One of the most fateful miscalculations in US-Israeli attack on Iran on 28 February was the assassination of Iran’s spiritual leader Seyyed Ali Hussaini Khamenei whose burial is scheduled for Thursday, 9 July at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, his hometown. The state funeral began on 3 July after delays due to the ongoing hostilities, with public ceremonies, processions, and lying-in-state in Tehran, Qom, and other locations, including parts of Iraq.

The ceremonies have attracted as many as ten million of mourners and representatives from over 100 nations in what is described as one of the largest-ever funerals in Iran’s history. Trump himself expressed shock at the significance and magnitude of the event; he expected that the Iranians would rejoice at Khamenei’s elimination, suggesting that he was badly misinformed about the nature of Iran’s political and religious order.

After Khamenei’s death, Trump felt triumphant and proudly announced the killing of one of “the most evil men in history.” The adverse consequences of this misstep should have been predictable: an unprovoked attack on a nation by an external enemy invariably elicits the “rallying around the flag” effect, redeeming even unpopular leaders among a majority of that nation’s population. In Khamenei’s case, this effect is all the greater given that he was Iran’s religious leader who deliberately refused to go into hiding. His martyrdom at the hands of the US and Israel has elevated his standing, making the hostility between the two opposed sides irreconcilable and elevating Khamenei’s stature far beyond that of a living leader.

To try and understand how Khamenei is perceived in Iran, I asked two Iranians living in the West - Brazil-based Nima Alkorshid of The Dialogue Works and London-based Dr. Reza John Vedadi to tell me how they viewed the Grand Aayatollah. A summary of their response is below:

Ali Khamenei through Iranian eyes

Seyyed Ali Hussaini Khamenei’s title was the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, commonly mistranslated as Supreme Leader. He was born in 1939 in Mashhad to a poor, but very religious family. His father was a respected religious scholar, and their home was filled with books. Ali Khamenei grew to love reading and gained respect for his knowledge and devotion. After decades of Shah Reza Pahlavi’s oppressive regime, he supported Imam Khomeini’s revolution and served two terms as Iran’s President, from October 9, 1981, to August 16, 1989.

Khamenei attended the front lines during the Iran-Iraq war and demonstrated bravery and devotion to the people and the Islamic Republic, even after assassination attempts by the MEK and another attack with an explosive device during one of his famous Friday sermons. His stature grew as he continued his sermon even after the explosion.

He lived an austere life and did not permit any of his four sons to take up government positions or do business using government funds or contacts. He did not permit any government building or street to be named after him, nor did he permit his picture to be placed in school books or on the country’s currency. On many occasions, he stated, “If you find someone insulting me or burning my picture, do not fight with them.”

Like many Iranian leaders, he acquired advanced education and was fluent in Persian, Azeri, and Arabic literature. He also had a good command of the English language. He loved novels, read extensively from international literature, and was an expert in history. His favourite novel was Victor Hugo’s Les Misérables, which he regarded as a significant book, touching upon divinity, kindness, compassion, and love.

Khamenei and Christianity

Islam regards Jesus Christ as a prophet of God and Khamenei’s love for the Prophet - he called him “our Prophet” - were very well known and demonstrated, among other things, through his visitations of many Iranian Christian families who had martyred sons during the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s. They were also exemplified in his public pronouncements, like tweets from 25 December 2025:

“#JesusChrist was sent to save humanity from ignorance and oppression and to guide them to the light of knowledge, justice and servitude to God. He never paused in his fight against evil and in invitation to goodness. This is a lesson for Christians and Muslims believing in his prophethood.”

His devotion for social justice, which was very different from the Western concept of social justice, could be seen in his admiration for religious figures that stood against oppression. From a 2019 article he wrote:

“Today, many who claim to follow Jesus Christ take a different path than that of him. The guidance of Jesus, the son of Mary (peace be upon our Prophet and her) is guidance towards worshiping God and confronting the Pharaohs and tyrants.”

Khamenei worked tirelessly to unite Shia and Sunni Muslims because he believed that if these various groups of Muslims could work together, they would be more powerful and prevent the infighting that the US and Israel instigated for their own benefit and to promote the Zionist colonial project.

My father has a Shia scholar friend who, in the 1990s, came to the UK for medical treatment. He was at one point a teacher of Ayatollah Khamenei. He had a dream of Ayatollah Khamenei before the revolution, while Mohammad Reza Shah was at the height of his power. He dreamt that Ayatollah Khamenei was sleeping in the cradle of the Shah.

Dr. Reza John Vedadi explained the emotional outpouring of the Iranian citizens at the loss of Ali Khamenei in terms of respect he earned among them.

He demonstrated through his austerity, devotion to the Iranian identity, language, and people; his devotion to the safety and success of Iran and Iranians; his devotion to Muslims, especially the oppressed in Palestine; his promotion of education for men and women, enabling Iran to become the most published scientific country amongst the Muslim world, the top research country in nanotechnology, stem cells, drones, missile defence, and medical education. The reason the Iranian people love him is that he helped make the Iranian nation into a mature democratic republic. We can see that clearly because the country did not fold but is working like clockwork, defending itself against 15 countries, some of which are nuclear powers, while maintaining the institutions that govern it. Before the 1979 revolution, Iran did not hold elections, and the country was mostly led by one man, the Shah, and its institutions of state were largely influenced by him. However, what Imam Khomeini did between 1979 and 1989, and what Ayatollah Khamenei did between 1989 and 2026, was to empower state institutions to operate within a constitutional framework that is not beholden to one man.Even when the Iranian public elected a president he may not have preferred, he never demonstrated that and always supported the choice of the people, even if it was people like Hassan Rouhani, who devastated the economy, relations with Russia and China, and enabled the worst deal for Iran, the JCPOA, to be agreed.

Prayer for martyrdom

In what might strike an ordinary Westerner as a particularly alien concept, Ali Khamenei prayed for martyrdom that would serve and strengthen Iran and Islam. Evidently, his prayer was answered and in being martyred at the hands of Iran’s enemies, gave him the highest possible stature among Muslim people.

When his aides and security tried to take him to another city when the attack took place a few days ago, he said: “If you can relocate all Iranians, then come and relocate me.” They offered to take him to the basement or a bunker; he said the same thing: “If you can find a basement for every Iranian, then come and take me.” He died not hiding, but working in his office, where everyone knew where it was.

His death solidified the resistance of Iranian people, leading “the Sepah,” (IRGC) to vow not to stop military action until the US leaves all its bases in West Asia, especially in the Persian Gulf region.

The reality, even if Trump doesn’t like it

To the Western mind, well informed by our fair and balanced media, impartial think tanks and honest historians, all this might sound like alternative universe or plain nonsense, but it does reflect the views from Iran and many other Muslim communities around the world. Rather than dismissing the real respect Ali Khamenei enjoyed among many Iranians, Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu would have done well to acknowledge and accept this reality. Ten million mourners at Ali Khamenei’s funeral are a very real testament to the unintended consequences and opposite outcomes of their epic-scale strategic blunder.

It may well turn out that the killing of Ali Khamenei was the most ill-advised own goal by the US and Israeli leadership, whose repercussions and consequences may have only begun to accrue and will be felt for decades. Iran’s and Ali Khamenei’s defiance of the combined West and Israel will certainly set an example and embolden leaders in many other nations, galvanizing a resistance to Western neocolonialist policies around the world.

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