The question is, in fact, quite consequential. But interpreting Trump from anywhere, with any degree of confidence, seems next to impossible. Having participated in over a hundred podcast interviews and watched/listened to a few hundred more since Trump assumed the U.S. presidency, it is undeniable that Trump has become something of a phenomenon in a unique way.

His policy moves, statements or social media posts are being discussed daily, from every conceivable angle, and even the most intelligent interpretations of his style, personality, intentions, and strategy (or lack thereof) span the full spectrum, from very favorable to very unfavorable. Still, trying to read Trump could be one of the most important ways to understand global events today and how they might unfold in the future. From my part, I’ve tended to give credit to Trump for a number of reasons I deem important:

Re-establishing diplomatic relations with Russia

Declining to provide a “security guarantee” to Ukraine

Avoiding (so far) the war against Iran

Diffusing the explosive tensions in the Balkans

Stemming the tide of illegal immigration into the U.S.

Challenging the big pharma narrative on vaccines

Defending freedom of speech (kind of)

Introducing tariffs (the jury’s out)

There are in fact, many more reasons, but even among close observers, there’s no agreement about whether Trump deserves the credit, whether his measures and policy moves will have much of a lasting impact and even whether Trump’s sincere about these policy moves. It seems that most podcasts, interviews and panel discussions out there revolve around these very questions. But at least when it comes to Russia, I believe that Trump’s outreach to President Putin and his disengagement from Project Ukraine has moved the world a huge step away from the precipice of World War III.

The view from Russia

Yesterday, my friend Harley Schlanger shared with me an article conveying Trump-related insights from the Dmitri Trenin, a historian, colonel of Russian military intelligence, former the director of Carnegie Moscow Center and a member of Russia’s Foreign and Defence Policy Council. Trenin is also the Director of the Institute of World Military Economy and Strategy at the Higher School of Economics (a National Research University).

In all, Trenin is a qualified observer and probably a competent analyst. His article, which is actually quite short, was published on 27 October in Kommersant, and was discussed by the author with Dimitri Simes, General Buzhinsky, and Sen. (formerly Amb. to China) Denisov on The Great Game show last later that evening. The group , all of whom largely concurred. The full text (machine translated from Russian) is below:

QUOTE

“A Virtual Roller Coaster Ride”

By Dmitry Trenin - October 27, 2025,

Over the past year, Russian commentators have largely transformed into “Trumpologists.” Any statement by the US President—and there are often several of them in a day—becomes the subject of intense scrutiny and active discussion. Since Trump’s statements often contradict the previous ones, following his train of thought is a fascinating experience—a kind of virtual roller coaster ride. It’s breathtaking.

However, one shouldn’t get too carried away. Trump’s tactics are generally clear. He is rude and threatening, then flattering and reassuring. He is sometimes one of us, sometimes an outsider. It’s more important to understand whether there is a strategy behind these tactics. Nine months into Trump’s second presidency, enough material has accumulated to draw some preliminary conclusions.

First, Trump wants to become the greatest president in US history. His strategy is aimed primarily at achieving personal aggrandizement.

Second, he seeks to suppress the USA’s economic competitors.

Third, he seeks to claim the laurels of a global peacemaker—for himself and for the United States.

For Russia, it is the third point that matters. For Trump, peace actually means a truce. He has neither the desire nor the patience to pursue a genuine peace settlement. The main thing is to gather representatives of the conflicting parties in one place and, rising above them, declare the arrival of “peace.” Trump doesn’t care what happens next: responsibility for the resumption of wars will fall on others, while he himself will remain the peacemaker. When this formula fails, Trump becomes “angry,” “tired,” “disappointed”—and threatens to use force to compel the recalcitrant to accept his peace terms.

This formula doesn’t work with Russia. Unfortunately, the Russian formula doesn’t work, either—explaining to the American president the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and why Moscow’s proposed conditions are not “maximalist,” but the bare minimum necessary to achieve a lasting peace. Trump is all about the “here and now”; for him, history is a dead letter. As a result, the dialogue with him has been ongoing for eight months, and the “light at the end of the tunnel” just keeps flickering, and then fading.

There is also an important external reason for this. For all his immeasurable “greatness,” Donald Trump is not a completely independent figure. He is not the “tsar of America” or the “emperor of the Western world.” He cannot ignore his European vassals, no matter how he personally views them. Even more so, he cannot ignore his fellow Republican party members and Democratic opponents in the United States, who are practically united in their hostile, if not Russophobic, attitude toward Russia. He cannot, and he will not be able to.

The “special diplomatic operation”—the dialogue between the Russian leadership and President Trump—has been useful. It demonstrated to Russia’s partners Moscow’s sincere desire for a just and lasting peace. It demonstrated to the Russian army and the Russian people that the country’s leadership is committed to the stated goals of the Special Military Operation. And, finally, it has demonstrated to the Russian leadership itself the limits of Donald Trump’s capabilities. Despite the cancellation or postponement of the next meeting between Putin and Trump, the Kremlin’s dialogue with the White House continues, but now on two parallel tracks: Lavrov-Rubio and Dmitriyev-Witkoff. It is important to understand, however, the function of diplomacy in war. It consists of confirming the results achieved in the theater of military operations. A special diplomatic operation can be useful, but it cannot replace a special military operation.

UNQUOTE

As Harley Schlanger underscored, Trenin’s main point is that it is wrong to focus on Trump’s language. Instead, he seems to be calling for the emergence of a new generation of strategists in the U.S., to serve as partners on the world stage and help shape a new global order. Beyond his current term in office, it may be that Trump will catalyze the next generation of American leaders. The more far-reaching changes in the US position and role in the world will likely be a longer-term process.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: