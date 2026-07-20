President Trump’s war against Iran is rapidly turning into his own Vietnam, seemingly with zero good options. By now, all diplomatic efforts at solving the conflict lost steam and Iranian and US forces are exchanging blows daily. Since Friday, the US conducted its 7th, 8th, and 9th consecutive nights of airstrikes (17-19 July). The targets allegedly included Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, missile/drone launch sites, maritime capabilities, bridges and railroads (to disrupt supply routes, e.g., to Bandar Abbas), underground weapons storage, logistics infrastructure, and some power/desalination facilities.

At the same time, Iran has been inflicting considerable damage to US assets in the region, including the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base (Al Azraq) in Jordan, Camp Arifjan and Ali Al Salem Air Base, as well as a power and desalination facility in Kuwait, Sheikh Isa Air Base and a data center in Bahrain, and a range of targets in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and UAE. The US allegedly sustained some casualties in these strikes, including 3 or 4 killed soldiers and a handful of injuries.

Advantage Iran

In spite of Trump’s claim that they are hitting Iran “very hard,” and that Iran will be defeated very soon, this seems to be a sharp downgrade from his repeated claims since March that Iran has already been defeated. The reports of damage inflicted on Iran’s military assets are very mixed; some independent military analysts claim that the US doesn’t have good targeting intelligence, that they are repeatedly bombing the same facilities and that the strikes have been very ineffective.

Let’s recall, in March of 2025 Trump launched the Operation Rough Rider and started bombing the Ansarallah in Yemen “like nobody’s ever seen before.” The operation’s objective was to stop Ansarallah movement from interfering with the Red Sea maritime traffic. In that, it was basically the continuation of the Operation “Prosperity Guardian,” which started in December 2023 and achieved close to nothing. In the end, Trump was forced to retreat and conclude a ceasefire with Ansarallah. Apparently, the Yemenis have studied American art of war carefully and understand their military capabilities. As a result, they’ve been able to largely insulate their military assets from American bombs and missiles.

If Ansarallah immunized their armed forces from American air power, we should assume that the Iranians, at the very least, have done the same. Whatever US bombs and missiles are blowing up in Iran has obviously not dented Iranians’ capability to strike back. Furthermore, by fighting on their home turf, it’s relatively easier for Iran to repair any damage sustained and restore their fighting capacity than it is for the US which is fighting ten thousand miles from its industrial base and vulnerable to fragile logistics chains to resupply their troops and rotate them.

Iran has proven that it has a very powerful military; the effectiveness and precision of their strikes has surprised western military analysts as well as American commanders, and the US doesn’t seem capable to substantially dull Iran’s sword or turn the course of the ongoing conflict in their favor. The difficulty of fighting a war thousands of miles away from the home base was exemplified also in American military’s inability to prevail in Afghanistan after 20 years of trying against an adversary that was far less powerful and far less prepared than the IRGC.

Trump’s Vietnam

In all, Iran war is shaping up to become Trump’s Vietnam, only much, much worse given the global economy’s exposure to the region’s resources and trade. The Middle East supplies as much as 30-32% of global crude oil supplies and about a fifth of natural gas and LNG supplies. One of the adverse results of Trump’s excellent adventure in Iran is that US Strategic Petroleum Reserves have now dropped to their lowest level in 45 years, worth only only 43 days’ worth of US oil demand.

But the energy shock that’s almost inevitably in the making is only one part of the problem. The fertilizers produced in the Middle Eastern region (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium) support between 40% and 60% of global crop yields and food production, which could make the consequences of US war against Iran dwarf those of US defeat in Vietnam.

Neither side will retreat (yet)

These risks are easily discernible to any thoughtful observer but Trump has walked into an escalation trap and he can’t retreat; it would amount to a humiliating defeat. At the same time, the Iranians are perfectly aware of the advantageous position they’re in and they have no reasons to gift Trump anything more than a strategic defeat. The result, unfortunately, is that the hostilities are likely to continue through this summer.

Through it all, global capital and commodities markets have coasted along like everything will be fine, which is something of a mystery. It is hard to observe the way markets have been reacting to bad news like they’re great news and not wonder if large-scale market manipulation was a part of that mystery. Whatever the case, the reckoning is only a matter of time and we must be prepared to see much higher interest rates, commodity prices and the rate of inflation.

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Today’s trading signals

With Friday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: