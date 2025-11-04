In yesterday’s report, I contrasted what we could witness in places like China, Russia or Azerbaijan to the gradual decay we can witness in much of the West. In a number of past TrendCompass reports, I’ve explored the systemic causes of the West’s deepening economic, social and political crises, which only seem to get worse with time. In today’s report we’ll revisit the subject in a condensed form as it is related, in a very real way, to both the positive changes we can observe in parts of the world and to the negative changes we are experiencing in the West.

We attribute the West’s crisis to a number of causes: too much debt, supply chain issues, energy crisis, inflation, demographics, as well as a seemingly insatiable appetite for war. But most of these problems are only symptoms stemming from a fatal flaw in today’s monetary system. The current system is based on fiat currencies that enter circulation as credit issued through fractional reserve banking. Fractional reserve banking means that the amount of credit banks can issue is many times greater than the loss absorbing capital they possess. Economies based on fractional reserve credit creation can only be stable as long as they grow; otherwise, they inevitably fall into recessions or depressions with rising bankruptcies and rising unemployment.

Did central banking fix the flaws in our money systems?

The flaws of fractional reserve banking have been obvious in the past centuries as they have frequently led to bank failures. But the advent of central banks as monopoly issuers of nations’ currencies and as lenders of last resort has made banks more resilient and less vulnerable to failure. However, central banking did not change the nature of the system nor remove their flaws, which generate frequent crises.

Today’s central banking draws roots from the Bank of England. When the British parliament passed The Bank of England Act, it gave the BOE monopoly on issuing Britain’s legal tender money. That was in 1833; over the remaining 67 years of the 19th century, Britain spent 32 years in recessions, depressions, bankruptcy or financial collapse, including a profound, 22-year long depression from 1873 to 1896.

Misery at home went hand in hand with building up a vast empire abroad. It is often said that correlation does not necessarily imply causation, but there is a strong cause-and-effect relationship between the money system and a society’s appetite for military adventurism. As US Congressman Ron Paul said „It is no accident that a century of total war coincided with the century of central banking.“

Wars and the deflationary gap

In June of 2014, a group of American researchers published an article in the American Journal of Public Health, finding that since the end of World War 2, the United States has launched more than 80% of all military conflicts. How can this be explained? For decades now, the American people have strongly favored anti-war candidates, including the current president.

The West’s war addiction is related to an obscure, seldom discussed and poorly understood economic phenomenon called the Deflationary Gap. American historian Carroll Quigley wrote that the deflationary gap was, “the key to twentieth century economic crisis and one of the three central cores of the whole tragedy of the twentieth century.”

To understand the deflationary gap, let’s consider an economic system that produces a certain quantity of goods and services. The total of all the price tags attached to these goods and services represents the aggregate cost of producing them, plus the entrepreneurs’ profits. That money is income to those who receive it; it represents this economy’s total purchasing power.

On the whole, aggregate costs, aggregate incomes and aggregate prices are all the same, because they represent the opposite sides of the same transactions. The prices at which the system’s output can be sold in the marketplace are determined by the total amount of money which is available for spending in a given period of time. For the system to be in balance, aggregate prices should exactly absorb the system’s total purchasing power.

The problem arises because people prefer to set aside a part of their income as savings which reduces the total purchasing power available in the system. This shortfall of purchasing power is the deflationary gap.

But because today’s monetary system is based on debt, which must be repaid with interest, its stability depends on the economy’s ability to grow. If it doesn’t grow, it inevitably generates crises, bank runs, bankruptcies, recessions and depressions. As William Corbett put it, it creates “starvation in the midst of abundance.” To stabilize the economy and ensure growth, governments are obliged to intervene and restore sufficient purchasing power to stabilize the economy and ensure its growth. Thus, ever expanding government participation in the economy is inevitable, regardless of whether we believe we are living in a capitalist system or a socialist one.

Investing in capital goods

Generally, the best way for governments to intervene is to invest in productive capital goods, since this will increase national wealth and standards of living. This is what we are seeing in places like China and Azerbaijan. But in the West, this approach triggers strong ideological opposition since it is regarded as “socialism.” In nations with a rigid capitalistic ideology government investment in capital goods invariably comes under attack.

Instead, developed nations seem to prefer the most dangerous method of bridging the deflationary gap: military spending. That’s what we have in the West. Defense-related spending is easily justified to the public on grounds of national security and patriotism. Having very evil and dangerous external enemies also helps, which is why our public discourse is saturated with Russia bad, Maduro bad, Assad bad, CCP bad and such messaging… In turn, this all enhances the wealth and political power of the military-industrial complex as well as its influence over a nation’s foreign policy.

These dynamics can be traced back to the present system’s mothership, the Bank of England. It was established in 1694. Over the following century (from 1701 to 1815), England prosecuted fully 18 officially declared wars against her then rival power, France. As we can imagine, France bad must have been part of the prevailing culture in England at the time and the British were encouraged to hate the French almost as much as they hate the Russians today.

But hatred did not and still does not arise from the common man: its roots stem from the monetary system that has evolved for nearly five hundred years now. It is for this reason that Eurasian integrations represent a new hope for humanity – a crossroads where we can choose a different path of development; prosperity with peace. Even if we haven’t resolved our monetary systems’ inherent flaws, at least we can part with the toxic ideologies which favor forever wars as a way of maintaining coherence and stability. We can replace the ideologies that foment hatred with alternative ones, which facilitate constructive cooperation and mutual respect.

