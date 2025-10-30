The greatest risk looming on every investor’s radar is the risk of nuclear armageddon. In fact, that’s the greatest risk to every human being even if they don’t own any investment assets. It is also the greatest risk to all life on earth. And the greatest determining factor behind that risk is a small segment of deciders among the Western political and military leaders who seem confident that “we” can win the nuclear war against Russia.

The think-tank thickies and their thick ideas

In many ways, this is a special group of people: they are relatively few, but they tend to be fanatical zealots, disconcertingly close to the seats of power in the United States, NATO and Great Britain, or at influential think tanks where they think hard about how to shape Western powers’ foreign policy.

In 2006, Foreign Policy journal published an article by Keir A. Lieber and Daryl G. Press titled, “The Rise of U.S. Nuclear Primacy.” Here’s what Lieber and Press imparted on their readers:

During the Cold War, many scholars and policy analysts believed that MAD made the world relatively stable and peaceful because it induced great caution in international politics, discouraged the use of nuclear threats to resolve disputes, and generally restrained the superpowers’ behavior. … This debate may now seem like ancient history… Today, for the first time in almost 50 years, the United States stands on the verge of attaining nuclear primacy. It will probably soon be possible for the United States to destroy the long-range nuclear arsenals of Russia or China with a first strike. … Unless Washington’s policies change … Russia and China -- and the rest of the world -- will live in the shadow of U.S. nuclear primacy for many years to come.

Such musings gave rise to ideas that nuclear exchange is no longer necessarily “suicidal,” and that “we” can win the nuclear war. For example, in the summer of 2024, Britain’s Defence Minister John Healy went on a 48-hour diplomatic tour of Europe. The ostensible purpose of his tour was to promote NATO First defense strategy, but the reality of what he was promoting was far more sinister.

Britain and Germany, in particular, planned to build up their strike missile potential against Russia in the framework of a strategy to launch preemptive first-strike attacks on Russia’s nuclear forces using jointly developed medium-range missiles. The British government disclosed that it “will work with Germany to develop missile weapons with a range of about 2,000 miles,” which “could neutralize Putin’s nuclear weapons launched from Russian territory.”

The strategic framework discussed by London and Berlin involved a first-strike attack on Russia’s strategic nuclear forces with the objective of destroying at least 60% of deployed nuclear launchers, command centers and nuclear infrastructure. The second stage would involve NATO’s guaranteed repulsion of a retaliatory strike from the remaining Russian nuclear weapons. Recall, the Biden administration was planning to deploy their own medium- and short-range missiles on German territory, with the same objective as the British-German missiles.

The risk of mistaken assumptions

Two key ideas conveyed above reveal the planners’ mindsets: (1) Western powers’ ability to “neutralize” Russia’s missiles, and (2) “NATO’s guaranteed repulsion of a retaliatory strike” from Russia. These two assumptions form the foundation of the nuclear warriors’ mindsets. In fact, this is the purpose behind the anti-ballistic missile installations the U.S. built in Poland and Romania. It is also the reason behind the unilateral withdrawal of the U.S. from the INFT (Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty) in 2019, under the first Trump Administration. The INFT was an obstacle to the development and deployment of intermediate- and short-range missiles.

The reason why the thinkers at leading Western thick tanks feel confident that they could repulse Russia’s retaliatory attack with anti-ballistic systems is in the very name of those systems: they’re anti-ballistic. They can intercept ballistic missiles, so named for their predictable trajectory: they fly up in the direction of their target, they peak, and then descend towards the target:

Cruise missiles remove this “predictability” of ballistic missiles. Their ability to fly very low above the terrain (in some cases as low as 25 meters), makes them difficult to detect soon enough to intercept:

Cruise missiles are also very accurate. But their weakness is in their limited range, so they can only be used within a certain distance from target, usually a few hundred kilometers. Certain American and Russian cruise missiles have longer ranges, but they max out around 4,000 km. For this reason, Western think-tankers convinced themselves that the only way Russia could effectively retaliate against a nuclear first-strike would be with the old-school ballistic missiles.

Burevestnik wins nuclear warriors’ argument

This is why Burevestnik upends their assumptions together with all their clever ideas on how to win the nuclear war against Russia. It does this thanks to its suitcase-sized, nuclear-powered propulsion jet engine enabling it to have a virtually unlimited range. The Kremlin recently completed a test flight during which the Burevestnik flew 14,000 km which already eclipses all other cruise missiles.

Unlimited range means that the Burevestnik can strike any target, anywhere in the world, from any direction while evading all enemy air defense installations. Now, even if Western first-strike attack destroys 60% of Russia’s nuclear missile launch installations, the idea of a “guaranteed repulsion” of Russia’s retaliatory strike just became obsolete.

This is great news for your portfolio risk

This doesn’t mean that Russia can now win the nuclear war, nor that it should try. What it means is that the think-tank thickies who argued that “we can win” in a nuclear exchange just lost the argument, and they lost it in a big way. That will make it much less likely that anyone in the chain of command who should green-light a first-strike nuclear attack against Russia will sign off on the orders to launch such an attack.

In this sense, Burevestnik is good news for investors and their portfolios, as well as for all humanity and all other life on earth. The thickies might be disappointed; they’ll now hate the darned Russians even more, but avoiding nuclear war isn’t a win-win proposition. Inevitably, someone was going to have a bad day at the office. The think tank thickies lost this one.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: