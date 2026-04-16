There was a comical, but very revealing side-story to the ceasefire between the United States and Iran. The ceasefire was mediated by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and military chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, who exerted great effort to facilitate the two sides’ communications, relayed proposals and counter proposals, and brought them together for direct negotiations last weekend.

Their efforts were supported by China (which apparently softened Iran’s refusal to meet with their U.S. counterparts), Egypt, Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. It might seem silly and unnecessary to mention who wasn’t involved in this process, except in this case it must be said: Great Britain was not involved.

Keir Starmer: “We just reached a ceasefire”

The ceasefire took effect on 8 April 2026 and on the same day, Britain’s Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer rushed to take credit in a statement to British media, saying that, “we just reached a ceasefire.” The statement appears to have been important enough for British police to snap into action and raid the house whose occupant posted a statement on X that, “Keir Starmer had nothing to do with the Iran ceasefire.”

Starmer’s false claim drew a lot of backlash in social media, particularly because it contrasted with his earlier stance against UK military involvement with Trump’s war. It may seem bizarre that the Prime Minister of a major nation would publicly utter such an obvious, blatant lie, but British officials seem to have significant propensity for taking credit for positive developments while refusing to admit involvement in a negative policies.

It’s on record now…

This is not merely political opportunism: the ultimate objective in seeding obvious falsehoods into the public domain is to provide narrative elements for the writing of history by the proverbial gentlemen scholars of Oxford. In their tales, Great Britain always appears on the right side of history, as the defender of democracy and freedom, conduit of stability and peace, and promotor of justice and fair dealing among nations.

This is exactly how false narratives about World War I and World War II were contrived and it is very probably the reason why key “facts” about the current events are being arranged in a certain way today. Sir Keir told a small lie that may seem harmless and if it weren’t for social media, it might have passed unnoticed. But the important part is that his statement is now on record and as such, it can go straight into history books.

Brits also brokered the peace in Gaza

As I discussed last October, a British government official also claimed credit for shaping Trump’s Middle East peace deal. On Sunday, 12 October 2025, UK’s education secretary Bridget Phillipson (who was previously very vocal in opposing any ceasefire Gaza), went to SkyNews to claim that the UK played the key role in bringing about the peace deal:

“We have played the key role behind the scenes in shaping this. It’s right that we do so because it’s in all of our interests, including our own national interest, that we move toward a lasting peace in the region.”

When her interviewer probed, “when you say, ‘behind the scenes,’ - like what?” Phillipson launched into an eloquent-sounding but hollow word salad: “These are complex matters of diplomacy that we are involved in, but we do welcome and recognize the critical role that the American government played in moving us to this point…”

U.S. Ambassador to Jerusalem, Mike Huckabee posted the clip of Phillipson statement on X and commented that, “I can assure you that she’s delusional. She can thank @realDonaldTrump just to set the record straight.” Italy’s Giorgia Meloni was more blunt, publicly blasting Phillipson’s boss Sir Keir for their diplomatic three-card monte:

“If anything [Keir Starmer] harmed peace negotiations, trying to impose his master Tony Blair on Palestinians. Now he wants to get a photo op and claim he helped. … He should stop wasting his time meddling in international affairs and sort out his own country, the people are fed up.”

Regardless, like Sir Keir’s statement, “we just reached a ceasefire,” Ms. Phillipson’s statement is now on record

How Jonathan Powell “attended” U.S.- Iran talks

Another example of Britain’s imaginary peacemaking role on record emerged last month. The Guardian published an article titled, “UK security adviser ‘attended’ US-Iran talks and judged deal was within reach.” We covered that episode in the TrendCompass in February (“Geneva talks in the shadow of war”). At the time, U.S. delegation held high level talks in Geneva, involving Ukraine and the Middle East.

The talks between the U.S. and Iran and between the Russian and Ukrainian representatives facilitated by the U.S. were held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Geneva on Tuesday, 17 February. Again, the party that was neither involved, nor invited to participate was Great Britain. Nevertheless, Sir Keir’s national security adviser Jonathan Powell led his own delegation to Geneva where they were seen loitering in the lobby of the InterContinental hotel as the Iran and Ukraine talks were going on.

The Guardian article about this event was published on 17 March, more than two weeks after the start of the U.S. - Iran war. While its authors were careful to put the word “attended,” in the article’s title in quotation and not to state explicitly that Powell’s delegation actually played a role in the talks, their prose does imply that the British delegation played a role.

Well, now it’s on record… The man who introduced Jeffrey Epstein to his (then) boss Tony Blair

The article opens with this paragraph:

Britain’s national security adviser, Jonathan Powell, attended the final talks between the US and Iran and judged that the offer made by Tehran on its nuclear programme was significant enough to prevent a rush to war, the Guardian can reveal.

Here, the quotation marks around the word attended vanished, and we got a brand new (false) fact on record, good enough for history books. As “the Guardian can reveal,” Jonathan Powell judged the offer made by Tehran significant enough to prevent a rush to war.

We tried to reach a deal, but the brutish American railroaded us!

Powell’s judgment may have been based on whatever he learned from the lobby of The Intercontinental, but as the Guardian’s journalists insisted, “Powell’s presence at the talks, and his close knowledge of how they were progressing, was confirmed by three sources.” Three sources!!! What more could a historian ask for!?

In all, it seems that the whole purpose of The Guardian’s deeply dishonest writeup was to portray the British government as the very involved, relevant, constructive side, seeking a deal with the Iranians which was within reach:

“Powell has long experience as a mediator, and one source said Powell brought an expert from the UK Cabinet Office with him. One western diplomat said: “Jonathan thought there was a deal to be done, but Iran were not quite there yet, especially on the issue of UN inspections of its nuclear sites. … ‘The UK team were surprised by what the Iranians put on the table,’ the former official added. ‘It was not a complete deal, but it was progress and was unlikely to be the Iranians’ final offer. 'The British team expected the next round of negotiations to go ahead on the basis of the progress in Geneva.’ … Powell’s attendance at the Geneva talks, as well as at a previous set of meetings earlier in the month in the Swiss city, helps in part to explain the UK government’s reluctance to back the US attack on Iran, a reluctance that has put the UK-US relationship under unprecedented strain.”

And there you have it. The British, who “attended” the talks thought a deal could be reached, but the uncouth, ignorant Americans railroaded it. The Guardian attributes this, in part, to “widespread concern about the US expertise on the talks represented by Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy on several issues.”

Kushner and Witkoff just didn’t have the expertise, didn’t know what they were doing and as a result, the constructive, well-intended British participation in these talks couldn’t reach a constructive end.

UK good, U.S. bad!

The American responsibility for the war that erupted on 28 February is not in dispute, so what was even the point in The Guardian concocting their deceptive prose? Probably, it was to give relevance to the UK as an important player in world geopolitics, to distance the UK from Trump’s catastrophic blunder in Iran, to pretend that the U.K. strove for peace to the end, and to give themselves credit as a good faith player in any future Middle Eastern deals.

Apart from this, the article may simply have put forth some positive garnishing for the future history curriculum about Britain’s very important role in the current Middle Eastern affairs.

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Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: