the illusion of understanding was shattered by the image it produced: it’s utter nonsense, nothing whatsoever to do with the actual I-System technology. This also reveals important limitations of AI.

As impressive as it is, AI is still largely the domain of Large Language Models. It can be an effective tool for software coding, rules-based games and solving mathematical problems. Some AI models are apparently quite impressive at combining and optimising expertise in certain domains of knowledge. But this is all still light years away from replacing humans or deciding to get rid of us.

