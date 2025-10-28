In yesterday’s report I suggested that Argentina bailout could render Trump vulnerable to a corruption scandal that could accelerate the disintegration of his MAGA support. There are a handful of issues that are obvious, such as the very fact of bailing out a foreign country with a poor track record of debt repayments, which ultimately puts the US taxpayer on the hook for $40 billion. Then there’s Trump’s claims about “lowering the prices of beef” through Argentine imports.

To begin with, that sounds a lot more like the British system of free trade than investing in domestic production, which will obviously hurt the American farmers. But the aspect that might prove most problematic for Trump is precisely the Wall Street corruption angle which could grow into a huge scandal, reminiscent of the Teapot Dome scandal that played out a century ago.

Historical context

The last decade of the 19th century and the first two decades of the 20th were marked by an aggressive scramble for control of the world’s oil resources. Access to and control of oil production and trade was widely regarded as the strategically most important pillar of global hegemony. At the time, the British Empire was past its zenith, but still played the most consequential role in world affairs.

The key oil-rich regions of the world were the U.S., Mexico, Russia (the Kaspian region) and the Middle East. On the eve of World War I, in 1912, the U.S. produced more than 63% of the world’s petroleum, Russia’s Kaspian region 19% and Mexico about 5%. During World War I, the British moved aggressively to gain the maximum possible control of the oil rich regions, especially in the Middle East which was yet to be developed.

Britain’s WWI profiteering

While France, Germany and Russia were consuming themselves fighting the senseless World War on the continent, the British deployed 1.4 million troops to the Eastern Mediterranean and the Persian Gulf with the excuse that this would help Russia fight more effectively against the Central Powers and secure the flow of Russian grain through Dardanelles. However, even after the war ended, Britain continued to keep almost 1 million soldiers stationed throughout the Middle East, making the Persian Gulf an “English Lake” by 1919.

The result was that Britain vastly expanded her control of world oil production from about 12% in 1912 to most of it by 1925. Here’s how Sir Edward Mackay Edgar characterized British success on the pages of Sperling’s Journal in September 1919:

“I should say that two-thirds of the improved fields of central and south America are in British hands. … The Alves Group whose holdings encircle practically two-thirds of the Caribbean Sea, is wholly British, working under arrangements which ensure that perpetual control of its undertakings shall remain in British hands. … or take again that greatest of all organizations, the Shell Group. It owns exclusively or controls interests in every important oil field in the world, including the U.S., Russia, Mexico, the Dutch East Indies, Rumania, Egypt, Venezuela, Trinidad, India, Ceylon, the Malay States, North and South China, Siam, the Straits Settlements… and the Philippines. …America, before long will have to purchase from British companies, and to pay for in dollar currency in progressively increasing proportion, the oil she cannot do without, and is no longer able to furnish from her own store.”

That was the same America that only two years earlier entered World War I to save Britain and France from being defeated by Germany in World War I. British scheming wasn’t lost on the Americans and they moved to secure their own access to the increasingly significant Kaspian oil region.

Fall & Roosevelt’s 1922 mission to Moscow

In the spring of 1922, U.S. Senator Albert Fall travelled to Moscow along with Archibald Roosevelt, one of former President Theodore Roosevelt’s sons and a member of the board of directors of Sinclair Refining Company (SRC) of Oklahoma. The visit followed the preliminary talks by Harry Sinclair with the Soviet representative in London, Leonid Krassin.

The Americans proposed a major concession for SRC for Baku oil fields and the Sakhalin island based on a 50/50 joint venture with the Soviet government. The Soviets were aware of SRC’s close ties with former President Roosevelt and with the New York banking circles. Namely, one of the company’s directors was William Boyce Thompson, the director of Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Chase Bank.

The American offer was attractive because it entailed a $115 million investment in developing the Soviet oil industry. The deal with the Communist USSR entailed some controversy for the Harding administration but it would have been a coup for the US oil and banking interests. However, just before President Harding could publicly announce U.S. diplomatic and trade ties with the USSR, the suspiciously timed Teapot Dome scandal broke on the pages of the Wall Street Journal.

The Teapot Dome scandal & the media

The scandal implicated President Harding, Senator Fall and Harry Sinclair. They were accused of corruption over lucrative oil leases extended to Sinclair’s oil company from U.S. government-owned properties at Teapot Dome, Wyoming. The story broke on 14 April 1922, only two days before the notorious Rapallo Treaty would flood the front pages of Western press with a fresh flood of anti-Communist, anti-USSR propaganda. The U.S. - USSR oil deal and trade relations were derailed and President Warren Harding died within a year under suspicious circumstances.

The story was yet another in an infinite sequence of episodes in which media-generated sensations and propaganda derailed cooperation between nations, destroyed business opportunities and political careers. The damage from the scandal wasn’t so much about corruption: like today, U.S. government officials seemingly had no qualms about using their official positions to peddle business opportunities to their family members and friends in business and on Wall Street. This has been with us for an eternity and will probably won’t be purged any time soon.

Was Argentina Trump’s fatal unforced error?

The damage was done by the concerted propaganda assault aimed at U.S. - USSR political and trade ties (this should sound familiar). The “free and independent media” in the West often plays this role, then celebrates its intrepid independence and its role in holding power to account. But it seems that it plays this role only against selected targets, the political and commercial adversaries of those vested interests who control the media. They seldom, if ever, turn their sights on the City of London and such unsavory characters as Tony Blair, Jonathan Powell, Richard Dearlove, or Sir Richard Moore.

With the Argentina bailout, Trump and Bessent have made a potentially fatal unforced error in making themselves vulnerable to a media harangue that could cost them next year’s midterm elections. Meanwhile, their political enemies including Mike Pompeo and Barack Obama have been flying into and out of London and I expect it’s not just about having tea and crumpets at No. 10, Downing Street. Obama alone went to London three times in the past month. That’s definitely not for tea and crumpets…

