Last December, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) launched Operation Metro Surge and deployed at least 2,000 ICE officers and 1,000 Customs and Border Patrol officers to Minneapolis-St. Paul, initially to target fraud in the Somali-American community.

The uncovered fraud was extensive and very substantial: Federal investigators have issued a preliminary estimate suggesting that more than half of roughly $18 billion spent since 2018 across 14 Minnesota-linked programs may have been fraudulent: more than $9 billion were stolen from the U.S. taxpayers.

But rather than welcoming the administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration and organized crime, civil society organizations encouraged people to come out in support human rights and obstruct ICE agents. The ensuing clashes resulted in two American casualties: Renée Nicole Macklin Good (on 7 January) and Alex Jeffrey Pretti (on 24 January).

In very short order, Renée Good and Alex Pretti became household names, not only in the U.S. but across the western world. Footage of their killing was played millions of times, accompanied with condemnations of ICE agents’ violence and Trump administration’s abusive treatment of “peaceful” protesters. The deaths of Good and Pretty suddenly became the cause célébrée of many human rights organizations, activists, media and celebrities.

Three key signs of a psyop

Former military behavior expert Chase Hughes gave an interview recently, explaining some of the key tell-tale signs of psychological operations. First, we have the matching narrative: the same basic message is being propagated across all media, including social media. Protesters, good. ICE agents, bad. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a.k.a. Pocahontas, came out to describe Alex Pretti as a saint, basically:

“Caring for people was at the core of who he was. He was incapable of causing harm. Alex carried patience, compassion, and calm, as a steady light within him. Even at the very end, that light was there. I recognized his familiar stillness and signature calm composure.”

The footage of Pretti’s saintliness played alongside Pocahontas’ remarks speaks for itself.

Virtue-signalling celebrities weigh in

The second unmistakable sign of a psyop is that celebrity influencers and social authorities join in to amplify the matching narrative. Sure enough, that too happened. While Bono Vox may have shredded his credibility by now, many celebrities stepped in to fill the gap, including actors like Ben Stiller, Kathy Griffin, Glen Close, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, Jamie Lee Curtis, and music stars like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Joni Mitchell, Bruce Springsteen and many others.

They all were so moved by the plight of victims of evil ICE agents that even the avowed satanist Lady Gaga felt heartache over families targeted by ICE during a January performance, overcome with compassion for lives that were being “destroyed right in front of us.” Chase Hughes believes that celebrity endorsement of a narrative is particularly pernicious: “That should terrify you to the deepest part of your core - that none of this is real, none of this is what it seems like.”

Cancelling the dissenters

The third sign of a psyop is that those who diverge from the mainstream narrative are socially ostracized. As Hughes points out:

“the greatest fear of human beings is being ostracized socially. It’s greater than death. ... The fear is being out there, expressing a big idea and then being rejected by a large crowd. That’s what terrifies human beings. And you can leverage the shit out of that, especially when you can manufacture an artificial tribe on social media.”

And it doesn’t matter how qualified you may be to express a certain opinion: during the pandemic there were Harvard and Stanford trained MDs that were kicked off of social media. Some of them even lost their medical license. One of the dissenters was Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA technology. He too found himself censored, cancelled, and ostracized. With respect to anti-immigration voices, they are simply smeared as racists.

Whose narrative and whose psyops?

If we experienced a psychological operation, and it appears that we have, this begs a few important questions. For starters, who is behind it? Psychological operations don’t orchestrate themselves - someone had to have directed it. Who was behind its propagation in the media? Who has the power to mobilize all the media and all these celebrities to start amplifying the same narrative?

It may sound like basic compassion, but if all these nice people were moved by compassion, one might expect that at least some of them would at some point express compassion for the tens of thousands of victims of illegal immigrants and perhaps mention a few of them by name as they mention Renée Good and Alex Pretti.

The few who do, and point out to illegal immigrants as culprits are obviously racists.

Furthermore, there’s the inconvenient fact that Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama deployed ICE and deported millions of immigrants but no psyops were orchestrated against their deportations and most celebrities busied themselves with other things. Why are Trump’s deportations so much more controversial that some celebrities are even calling for a revolution to overthrow the elected president? The reason, I believe, is that President Trump is a threat to the established order, and the stakeholders of that order are simply seeking to exploit social incidents to defeat him and force him to retreat.

The same happens in other countries too, including France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Some ten years ago, a similar sequence of events derailed Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto’s war on drug cartels - an episode I’ll cover in tomorrow’s report as it offers further important dots for the conspiracy analyst’s essential dot-connecting exercise.

Meanwhile... the people get it

In the meantime, it appears that people are no longer easily taken in by psychological operations. Judging from the reactions to celebrity influencers, probably more than 90% of all comments reject the narrative and affirm that, at least in the case of ICE actions, President Trump is doing exactly what the American voters asked for. A good example is this 30 Jan. post by Ben Stiller and the 8,000+ replies it received.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: