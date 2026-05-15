I-System TrendCompass

I-System TrendCompass

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly Trosper's avatar
Kelly Trosper
12h

Thank you.

Reply
Share
Jan's avatar
Jan
12h

Killing us (not so) softly.

Are there any separate graphs for deaths only post vaccination?

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Krainer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture