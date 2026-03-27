On a few occasions in the past I wrote about the impossibility of forecasting future developments. While broad-brush predictions can ultimately prove correct, making predictions in a specific-enough way to give us sustainable edge over markets is simply unrealistic and attempting to formulate such predictions is a colossal waste of time.

But as it turns out, the value of predictions, even if they are correct, is uncertain. Even if we knew for sure what would happen tomorrow - if we knew tomorrow’s news today - we might still be unable to consistently win in the markets.

In this case, we are not talking about knowing the trajectory of an asset’s price chart, but about events occurring in the real world. Presumably, market professionals should know how such events change the “market fundamentals” picture, which would enable their price impact. However, this is not the case. There are times when markets react in a counterintuitive way, doing exactly the opposite of what we would expect, at least in the short term.

Crystal ball challenge

This was recently corroborated by an interesting empirical study. In September of 2024, Victor Haghani, James White and Jerry Bell published an article titled, “When a Crystal Ball Isn’t Enough to Make You Rich.” The authors were prompted to do their research by Nassim Nicholas Taleb’s quip that, “If you give an investor the next day’s news 24 hours in advance, he would go bust in less than a year.” To test this surprising claim, they designed an experiment they called the Crystal Ball Challenge.

The participants were each given $50 and the opportunity to trade the S&P 500 and 30-year US Treasury bonds using front pages of the Wall Street Journal shown one day in advance, with all explicit market price data blacked out. The game covered 15 consecutive Fed announcement days between 2008 and 2022, employment report days, and randomly selected volatile market days.

118 young adults, mostly graduate finance students at competitive US universities, participated in an in-person version of the experiment. About half of them lost money, one in six went bust entirely, and the average payout for the group was just $51.62 on a $50 stake — a 3.2% gain statistically indistinguishable from breaking even.

The online version of the game, played by over 1,500 people without real money at stake, produced even worse results: only 40% finished with a profit, 36% went bust, and the median outcome was a loss of about 30% of starting capital. The reasons for this poor performance are both fascinating and instructive. The study’s authors identified two key reasons for the traders’ failure: misinterpreting the price impact of news and betting too aggressively.

Trade the news, lose your shoes!

Traders were often wrong in interpreting how news would impact asset prices. They correctly guessed the direction of stocks and bonds on just 51.5% of their roughly 2,000 trades — barely better than a coin flip. They did somewhat better with bonds (56% correct) than stocks (48%), yet they placed 40% more trades in stocks than bonds.

Clearly, the idea that we can know how any bit of news would influence asset prices is not correct. The authors highlighted a survey of 11,000 investors, which found that roughly 70% of this group believed that four-week-old good or bad news was still predictive of future stock returns. There is clearly a tendency among investors to overestimate how much news tells them about markets. This is why more experienced traders say, “trade the news, lose your shoes.”

Overly aggressive trading

The second issue was bad trade-sizing. On about 30% of the days they traded, traders used leverage greater than 20 times their capital, and on 4% of occasions, leverage exceeded 60 times — carrying a very high probability of wipeout if the directional call was wrong. There was essentially zero correlation between how confidently players sized their bets and how likely they were to be correct. They bet big when they shouldn’t have and didn’t meaningfully increase their stakes on days when the signal was cleaner.

Had all participants applied a disciplined approach, using roughly 6x leverage for stocks and 8x for bonds, the average return would have risen from 3.2% to around 10%. More importantly, catastrophic losses would have largely disappeared. Under this sensible-sizing scenario, none of the players would have gone bust, compared to the 16% who actually did. The point is stark: the information advantage of the crystal ball was real but modest, and poor sizing destroyed most of its potential value.

Systematic approach still wins out

The authors also identified that a simple rules-based approach — shorting bonds when the balance of front-page news pointed toward stronger growth, higher inflation, or tighter Fed policy, and vice versa — would have produced correct directional calls about 60% of the time, generating strong returns.

This rules-based approach had a success rate of 58% for stocks and 64% for bonds, resulting in an average 6.1% return on each trading day and a 2.4x growth of starting capital. Clearly, successful investing depended on context, strategy, and discipline, easily beating raw access to information and personal convictions.

Experience does matter

To sharpen the contrast, the crystal ball study’s authors invited five senior professional traders to play the same game — including a head of trading at a top-five US bank, the founder of a top-ten macro hedge fund, and a former senior Jane Street trader. Their results were markedly different.

These five players all finished with gains. On average they grew their starting capital by 130%, with a median gain of 60%. They correctly guessed market direction 63% of the time, and crucially, they skipped about a third of all trading opportunities entirely — choosing not to bet when they lacked conviction.

The key differentiator wasn’t just better directional accuracy. It was disciplined selectivity: knowing when not to trade, and concentrating capital on the occasions when the signal felt clearest. The veterans treated position-sizing as a skill in its own right, something the younger participants almost entirely ignored.

It’s always about strategy, discipline, patience

While financial media obsesses with building better crystal balls — proprietary information, superior data, faster news feeds — their approach coud be less than useless. They invoke Ray Dalio’s aphorism — “He who lives by the crystal ball will eat shattered glass” — and conclude that Taleb was right. Even near-perfect information, in the hands of someone who doesn’t understand position-sizing, risk management, and the patience of sitting still when the signal is weak, can destroy wealth rather than build it.

The authors close with a broader philosophical point: the best that investors can do is build a decision-making framework that explicitly accounts for uncertainty at every step. That is exactly what I-System Trend Following was built to do.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: