Drug cartels have existed in Mexico for over a century, but their organization and power increased dramatically in the aftermath of President Carlos Salinas de Gortari’s economic reforms, aligned with the “Washington Consensus.” Salinas de Gortari’s reform included wholesale privatization of the banking sector in 1991 and 1992 and constitutional reforms in 1993 that granted independence to Mexico’s central bank. The law went into effect in April 1994, when the bank officially began operating as an autonomous institution, free from public oversight.

Now that everything was in private hands, all would be swell in Mexico. Unfortunately, mistakes were made and already in 1995 Mexico experienced a major banking crisis requiring a $150 billion government bailout. The collapse of Mexican banks created an opportunity for Western banks to lend a helping hand, and in the aftermath of the crisis, 85% of the nation’s banking sector was sold for pennies on the dollar to the likes of BBVA, Santander, Citi, and HSBC.

It’s all just a bunch of complete, total coincidences

Of course, all these events were fortuitous for Western bankers and were by no means orchestrated deliberately with a premeditated agenda to boost drug trade in Mexico in order to wage an undeclared “Opium War” against the U.S. So is the fact that President Salinas de Gortari’s father, Raul Salinas Lozano was, according to the Dallas Morning News (27 Feb. 1997) “a leading figure in narcotics dealings that also involved his son, Raul Salinas de Gortari [the brother of Mexico’s President]”

The fact that Mexico’s President and his father had a close personal relationship with the American President George H.W. Bush was also only a coincidence. According to former DEA official Michael Levine, Mexican drugs business was a “family affair”. Both Carlos and Raul were prominent members of the Cartel, which was known to the U.S. authorities before Carlos Salinas became Mexico’s president in 1988. This did not sour the relationship between the Bush and Salinas families, and President’s brother Raul, the “drug kingpin” Salinas maintained a close friendship with Jeb Bush. For many years their two families spent vacations together at Jeb Bush’s home in Miami, the Bushes at Raul’s ranch, Las Mendocinas, under the volcano in Puebla.

Rise of the cartels

Thus, under Carlos Salinas’ presidency Mexico’s banks were privatized and sold off to Western banks, the nation’s central bank gained independence from public oversight and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) was signed. This created - totally unintentionally, of course - a favorable environment for the illicit drug trade that would begin to engulf the United States.

In 2008, General Barry McCaffrey, who was the drugs czar in Bill Clinton's administration visited Mexico on a fact-finding mission. He submitted a report which revealed, among other things, that Mexican drug cartels were earning over $460 million per week on their drugs trade (more than $25 billion/year). That may have been a partial finding because, according to the US Treasury Department, the total drugs trade industry in the US in 2017 was estimated at more than twice that: $64 billion/year.

Mexico fights back

As I discussed it here in previous reports, the drug cartel and supporting gangs eviscerated law and order in the country and crippled the government’s social and economic policies. As a result, under the presidency of Felipe Calderón (2006-2012), Mexican government went to war against the cartels, but with only partial success.

His successor, Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) continued the struggle but took a different approach, focusing on reducing violence over head-on confrontations with the cartels. He also proposed creating a new National Gendarmerie (which eventually materialized in a scaled-back form) and focusing more on social programs and prevention. Nonetheless, Mexican armed forces and federal police remained heavily engaged in the struggle against the cartels. The struggle, in cooperation with U.S. authorities, resulted in a number of high-profile captures, most notably of the notorious Sinaloa cartel leader, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán** in 2014 and 2016.

The empire strikes back

Allowing Mexico’s government to restore law and order would jeopardize the lucrative drugs trade as well as the Empire’s Opium War against the united states (if you believe that sort of loopy stuff), and had to be stopped. To the extent that Calderón and Peña Nieto administrations were successful in their struggle against the cartels, they were constantly plagued by accusations for violence and human rights violations.

In 2012, the same IMF that had previously advised Carlos Salinas on bank privatizations, now stepped in to advise Peña Nieto on further “structural adjustments,” including education reforms. The "OECD-Mexico Agreement to Improve the Quality of Education in Schools of Mexico," directed by the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, and Inter-American Development Bank, opened Mexico’s education sector to private investors and proved highly unpopular in Mexico, triggering an escalating cascade of mass firings and protests.

Push comes to shove

On May 19, 2016 Mexican Education Minister fired 3,000 teachers from Oaxaca, Guerrero, and Michoacán when they did not work for three days during days of protest. The situation escalated to the point of clashes in which included teachers setting up camp in front of government buildings and blockading roads and highways.

On 19 June 2016, Federal and state police responded by attempting to clear the protesters and road blockades, which led to violent clashes that lasted approximately four hours. At least six people were killed and 108 were injured, according to the National Commission of Security. Of the injured, 53 were civilians and 55 were policemen. The death toll eventually rose to 11 after three more demonstrators died from gunshot wounds in local hospitals.

However, none of the casualties were teachers. Instead, they were individuals who had gone out to support the teachers—parents, students, peasants who joined the protests when police violence escalated. By now, this should sound familiar to those with a sufficient attention span to remember last month’s protests in Minnesota.

Activating the human rights crusaders

The clashes between Mexico’s police forces, teachers and their supporters triggered a firestorm of protests across the country. In Mexico City, students at the country’s largest college—the National Autonomous University of Mexico—announced a student strike in support of teachers and in opposition to state violence.

Demonstrations of hundreds of teachers took place across the country, including in Acapulco, Chiapas, Morelos, Hidalgo, Monterrey, Merida, Veracruz, and Baja California Sur. On 17 June, some 1 million doctors and nurses marched through Mexico City linking teacher resistance to health workers’ fight against privatization. A week later, a protest in Mexico City drew 25,000 people. In New York and Chicago, teachers picketed Mexican consulates in solidarity with their Mexican colleagues

On June 27, teachers and supporters in Chiapas blocked the Pan-American Highway in Tuxtla Gutierrez, stating that it would remain in place until the government opened dialogue with striking teachers. The headquarters of the municipal government was burned by angry residents, accusing president Peña Nieto—Gabino Cue—Daniel Cuevas,” referencing the president, the governor of Oaxaca, and the town’s mayor. The banner also read: “The people of Nochixtlán demand justice. Punish those responsible”.

International Condemnation

Hundreds of academic, religious, popular, student, human and social rights organizations around the world signed a document that condemned the “brutal repression” exerted by the Mexican government against teachers who reject the education reform by President Enrique Peña Nieto. National Commission of Human Rights (CNDH) and Amnesty International condemned the use of excessive force and demanded transparent and impartial investigations.

UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Christof Heyns condemned the Mexican government in a UN report, stating that “Extrajudicial executions and excessive use of force by security agents persist…

Ultimately, the Peña Nieto government fell by 2018, damaged by widespread “human rights” infringement smears. The cartels survived and today, President Trump may not be exaggerating when he says that President Sheinbaum is afraid of the cartels. Human rights did prevail, only not those of the Mexican people.

Was the education reform a Trojan horse?

Teacher protests in Mexico were triggered by legitimate grievances, but it would appear that they were soon swelled by “supporters,” some of whom came out to antagonize and provoke the police. Almost as soon as a violent incident happened (note, about half of all the injured individuals were policemen), protests erupted all over Mexico and across the Western world, almost as if there was an organized network of do-gooder NGOs always ready to jump on progressive causes and defend human rights.

Of course, none of these well meaning organizations snap into actions against organized crime cartels or the money laundering banks enabling their business even though their activities generate more than a thousand-fold more casualties every year. Around the time of Mexican teacher protests, the rates of homicide in gang related violence had been rising, reaching 39,837 victims in 2016 (up from 35,955 in 2014 and 36,289 in 2015). This is according to the official data from Mexico’s Executive Department of the National System of Public Safety.

Given the disproportionality of events that trigger a “human rights” response and those that elicit indifference and shrugs, it almost seems that the armies of human rights defenders are deployed only when large organized crime cartels and their sponsors feel that their business is in jeopardy. The media and public relations amplify their messages, either forcing the government to retreat or overthrowing them in favor of more sensible leaders (like the Carlos Salinas, for example).

Again, the silver lining today is that it would seem that both the Trump Administration and the American people, for the most part, understand what they are up against and are no longer easily taken in by the human rights industry.

