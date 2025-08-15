In yesterday’s report, I wrote that Trump’s tariffs could boost the consumer price inflation both in direct and indirect ways; directly by simply increasing prices of imported goods (and incentivizing domestic producers to raise their prices), and indirectly by reducing the current account balance which, in effect, is the measure of the amount of American inflation exported to US trading partners.

This week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released both the Consumer Price (CPI) and Producer Price (PPI) index figures and both ticked up for the month of July. The CPI figures, released on Tuesday, showed a modest increase in consumer price inflation, from 2.67% in June to 2.73% in July. However, core CPI inflation is back above +3%!

Yesterday, the BLS released the PPI figures which showed a more substantial jump, from 2.38% in June to 3.31% in July, the highest reading since March 2022! Services inflation surged +1.1%, led by +3.8% in margins for machinery/equipment wholesaling. Fresh and dry vegetables spiked by a staggering +38.9%! Those figures could be the first indicators of tariff-induced inflation.

Another disconcerting aspect to these numbers is that they have been trending steadily higher since mid-2023, suggesting that we could be moving into another high inflation cycle. Historically, major episodes of high inflation tended to unfold through three distinct cycles. The chart below shows the anatomy of the 1940s inflation:

In three intervals, a sharp rise in CPI inflation was followed by an equally sharp decline before inflation re-accelerated again. Between the first and second cycles, there was a period of about three years when inflation remained low and appeared stable. The 1970s inflation followed a similar trajectory:

The main difference between the 1940s and 1970s inflations was that the three acceleration cycles during the 1970s had a distinct rising trend. The period of steady inflation separated the second and third cycles in 1977 and 1978, but it stabilized at the still very high rate of around 7%.

If these historical precedents are valid, then another acceleration cycle could be imminent and Trump’s tariffs policies will likely be the catalyst of the next cycle. Of course, how high inflation could go or how long this cycle might last is not even predictable at this point.

The most important thing investors must keep in mind is that inflation is far and away the most indiscriminate destroyer of wealth.

As the above figures show, for the typical 60/40 portfolio (60% in stocks and 40% in bonds), the 1970s inflation wiped out 65% of investor wealth in real terms. UK’s inflation of the 1910s destroyed 86% of investor wealth, but there have been many episodes when the destruction of wealth approached 100%. Facing this risk, investors would do well to consider strategic allocations to hedge their exposure to traditional asset classes (which includes commercial and residential real estate).

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: